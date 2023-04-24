Verdict

If you’re looking for a multi-talented premium OLED, then the Philips 55OLED+907 doesn’t disappoint. It’s a beautifully built screen with an elevated sound performance and class-appropriate visuals. We think it’ll satisfy movie fans and demanding gamers alike, without frightening off ‘interiors’ fashionistas.

Pros Three-sided Ambilight

4K 120HZ support

Stylish design Cons Only two inputs support 120Hz

Stereophonic sound system

Key Features Sound system Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 audio system

Ambilight Three-sided Ambilight

Gaming Can support refresh rates up to 4K 120Hz

Introduction

The Philips 55OLED+907 is a well specified 4K OLED TV, that marries a high-performance OLED EX panel to a smart looking Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 audio system.

Tech specs are impressive. HDR support covers Dolby Vision and HDR10+Adaptive, the set runs the Android 11 smart OS, and there’s some serious gaming provision too.

So is this polished crowd pleaser the best option when it comes to upgrading your sound and vision?

Available now, there’s a choice of three screen sizes: 48-, 55- and 65-inches (48OLED+907, 55OLED+907, and 65OLED+907), priced at £1799, £1,999, £2,999 respectively.

I’m reviewing the 55-inch model here.

This model is not available in North America, as the Philips license there is not owned by TP Vision, and there’s no direct equivalent.

Design

Fabric-covered sound system

Swivel stand

120HZ HDMI v2.1 on two inputs

You might rightly describe the 55OLED+907 as chic, with its ultra-thin bezel (made possible by the OLED EX panel), flat-plate metal swivel stand finished in satin chrome and cloth-clad Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Rear connections comprise four HDMI inputs, all of which are ARC enabled, with eARC on HDMI 2. HDMI 1 and 2 are 4K 120Hz compliant. There’s also a digital optical audio output, subwoofer pre-out, a trio of USB ports, and Ethernet to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

In addition to the terrestrial input, there’s a satellite tuner, plus CI card slot.

The slick, silver remote control sports dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, Rakuten TV and Freeview Play.

Features

Android 11 smart platform

Freeview Play

Three-sided Ambilight

Smart TV duties are handled through the Android TV 11 OS. With its curated content rails, including YouTube and Netflix recommendations, plus quick launch buttons for streaming services, it’s an easy environment to live with. Android comes with Chromecast built in, and Google Assistant support.

Freeview Play offers all the main catch-up channels for UK viewers; doubtless European editions of the set have much the same for local audiences.

The set features a three-sided implementation of Philips lounge-lighting Ambilight system. This can provide a multi-coloured echo of on-screen content, or a static mood light (red, blue or green), or a white bias backlight. You can also have some fun with a country flag colour scheme, which I tend to use when watching international sports! Personally, I’m a big fan of Ambilight. It can really add to a room’s ambiance.

The panel has very good gaming credentials. A dedicated Game Settings bar (activated by a long press on the Menu button) groups together everything the average joypad jockey might want to know. It’s also FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, with 4K 120fps VRR playback, in full resolution, via the set’s monitor mode.

I measured input lag at 15.4ms (1080/60), which is reasonable but not leading edge. Visuals in 4K 120Hz Monitor mode are incredibly crisp and smooth.

Picture Quality

OLED EX panel with Philips’ Royal designation

Bright HDR performance

Multi-HDR support

Outstanding dynamics, lush colours and pin sharp detail are the hallmarks of the OLED907’s picture. These are images you’ll want to bask in.

The set is built around an OLED EX panel with Philip’s own ‘Royal’ designation. An integrated hardware heatsink allows the panel to be driven harder for greater peak luminance. Philips suggests that this Royale with Cheese approach should up brightness by more than 20 per cent compared to a regular OLED.

This is evidenced in its HDR performance, which is outstanding. I measured peak HDR brightness at 1146 nits with a 10 per cent measurement patch. This equates to profound contrast.

HDR support is wide. The OLED+907 offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG and regular HDR10, which should suit most content sources.

There’s a wide variety of image presets: Personal, Crystal Clear, Home Cinema, Eco, Filmmaker Mode, Game, Monitor, Expert 1&2, and Calman. I found the first three covered most bases.

Watch Dolby Vision content, and you’re offered a choice of HDR personal, HDR Crystal Clear, Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Dark and Dolby Vision Game.

Crystal View is a Vivid setting by any other name, but it’s a mode Philips traditionally does really well. I love the sheer vibrancy and solidity of its colours. The set does a terrific job with the gorgeous Mediterranean hues of Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery (Netflix).

One area where some caution is advised is motion handling. There’s a good number of options, which largely succeed in maintaining impressive clarity. For movies though, choose the Pure Cinema setting (under Motion Styles), as this maintains a filmic approach without succumbing to overt judder.

Sound Quality

Bowers & Wilkins sound system

80W of power

Audio quality is a revelation. While this speaker configuration may be merely 3.1 in nature, it actually sounds larger than that. Offering 80W all up, there’s weight to the soundstage, and the level of fine detail it presents is extraordinary for a TV.

Should you buy it? If you want a premium OLED: But don’t need a screen with a full Dolby Atmos sound system then you won’t be disappointed. It looks fabulous with films and everyday telly. If you already own a soundbar or home cinema system: Then opting for a panel with more rudimentary audio will doubtless save you cash. But we doubt it’ll look quite so fashionable…

Final Thoughts The Philips 55OLED+907 is a pedigree OLED proposition. The OLED EX with heatsink execution brings obvious HDR benefits, and colour fidelity is fabulous. The OLED+907 doesn’t hide its visual prowess under a bushel, but revels in bold saturations and sensational contrast. Yet images seem perfectly balanced. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the sound system. Obviously, I expect a lot from Bowers & Wilkins, but the audio specialist delivers an amazingly potent soundscape from a three-channel array. The icing on the cake is the set’s gaming performance. It may only have two 4K 120Hz HDMI inputs, but both can be assigned console duties thanks to the screen’s universal ARC implementation, and HFR games are blisteringly sharp. Trusted Score

How we test We test every television we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for more than a week Benchmarked with tests Tested with real world use

FAQs Is the Philips OLED+907 available in the United States? You won’t be able to purchase any Philips TV in North America as they’re currently not sold in the region. Philips’ owner, TP Vision, does not currently own the license to sell in the US>

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Input lag (ms) Peak brightness (nits) 10% Philips 55OLED+907 15.4 ms 1146 nits ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Size (Dimensions) Size (Dimensions without stand) Weight ASIN Operating System Model Number Resolution HDR Types of HDR Refresh Rate TVs Ports HDMI (2.1) Audio (Power output) Connectivity Display Technology Philips 55OLED+907 £1999 Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable Philips 54.6 inches 1225.4 x 260 x 768.4 MM 746.1 x 1225.4 x 69.1 MM 22.7 KG B0BQ784JY1 Android TV 55OLED+907/12 3840 x 2160 Yes HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision 40 – 120 Hz 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 3 x USB, CI+, digital audio out, Ethernet, headphone out, satellite connector, eARC, HDMI VRR, ALLM, 4K 120Hz 80 W Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 OLED ›

