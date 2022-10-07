Verdict

The Miele H2265-1 B is a straightforward oven, with standard cooking modes and manual control over every aspect. It delivers excellent results, with even heat on all modes, and there’s lots of room inside, even for larger items. Easy to keep clean, this is a good workhorse, but the range of provided accessories is a little limited.

Pros Even heat

Lots of internal space

Solidly built Cons Limited range of bundled accessories

Availability UK RRP: £799

Key Features Type This is an integrated oven, which has to be wired to a 16A fuse.

Capacity A huge 76-litres of space provides enough room to cook large dinners.

Max temperature At a maximum of 250C, this oven can be used to quickly brown dishes that require extra heat.

Introduction

While many companies have kitted out their ovens with smart controls and onboard automation, the Miele H2265-1 B is a more standard oven. It’s built to be easy to clean, use, and control by the operator.

It certainly hits all of those marks with fast heat-up times, simple operation and very even cooking. The number of accessories feels a little tight, especially given the price.

Design and features

Huge amount of space inside

Basic accessories provided

PerfectClean finish

The Miele H2265-1 B focuses on simplicity and space, with a hulking great 76-litres of internal space. That’s absolutely huge, and I found plenty of space to fit in a joint of meat and still have space for all of the trimmings to go with a roast dinner.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Given the amount of space, the number of accessories Miele provides feels a little stingy. In the box, there’s a single wire shelf, a baking tray and an anti-splash insert that fits on top of the tray. This insert is built for roasting and grilling. Given how much space there is in the oven, I’d expect at least another shelf in the box.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The tray and insert are both finished with PerfectClean, which is Miele’s anti-stick technology which means they can be quickly cleaned and used without oiling.

There are no fancy automatic cooking programmes or smart app control on this oven. Instead, it’s a much more standard affair, with a programme dial that you use to choose the mode. As Miele uses icons, you’ll want to refer to the manual or our guide on how to use oven settings to see what the modes do.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The basic options include conventional heat, bottom heat, full grill, defrost, fan plus, intensive bake, fan grill and eco fan heat modes. The manual goes into detail about which mode is best to use when; it’s well worth reading this.

While most food can go into the cold oven, with it heating up fast, if you’re particularly short of time, there’s a Booster option that heats the oven even quicker, at the expense of using more energy.

Each mode has a default temperature, but the second dial can be used to change this, with a range of between 30C and 250C.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Timer options include setting a start and stop time. Combined with a target temperature and mode, the Miele H2265-1 B can be made to start up and end at a specific time. There’s also a standard timer that beeps when it runs out.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thanks to the catalytic coating in the oven, residue can be burnt off by running the oven at 250C for one hour. If that doesn’t quite do the trick, the shelf sliders and side panels can be removed for soaking and washing, although they’re not dishwasher safe.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Very even cooking

Grill cooks evenly

To see how well the Miele H2265-1 B performed, I put it through my standard set of tests. First, I heated the oven to 200C, then placed a baking tray filled with ceramic beads on the top shelf. Using a thermal camera, I could see how evenly the heat was distributed (white is hotter). As you can see, the back of the tray where the heating element and fan are is warmest, cooling towards the front of the tray. For longer cooks, turning the tray makes sense as it does in most ovens.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I put the tray on the middle shelf. Here, the fan pushes the hot air more evenly, giving a more consistent heat across the tray, although it is slightly cooler at the front still.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Putting oven chips on the middle shelf, I found that they cooked in less than the recommended cooking time, with an even finish to them, across the cooking surface, which is impressive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I fired up the grill, and placed six bits of bread underneath it, spread evenly out. From the results, you can see that the grill is very even, although the front middle slice of bread wasn’t quite as well toasted.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a large-capacity oven that delivers consistent results, then this is a reliable choice. If you’d like a few more cooking modes, and a wider range of included accessories, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts Solid and reliable is the best way to describe the Miele H2265-1 B. It may lack the more exciting automatic cooking programmes and smart features of its competition, but this oven has lots of room and produces even heat. If you want to take more manual control of your cooking and have reliable results each time, this is a good choice. If you want something with a few more cooking options, then the AEG BPK948330M could be a better fit. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every oven we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main oven for the review period We use ceramic beads and a thermal camera to see how evenly the oven heats. We use slices of bread to see how evenly the grill cooks.

FAQs How much room is there inside the Miele H2265-1 B? This oven has a huge 76-litres of internal space, making it one of the largest integrated ovens.D Does the Miele H2265-1 B have a smart app? No, this is a regular oven with standard controls only.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Model Number Stated Power Oven type Appliance type Number of ovens Oven description Oven grill Microwave bed type Oven capcity Miele H2265-1 B £799 Miele 595 x 569 x 596 MM Miele H2265-1 B 3600 W Convection Integrated 1 Convection oven and grill Yes Flat 76 litres ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.