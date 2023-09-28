Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: All The Winners Revealed

We have revealed all the products to win a prestigious award at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards ceremony.

Showcasing the finest tech of the year, the Trusted Reviews Awards in partnership with eBay highlights the very best tech we have reviewed over the past 12 months with over 80 award categories from the very best TVs, phones, tablets, laptops and more.

Scroll down to see this year’s shortlisted products and overall winners, or use the skip links to just a preferred section.

Computing Awards

Best Laptop

The winner: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch

The MacBook Air 15-inch was an evolution, rather than a revolution, of the already-released 13-inch model but it added that extra bit of real estate to an already excellent device.

You can see the best laptop shortlist below:

Best Student Laptop

The winner: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

An impressive display and swanky design make this a top pick for students.

You can see the best student laptop shortlist below:

Best Chromebook

The winner: HP Chromebook X2 11

A remarkably portable 2-in-1 device with a great keyboard, eye-catching display and great productivity performance.

You can see the best Chromebook shortlist below:

Best Gaming Laptop

The winner: Asus ROG Strix Scar 16

Thanks to a strong gaming keyboard and a lavish 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz Mini LED display, this is a star.

You can see the best gaming laptop shortlist below:

Best Monitor

The winner: AOC Agon AG405UXC

The AOC Agon AG405UXC is our favourite monitor and it offers an ideal combination of high-end specs. The combo is a 40-inch size, 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. And, we love it.

You can see the best monitor shortlist below:

Best Game

The winner: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link returns to Hyrule with new innovative mechanics, wondrous locations and engaging stories that leave you in awe.

You can see the best game nominees below:

Best Gaming Headset

The winner: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is our favourite gaming headset, with outstanding capabilities for eSports players.

You can see the best gaming headset shortlist below:

Best Gaming Keyboard

The winner: Asus ROG Azoth

The Asus ROG Azoth is lavishly constructed and ideal for serious gamers. Along with a top-notch typing experience, the hot-swappable keys mean you can customise this peripheral to your liking too.

You can see the best gaming keyboard nominees below:

Best Gaming Mouse

The winner: HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2

This gaming mouse nails what you need from a peripheral made for serious FPS players, and all for less than £60/$60.

You can see the best gaming mouse shortlist below:

Best Gaming Hardware

The winner: Asus ROG Ally

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This offers more raw power than the Steam Deck, along with a bright Full HD display. In true Asus fashion, it’s a meticulously crafted piece of kit.

You can see the best gaming hardware shortlist below:

Best CPU

The winner: Intel Core i9-13900K

This is a processor that offers unrivalled power, beating strong rivals from AMD. The multi-core performance is breathtaking, while the single-core capabilities are unmatched.

You can see the best CPU shortlist below:

Best GPU

The winner: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

For around £1000/$1000, you get remarkably affordable 4K gaming performance, in the context of a very expensive GPU market. The sheer gaming power is remarkably impressive.

You can see the other best GPU nominees below:

Best Webcam

The winner: Logitech StreamCam

The StreamCam is focused on giving you quality capabilities for online streaming at a reasonable price. The camera provides detailed and smooth video quality, along with a stylish design.

You can see the other best webcam nominees below:

Best Printer

The winner: HP Smart Tank 5105

The HP Smart Tank 5105 nails it thanks to an impressive range of features, solid print quality and remarkably low running costs.

You can see the best printer shortlist below.

Best Router and Mesh System

The winner: Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE1600

The Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE1600 is an absolute powerhouse and it gets our top award. With a Wi-Fi 6E that gives you blazingly fast 5GHz and 6GHz connectivity along with lightning-quick Ethernet, this Asus is the one to get.

You can see the best router and mesh system shortlist below:

Best VPN

the winner: Surfshark

Surfshark gets our 2023 VPN award for its impressive performance against important rivals.

You can see the best VPN shortlist below:

Best Anti-Virus

The winner: McAfee Plus Advanced

McAfee Plus Advanced is the top anti-virus program you can buy. We’re fans of Plus Advanced as you can use it across unlimited devices and it offers industry-leading malware protection.

You can see the best anti-virus shortlist below:

Best Password Manager

The winner: Bitwarden

Bitwarden is not only the best free password manager we’ve tested, but also the best paid-for option. It’s easy to use, yet still packs in plenty of security features to keep most people happy.

You can see the best password managers shortlist below:

Home Awards

Best Washing Machine

The winner: Samsung WW90T684DLH

Priced brilliantly, the Samsung WW90T684DLH is an excellent washing machine that is packed with high-end features.

You can see the best washing machine shortlist below.

Best Tumble Dryer

The winner: Whirlpool W6 D94WR UK

This is one of the cheapest tumble dryers to run. Part of this is down to the excellent 6th Sense system, which detects when clothes are dry, stopping a cycle at exactly the right moment.

You can see the best tumble dryer shortlist below.

Best Coffee Machine

The winner: Moccamaster KBGT

The Moccamaster KBGT filter coffee machine delivers straight-forward, brilliant filter coffee at the touch of a button.

You can see the best coffee machine shortlist below.

Best Home Security Product

The winner: Brisant Secure Ultion Nuki Plus

The combination of Nuki’s excellent smart lock technology and Brisant’s secure Euro cylinder makes the Brisant Secure Ultion Nuki Plus our favourite smart lock ever.

You can see the best home security product shortlist below.

Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The winner: Samsung Bespoke Jet AI

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI can adjust its power automatically based on different floor conditions, delivering a responsive and powerful clean.

You can see the best cordless vacuum cleaner shortlist below.

Best Vacuum Cleaner

The winner: Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum NZ860UKT

The Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum NZ860UKT does it all: it’s powerful, it doesn’t get hair tangled up in its head and turns from an upright to a clever handheld.

You can see the best vacuum cleaner shortlist below.

Best Robot Vacuum

The winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

This vacuums brilliantly, while its dual spinning mop pads mop hard floors intelligently, even getting tough stains thanks to its heated water tank and optional detergent use.

You can see the best robot vacuum shortlist below

Best Outdoor Grill/Oven

The winner: Char-Broil Smart-E

The Char-Broil Smart-E is an incredible bit of kit. With an onboard thermostat and temperature control, this BBQ can be set to the specific cooking temperature you want with ease.

You can see the best outdoor grill/oven shortlist below

Best Smart Home Product

The winner: BlindsbyPost Somfy Motorised Blinds

Proving that automation doesn’t have to be expensive, the BlindsbyPost Somfy Motorised Blinds are a great addition to any house.

You can see the best smart home product shortlist below

Best Smart Doorbell

The winner: Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is the best battery-powered video doorbell that we have reviewed. For the first time with one of its battery products, Ring has upped the resolution from 1080p to 1536p, with a fisheye lens that captures everything going on head-to-toe.

You can see the best smart doorbell shortlist below.

Best Fridge/Freezer

The winner: LG GSXV90MCDE

A brilliant combination of performance and features, the LG GSXV90MCDE is a top-quality high-end fridge/freezer. A stand-out feature on this model is the craft ice dispenser, which fills a tray full of perfect ice spheres that are perfect for cocktails.

You can see the best fridge/freezer shortlist below.

Best Oven

The winner: Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H

The Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H is a brilliant oven that can do it all: stable temperature control, perfectly even grilling, lots of space and multiple pull-out shelves.

You can see the best oven shortlist below.

Best Double Oven

The winner: Samsung Bespoke Series 6 NV7B6685AAN/U4 Oven with Dual Cook

The Samsung Bespoke Series 6 NV7B6685AAN/U4 Oven with Dual Cook has Dual Cook technology. Add the divider into the middle, and this turns into two separate ovens, so you can either save money and use half the oven when cooking smaller amounts of food.

You can see the best double oven shortlist below.

Best Hob

The winner: Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob

A brilliant all-rounder, the Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob has four individually controllable cooking zones, all of which can run at maximum power at the same time.

You can see the best hob shortlist below.

Best Dishwasher

The winner: LG TrueSteam QuadWash DF455HMS Freestanding Dishwasher

Tested with difficult dishes, this dishwasher can handle everything thrown at it, all without the need to rinse.

You can see the best dishwasher shortlist below.

Best Air Fryer

The winner: Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK

More than an air fryer, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK is capable of cooking on two levels. This cooker can make mid-week menus far more interesting and It is also a proper air fryer – we love its steam air fry option, in particular.

You can see the best air fryer shortlist below.

Best Dash Cam

The winner: Nextbase 322GW

A brilliant combination of price, features and quality, the Nextbase 322GW is our top dash cam for this year.

You can see the best dash cam shortlist below.

Best Power Station

The winner: Bluetti AC60

This is small enough to put in a car for camping, holding a useful 403Wh of power, with two AC outlets, multiple USB ports and a DC output.

You can see the best power station list below.

Best Smart Security Camera

The winner: Eufy S330 eufyCam

With the Eufy S330 eufyCam camera, you can avoid monthly fees with offline storage and still have all of the high-end features you could want.

You can see the best smart security camera shortlist below.

Best Smart Lighting Product

The winner: Twinkly Curtain

The Twinkly Curtain creates a wall of dynamic colour, with 210 LEDs. As with other Twinkly products, each bulb is individually controllable, allowing for a wide range of dynamic and static scenes.

You can see the best smart lighting product shortlist below.

Best Floor Cleaner

The winner: Vax ONEPWR Glide 2

Making short work of dirty hard floors, the Vax ONEPWR Glide 2 sucks up debris and muck, while using detergent to leave hard floors sparkling and clean.

You can see the best floor cleaner shortlist below.

Best Kitchen Gadget

The winner: Salter Plant Milk Maker

A clever blender with an integrated fine mesh filter, this tool can make more than a litre of plant milk in under a minute.

You can see the best kitchen gadget shortlist below.

TV and Audio Winners

Best Dolby Atmos soundbar

The winner: Samsung HW-Q990C

Small tweaks to an already compelling Dolby Atmos soundbar system has seen Samsung capture our best Atmos soundbar award for its impressive HW-Q990C. One of the best Atmos systems available.

You can see the best Dolby Atmos soundbar shortlist below.

Best Budget Soundbar

The winner: Yamaha SR-C30A

Cheap doesn’t have to mean bad, average or fair as this effort from Yamaha shows. The SR-C30A is great at making your TV sound better for an affordable price.

You can see the best budget soundbar shortlist below.

Best Wireless Speaker

The winner: Bluesound Pulse M

A great-looking and excellent sounding wireless speaker from Bluesound, the Pulse M is graced with both style and substance with its rich, lively audio performance.

You can see the best wireless speaker shortlist below.

Best Outdoor Speaker

The winner: JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi

Yet another in a long line of excellent speakers from JBL, the Charge 5 Wi-Fi adds Wi-Fi support and puts in an audio performance that is leaps and bounds better than its predecessor.

You can see the best outdoor speaker shortlist below.

Best Multi-Room Speaker

The winner: Sonos Era 100

A new era for Sonos’ wireless speaker begins in some style with the Era 100. This is a great option for parties in the home.

You can see the best multi-room speaker shortlist below.

Best Stereo Speaker

The winner: Q Acoustics 5020

Q Acoustics are masters of deciphering what makes a stereo speaker sound great, and the 5020 is another rich and musical performance from the UK-based brand.

You can see the best stereo speaker shortlist below.

Best Headphones

The winner: Sony WF-1000XM5

A true wireless that betters its predecessor with improved noise-cancellation and a clearer, more detailed audio performance. One of the smartest and feature-rich headphones you’ll find.

You can see the best headphones shortlist below.

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

The winner: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The competition was tight, but Bose wins out with its fabulous noise-cancellation performance. If you want to shut the world out, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are the best earphones to achieve that.

You can see the best noise cancelling headphones shortlist below.

Best Affordable Headphones

The winner: Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC

A tough category with many worthy winners but the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC pipped the others with good audio performance, strong noise-cancellation, and flagship features for an unbelievable price. Tremendous value.

You can see the best affordable headphones shortlist below.

Best True Wireless

The winner: Sony WF-1000XM5

The WF-1000XM5 notches its second win, beating a strong field with its impressive all-round performance.

You can see the best true wireless shortlist below.

Best Sports Headphones

The winner: Sivga S01

Perhaps a surprise choice with the Sivga S01 getting the win for producing an impressive performance for an affordable price point.

You can see the best headphones shortlist below.

Best Wired Headphones

The winner: FiiO FT3

FiiO’s FT3 wired headphones take the win with its engaging and enjoyable audio performance that’s worthy of your attention.

You can see the best wired headphone shortlist below.

Best DAC

The winner: iFi xDSD Gryphon

iFi is far from iffy with its xDSD Gryphon offering more functionality than its users will probably ever need and a sublime audio performance

You can see the best DAC shortlist below.

Best Music Streamer

The winner: Cambridge Audio MXN10

A well specified music streamer that’s compactly built to slot easily into your hi-fi set-up, and boasts an eloquent sound. It’s the right product, at the right time, at the right price.

You can see the best music streamer shortlist below.

Best Portable Music Player

The winner: Astell & Kern A&ultima SP3000

Unarguably expensive, but the SP3000 boasts a hugely impressive performance. Astell & Kern’s player is for those who enjoy and can afford luxury products.

You can see the best portable music player winner below.

Best Hi-Fi System

The winner: FiiO R7

Another win for FiiO with this very versatile hi-fi system that’s an amplifier, streamer and mini-hi-fi system all rolled into one at a very desirable price.

You can see the best system winner shortlist below.

Best Radio

The winner: Revo SuperConnect Stereo

Revo adds stereo sound to its SuperConnect and comes up trumps with a product that’s as much a hi-fi system as it is a radio.

You can see the best radio shortlist below.

Best TV

The winner: Panasonic TX-55MZ2000

With a new Micro Lens Array panel, the MZ2000 achieves an even higher brightness than previous models, and combined with Panasonic’s excellent colour tuning, produces excellent image quality, alongside a sound system that’s one of the best for flatscreen TVs.

You can see the best TV shortlist below

Best HDR TV

The winner: Panasonic TX-65MZ1500

Another category, another winner for Panasonic. This category was filled with accomplished performers but the Panasonic edged it with its superlative HDR out-of-the-box HDR performance.

You can see the best HDR TV shortlist below

Best Affordable TV

The winner: TCL 55RC630K Roku TV

The best Roku TV we’ve come across so far with impressive picture quality for its price point and a sound performance that’s better than we expected. This packs a lot of value and performance for its asking price.

You can see the best affordable TV shortlist below

Best Projector

The winner: Sony VPL-XW7000ES

Sony’s premium projector is an expensive one but it boasts a genuinely impressive HDR image for a projector, producing bright and pin-sharp pictures that will have any cinephile impressed.

You can see the best projector shortlist below

Best Portable Projector

The winner: XGIMI Mogo 2 Pro

The best projector for those to want something to take with them on the move, the XGIMI improves on the picture and sound quality of its predecessor, making it the ultimate take-everywhere projector

You can see the best portable projector shortlist below

Best Video Streamer

The winner: Apple TV 4K (2022)

The previous model was already excellent, and the latest iteration of the Apple TV 4K edges it into five-star territory, it offers a fantastic performance even for those who don’t have an iPhone.

You can see the best video streamer shortlist below

Best Video Streaming Service

The winner: Disney+

Another successful year for Disney+ in a keenly competitive category with an increasing amount of fine original content keeping the service ticking over.

You can see the best video streaming service shortlist below

Mobile, Wearable and Camera Awards

Best Phone

The winner: OnePlus 11

A great smartphone isn’t just about specs – value also plays a huge role. And, no smartphone has embodied the two more in 2023 than the OnePlus 11.

You can see the best phone shortlist here:

Best High-End Phone

The winner: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If money is no object, the incredible Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone to go for. It offers a great all-round experience, from the stunning curved AMOLED display with S-Pen compatibility to the top-end performance.

You can see the best high-end phone shortlist here:

Best Foldable Phone

The winner: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This takes the clamshell experience to the next level with a larger cover display capable of running practically any app, and it doesn’t skimp on performance or battery life either.

Here’s the best foldable phone shortlist:

Best Camera Phone

The winner: Google Pixel 7 Pro

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When it comes to camera prowess, the Google Pixel 7 Pro absolutely steals the show thanks to a trio of rear-facing lenses that deliver a versatile shooting experience backed up by the AI smarts on offer from Google’s Tensor G2 chipset.

Take a look at the best camera phone shortlist:

Best Mid-Range Phone

The winner: Nothing Phone (2)

The mid-range market has gone from strength to strength in recent years and that’s perfectly embodied by the Nothing Phone (2), our top choice in the mid-range market. Boasting the unique transparent design Nothing is known for, along with huge improvements to both hardware and software, make it hard to fault for the price, boasting flagship-level performance rarely seen at the price point.

Here’s our best mid-range phone shortlist:

Best Affordable Phone

The winner: Poco X5 Pro

When it comes to smartphones on a budget, there’s no better option available in 2023 than the Poco X5 Pro. The Xiaomi sub-brand has always delivered strong options for the price, and that’s just as true with the Poco X5 Pro and its superior performance compared to the budget competition, along with a strong trio of cameras, solid battery life and fast charging that make it a very tempting option.

Take a look at our best affordable phone shortlist:

Best Gaming Phone

The winner: Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This phone has an absolute bevvy of gaming-focused tweaks, from a high touch sample rate within its 165Hz display to impressive performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Here’s our best gaming phone shortlist:

Best Tablet

The winner: OnePlus Pad

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Our choice of the best tablet available in 2023 is none other than the OnePlus Pad. The company’s first stab at a tablet has been largely successful, offering great value for money at less than £500 with a gorgeous display and iPad-esque stylus and keyboard accessories that turn it into a decent laptop replacement for school and work.

Here’s our best tablet shortlist:

Best E-Reader

The winner: Amazon Kindle (2022)

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Our top choice for an e-Reader in 2023 is the latest Amazon Kindle (2022). The portable e-reader has everything you need from an e-reader experience, from a bright, legible e-ink display to access to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited and Audible services that let you either read or listen to your favourite books. With battery life that lasts for weeks at a time, and a fairly affordable price, there’s no better option around.

Take a look at our best e-Reader shortlist:

Best E-ink tablet

The winner: ReMarkable 2

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

E-ink tablets are a relatively new fad in the tech industry, offering a similar display experience to an e-reader but with a spin, be it access to the Android OS or note-taking capabilities. To that end, we’ve chosen the ReMarkable 2 as our top e-ink tablet, delivering a paper-like display complete with stylus support and handwriting recognition, two weeks of battery life and a simple but elegant UI.

Here’s our shortlist of the best E-ink tablets:

Best Affordable Tablet

The winner: Honor Pad X9

Our top choice for a tablet on a budget is the Honor Pad X9. At less than £200, the Honor Pad X9 delivers a top-notch display experience with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate rarely seen at the price point, coupled with a great minimalist design, surround sound speakers and solid performance for the price point.

Take a look at the best affordable tablet shortlist:

Best Smartwatch

The winner: TicWatch Pro 5

The TicWatch Pro 5 excels in the battery life department with up to 80 hours, further extended by the Essential Mode, along with Wear OS 3, fast charging support and a secondary FSTN display.

Here’s our best smartwatch shortlist:

Best Running Watch

The winner: Garmin Forerunner 265s

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We loved the addition of a colour display compared to previous Garmin entries, especially as it doesn’t have a knock-on effect on battery life. Plus, support for multiband GPS and Sat IQ technology means your runs will always be accurately tracked.

Here’s our best running watch shortlist:

Best Fitness Tracker

The winner: Huawei Watch D

We were impressed by this trackers blood pressure monitoring tech as well as its ECG capabilities, 7-day battery life and the plethora of sports tracking modes.

Here’s our best fitness tracker shortlist:

Best Mobile Network

Our choice of the top mobile network, voted for by our readers, is GiffGaff.

Here’s the shortlist for the best mobile network:

BT Mobile

EE

GiffGaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for 5G

EE

The best mobile network for 5G connectivity, as voted by our readers, is EE.

Best Value Mobile Network

Giffgaff

The best value mobile network, as voted by our raiders, is GiffGaff.

Best Mobile Network for Reliability

Giffgaff

The best mobile network for reliability, as voted by our readers, is GiffGaff.

Best Mobile Network for Customer Service

Tesco Mobile

The best mobile network for customer service, as voted by our readers, is Tesco Mobile.

Best Mobile Network for Roaming

O2

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The best mobile network for roaming, as voted by our readers, is O2.

Best Camera

The winner: Panasonic Lumix S5II

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This camera represents not only a huge upgrade over its predecessor but a versatile full-frame camera that’s just as capable of recording videos as it is taking photos.

Here’s our best camera shortlist:

Best Vlogging Camera

The winner: Sony ZV-E1

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The portability, performance and imaging power of this full-frame camera make it a great option for recording stunning video content.

Here’s our shortlist for the best vlogging camera:

Winner: Bang and Olufsen Beosound A5

This award is aimed at highlighting some of the products we’ve tested over the past year that have a focus on sustainability. Thanks to eBay for partnering with us on this award, and helping choose the winner.

