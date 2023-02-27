First Impressions

The OnePlus Pad presents an interesting prospect against competitors like the entry-evel iPad, but its cost will be the key factor as to whether or not it becomes a success.

Key Features 7:5 screen ratio: The first tablet to carry the ratio

144Hz refresh rate: Designed for smoother scrolling

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision compatible: Designed to boost the tablet’s entertainment chops

Introduction

OnePlus has finally made its way into the tablet space and we had the chance to use the device ahead of MWC 2023 in Barcelona.

Even the most ardent Android fan has to admit that in the world of tablets, the Android-based output has somewhat dried up in the last few years.

Unlike the early 2010s which saw a bevvy of tablets released from almost every tech company looking to build on the success of the iPad, Apple’s tablet has managed to skate through recent years without much in the way of competition. That tide could be turning.

We already know that the Google Pixel Tablet is on the way with more details to come, but now OnePlus has made the surprising revelation that it too is looking to get in on the action with the OnePlus Pad. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this tablet, including the base price, but from the short time I had to play around with it, I get the feeling that OnePlus might be on to something.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For starters, as Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker was keen to point out, the OnePlus Tablet clearly looks like the redesigned iPad 10th Gen, but that’s no issue in my book. The aspect ratio of the entry-line iPad makes it ideal for productivity and the OnePlus Tablet is clearly going for a similar vibe with a 7:5 aspect ratio.

A simple two-finger swipe from the top of the screen allows the OnePlus tab to instantly jump into multitasking mode, which is always super handy if you’re trying to browse the web and take notes at the same time. If the OnePlus tablet can be competitively priced then not only will it have beaten Google to the punch, but it might also be able to lure some folks away from Apple’s entry-level tablet, which is now more expensive than ever.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The OnePlus Pad can also be paired with the OnePlus Stylo which, from my testing, felt great to use and very responsive (even with my terrible handwriting). What sold it to me however was the ability to just drop the stylus atop the tablet and to allow it to connect magnetically without any faff – anyone who’s tried to use a first-generation Apple Pencil with the iPad 10.2 will appreciate this approach.

The tablet itself is quite lightweight – coming in at only 552 grams – and I absolutely adore the forest green colour palette that it’s gone for. It definitely brings back memories of the green iPhone 13 – easily my favourite colour option yet and one that I wish Apple would bring back every year.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Interestingly, the rear-facing camera can be found in the centre of the device, which makes it immediately stand out from Apple and even Samsung’s offerings. I’m not convinced that it looks better from a design perspective, but it definitely feels like it would be more conveniently placed for scanning documents.

First Impressions If OnePlus can launch its tablet at a competition-busting price and with the keyboard and stylus bundled in then it’s hard to imagine this not being an appealing buy to students and folks in the market for a portable productivity tab. Only time will tell if this rings true, so be sure to watch out for our full review of the OnePlus Pad in the near future. Trusted Score

Full specs ‹ Manufacturer Screen Size IP rating Battery Weight RAM OnePlus Pad OnePlus 11.61 inches No 9510 mAh 552 G 8GB ›