Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Review

Light and extremely powerful.

By David Ludlow August 1st 2023 10:02am
Real-time battery life, displayed in minutes, is shown on the vacuum cleaner's screen.
The self-emptying dock also acts as a charger.
The main floor head has a soft roller and a brush.
A self-emptying dock gets dust out of the vacuum cleaner without spreading it.
Light and powerful is a great combination.
When charging, the screen shows the current charge status.
Thanks to its lightweight body, this vacuum cleaner is easy to use everywhere.
There are multiple power modes to select from.
Two batteries of different sizes are in the box.
This tool cady makes it easy to carry the accessories around.
The bin can be removed for cleaning, along with the filter.
A separate battery charger is provided for the second battery.
A 2-litre dust bag holds dirt that has been emptied from the bin.
An extendable wand adjusts for people of different heights.
There are a lot of accessories in the box.
Recommended

Verdict

Able to optimise itself automatically for different floor conditions, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is a responsive and very powerful cordless vacuum cleaner, that did well in all of my tests. It’s also light for such a powerful cleaner, making it easier to use than many rivals. Its auto-empty station is very handy, sucking out dust with no spillage, making this a great choice for those with dust allergies. It is very expensive, though.

Pros

  • Dust free emptying
  • Powerful suction
  • Adapts to floor type

Cons

  • Second floor head not strictly needed
  • Expensive

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner with a

Introduction

On the one hand, AI seems quite scary and threatens to take over all of our jobs; on the other hand, it’s an extremely useful technology in the right hands, providing automatic learning and adjustment on the fly. With the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI, I’ve seen AI in a cordless vacuum cleaner for the first time.

With AI Clean, this vacuum cleaner can adapt brush roll speed and vacuum power based on the floor type sensed. With many tools, light body, dual batteries and a very useful self-empty station, this is a high-end vacuum cleaner for all jobs.

Design and features

  • AI mode
  • Cleanly ejects into bin
  • Compatible with SmartThings

Many cordless vacuum cleaners fall into the trap of providing a lot of accessories but nowhere to keep them. That’s happily not the case with the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI. In the box, there’s a caddy with a carry handle that can take all of the accessories that you’re not currently using.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI caddy
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In the box, there’s a dusting brush, extendable crevice tool, pet tool, floor brush, slim LED brush (for hard floors) and an angle adaptor, so that the vacuum can clean the tops of cupboards. That’s enough choice there to tackle any job.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI tools
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My only question is, is the slim floor head really needed? The regular floor brush has a brush and roller, so can deal with hard floors and carpets alike, and changing heads is just a faff. This is one accessory, I believe, that would make it into a cupboard and never see its way out.

I love the extendable wand. A part of regular plug-in vacuum cleaners for years, I’ve seen a growth in the number of cordless cleaners that have them, including the Ultenic FS1. Adjusting to suit people of different heights, it makes the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI more comfortable to use for all.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI adjustable wand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the wand and a floor head attached, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI can be charged in the bundled stand-up dock and auto-emptier. As with the previous model, the Samsung Bespoke Jet, the dock takes a 2-litre bag, which is big enough to take four full loads of the vacuum cleaner’s 0.5-litre bin.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI bag
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Realistically, that means a bag will last between four and six weeks, depending on how much dirt there is in your home.

Dropping the vacuum cleaner into the dock turns the self-emptying on, sucking dirt out of the cleaner, spinning its central filter to loosen hair. I found the emptying incredible, removing all the dirt and leaving nothing behind. Cleverly, when I removed the vacuum cleaner, the front flap shut, so no dust escapes. If you’ve got people with allergies, this auto-empty system is a must-have.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI in dock

Samsung provides two batteries in the box: a larger 100Wh model and a smaller 55.54Wh battery.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI dual batteries
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

One battery can be charged in the vacuum’s handheld unit, the other in a separate charger. It would be neater if the charging dock could have a charging slot for the second battery.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI battery charger
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the smaller battery drops the weight of the vacuum, so it’s a svelte 2.9kg. That does make detail cleaning easier, or even raising the vacuum cleaner to dust around the tops of walls, but I’m still not convinced by the need for two capacities. I found that I’d just end up using the battery that was installed, switching when one ran out, rather than switching batteries based on the task at hand.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cleaning up high
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In handheld mode, the bin can be removed to access the filter and clean out the insides. This can be done regularly, but the connection to SmartThings means that the self-diagnosis mode can help prompt you to do this.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI bin and filters
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

SmartThings also lets you change some settings, such as the default power mode that the vacuum cleaner turns on it: handy if you’re constantly scrolling through the options.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI SmartThings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In handheld mode, the vacuum cleaner has four power modes: min, mid, max and jet. Add a floor brush, and you get the AI mode, too. AI uses machine learning to detect the floor type it’s on, adjusting suction and brush speed on the fly.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s clever, and I could hear the difference as I moved from carpet tiles to hard floor and then to regular carpet. I don’t think it’s quite as reactive as cleaners with dust sensors in them, such as the Dyson Gen5detect or the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT.

I will say that the light body makes the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI extremely easy to push around and manoeuvre.

I like the battery meter on the back, which shows the live battery status in minutes, so I can tell how long I have left to clean.

Performance

  • Very high suction
  • Cleans effortlessly
  • Good battery life

I measured the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI’s performance in AirWatts, measuring at the handle. On Min, I registered a gentle 38AW (good for basic dusting), upping to 70AW on Med power (good for most floor types), and jumping to 300AW on Jet, which is plug-in cleaner levels of performance.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI performance graph

Such high suction is good for using tools on big spills or where dust needs to be sucked out of crevices. Lining up rice granules next to a tape measure, I could suck grains up from 3cm away, making jobs like this faster than with a cleaner with lower suction.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI suction test start
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI suction test end
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving on to my regular tests, I sprinkled 20g of flour onto the carpet. I then ran the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI through the middle of the mess, forwards and backwards, in its AI power mode. From the image below you can see it was a clean sweep.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI carpet test dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI carpet test clean after one sweep
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then tackled the mess with Min power at the bottom and Jet at the top. Cleaning from both modes was impressive, with the lower power mode leaving just a bit of dirt behind. I did find that the high suction power on Jet made the vacuum a little hard to push on carpet.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI carpet test clean after two goes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Weighing the bin before and after, I found that the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI collected 95.65% of my dust, the remainder either stuck in the wand or floor head. That is an excellent result and only just behind the Gen5detect.

Next, I combed cat hair into the floor, and used the AI mode to remove it. All traces of hair were gone, which is impressive.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cat hair test dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cat hair test clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving on to human hair, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI picked up the mess and, once the cleaner had been run for a few more seconds, all but one strand of hair was gone, rather than being tangled around the head.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI human hair test dirty
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI human hair test clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then moved on to the tough edge test, sprinkling 10g of flour right to the edge of the room on carpet tiles. On AI mode, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI didn’t quite adapt enough to suck up everything.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI edge test dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI edge test clean after one pass
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I had to put the cleaner on Max mode to pick up pretty much everything, with the final trace of dust taken care of with the crevice tool. Overall, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI collected 96.5% of dust, which is impressive.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI edge test clean after two passes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the hard floor, I sprinkled 20g of rice on the floor, and then vacuumed it up on AI mode. All grains were removed for a 100% collection.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI hard floor test dirty
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI hard floor test clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tested battery life with the larger battery at 51m 13s on low power, 31m 18s on medium power and 12m 18s on Jet. Switching to AI power, I moved around, vacuuming the Trusted Reviews Lab, which has different floor surfaces. With this test, I managed 27m 52s, which is impressive. Adding in the smaller battery, should add around another 15 minutes of runtime on AI, which would give close to 45-minutes of cleaning time – definitely enough to tackle an average house.

Testing sound, I found that most of the noise came from the floor head. On carpet, the vacuum cleaner is a little loud on low power (72.3dB) but not much louder on Jet (75.8dB).

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want power, a lightweight body and easy emptying: Light, easy to use and very powerful, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI can empty itself with no dust spillage.

You want something cheaper: The auto-empty station adds to cost, and you can get cleaners that suck up dirt as well for less.

Final Thoughts

It is expensive, but the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is very powerful. And, that power doesn’t come with more weight. In fact, it’s one of the lightest cordless vacuum cleaners that I’ve tested, making it a pleasure to use. A big component of cost is the empty station. As this cleans out the vacuum with no dust spillage, it’s a very useful tool if you have a dust allergy.

For a more responsive cleaner and one for hard floors, the Dyson V15 may be a better choice; for combination floors, a lighter body and excellent dust emptying, the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is great. Check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners for more choices.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period

Tested for at least a week

Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

How does the AI cleaning mode work on the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI?

Sensors in the handheld unit detect air pressure, and sensors in the floor head detect brush load. This data is used to adjust suction power and brush speed for the floor type.

What’s the benefit of the auto-empty station on the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI?

This station sucks dirt out cleanly, preventing anything escaping back into the air.

Trusted Reviews test data

AirWatts (low)
AirWatts (medium)
AirWatts (high)
Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI
38 AW
70 AW
300 AW
72.3 dB
74.5 dB
75.8 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Modes
Filters
Run time
Charge time
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI
£1199
Samsung
250 x 243 x 1036 MM
9.2 G
2023
27/07/2023
Samsung Bespoke Jet AI
Cordless stick
Pet tool, extending crevice tool, brush, flexible tool, dual brush floor head, slim LED brush
2 litres
Min, med, max, Jet, AI
2 (washable)
30 mins min
300 mins
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

