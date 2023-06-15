Verdict

It’s a little plain looking, but the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN slimline dishwasher gets a lot right: it has flexible internal space, and it cleans well. Default wash cycles can be expensive to use, and I’m not convinced by the usefulness of the Push&Go function. Those with babies or young children will find the dedicated modes and Baby Zoo useful, but others will end up throwing this away. If you’re on a tight budget, this is a good choice, but there are more stylish options and some that are cheaper to run.

Key Features Place settings This slimline dishwasher has 10 place settings.

Introduction

A little basic looking on the outside, the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN is a powerful slimline dishwasher, with some clever extra features and options, including the Baby Zoo cutlery rack for children’s bottles, teethers and the like.

It’s not the cheapest to run at default settings but does have some energy-saving modes to help keep costs down.

Design and features

Plain white design

Baby Zoo could be useful for families

Simple controls

With its white finish, the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN looks plain and simple. It doesn’t have the cutting-edge design that the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN has, although both models are actually very similar: they have the same racks and energy rating, but there are some differences in performance and features.

Internally, the layout of the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN is very good. Although slimline, this dishwasher has been cleverly designed to give a very flexible layout. Pull out the top rack, and there are fold-down wine glass holders, which double up as additional space for larger cutlery items, such as spatulas.

I found that I could get two of my long-stemmed wine glasses in without any problem. I’ve reviewed larger dishwashers that haven’t been able to hold these glasses comfortably. As with most dishwashers, this rack is height adjustable, between two positions, using the clips on the side.

This top rack has fold-down tines at the rear, either being useful for small plates or sauces, or folding out of the way to give more room for mugs and glasses.

The layout of the bottom rack is standard for a dishwasher. The tines at the back can stand up for plates, or fold flat for larger items. There’s one moveable holder, for larger items, such as casserole dishes; the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN has two.

A cutlery basket can be moved around the bottom rack, placed where it’s convenient. Not having it locked into one area does make the dishwasher easier to stack.

The Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN is controlled by the buttons on the front. There’s a P button that cycles through the available programme options, of which there are nine; the programmes are listed on the top of the door making it easy to quickly reference which is the right one.

The modes include Eco 50°C, intensive, mixed, delicate, rapid 30-minute, baby care, extra, soak and Push&Go. The latter doesn’t have to be selected manually, as the Push&Go button can be pressed and held on the front to select this; this mode is designed to be a quick way to get heavily stained items clean.

Going with the baby mode is the Baby Zoo accessory. A colourful cutlery rack, designed to hold baby bottles, teethers and the like, Baby Zoo is great for families with young children; those without will probably just be adding to plastic waste from day one.

Salt is filled up using the provided funnel, while rinse aid and tablets go in the slot in the door. This dishwasher has a special tablet mode, which adjusts the dishwasher to make the most of all-in-one detergent tablets.

Performance

Good with even tough stains

Can be expensive to run

Push&Go mode is expensive

I started the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN off with my usual range of tests, pre-loading it with a series of dirty plates. I started off with the intensive wash programme, which I calculated cost 50.5p; effectively the same as the same programme on the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN.

Cleaning quality was very good. My wine glass, stained with red wine, came out looking fresh and sparkling.

My coffee cup, which held dried-on coffee stains, came back to life with no mess left behind.

The tougher tests were good, too. I found that the leftover mac and cheese was washed off the plate, with no pre-rinsing needed.

My tough egg test, using a bowl of microwaved scrambled egg, was also handled well. Here, the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN managed to get most of the mess off, although there were a few traces left. I found that the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN could do better in this test using its 3D Zone option, which this model doesn’t have.

I tried the Push&Go cycle, but this was relatively expensive at 38.1p per cycle. I wouldn’t bother with this cycle and would either use the intense wash for very dirty dishes, or switch to the Eco cycle, which cost just 27.8p to run.

There’s also a 30-minute wash, which will do for lightly soiled items, and costs just over 10p to run.

Taking the energy label figures, this dishwasher costs 28.61p per cycle, which works out to 2.86p per place setting. Go for a more efficient full-size dishwasher, such as the Samsung DW60A8060BB, and the cost per place setting can be as low as 1.74p.

Should you buy it? You want a good-value, high-quality dishwasher: This slimline dishwasher is simple to use and flexible, able to clean well. You want something cheaper to run or more stylish: The plain finish may not be to everyone’s tastes, and there are dishwashers that are cheaper to run.

Final Thoughts Flexible and powerful, the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN has a lot of the same qualities that make the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN stand out. It doesn’t quite have the looks, and it misses out on the intensive 3D Zone programme. It can be a little expensive to run, although there are some cycles that can help reduce costs. If you’re on a tight budget, it’s a great buy, but I’d splash out a little more on the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN for the extra style. If you’re looking for something different, my guide to the best dishwashers can help. Trusted Score

How we test We test every dishwasher we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We measure water and energy usage for each dishwasher to see how efficient they are. We use real-world mess to test a dishwasher’s ability to clean.

FAQs What is the Baby Zoo on the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN? This is an animal-covered holder for baby items (bottles, teethers, etc). How many place settings does the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN have room for? This dishwasher can take 10 place settings.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption standard clean Water consumption standard clean Energy consumption eco clean Water consumption eco clean Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN 1.335 kWh 16.7 litres 0.741 kWh 8.6 litres ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Model Number Number of Place settings Number of Racks Height adjustable top rack? Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN £347 Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable Indesit 450 x 590 x 849 MM Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN 10 2 Yes ›

