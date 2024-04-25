Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 18 and iPhone 16 on-device AI plan becomes clearer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is rumoured to be taking a different approach to deploying generative AI in iOS 18 and in next-gen iPhone models, by keeping all processing on the device rather than sending it to the cloud and back to yield answers.

Those reports appear well-grounded considering Apple’s robust approach to user privacy and past form. Keeping requests entirely local will likely be faster and more secure than sending the information into the stratosphere and back.

However, it’s unclear whether the on-device models will have access to the same wealth of knowledge as models that consult the cloud, like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Samsung, for example, uses a combination of on-device prowess and cloud processing for it’s Galaxy AI. Apple is rumoured to be mulling a deal with Google to fill in the gaps by bringing Gemini to iPhones.

It’s also unclear whether using an on-device model will limit the new features to the next-generations of iPhone hardware, rather than existing devices.

Get a ‘Like new’ iPhone 12 Pro Max for just £449

Get a ‘Like new’ iPhone 12 Pro Max for just £449

You can now buy a ‘Like new’ refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max for just £449, which is a decidedly mid-range price.

  • GiffGaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished condition
  • Now £449
View Deal

Now there’s a little more evidence to suggest that’s precisely the route Apple will look to take. This week, Apple has released a number of open source large language models that are, you guessed it, built for on-device processing.

As MacRumors reports, the company has published a white paper on the launch of eight OpenELM (Open-source Efficient Language Models) within the AI community on the Hugging Face app.

Apple reckons the performance is on a par with other LLMs that do utilise help from the cloud, despite receiving less training. It hopes developers will get involved in to help move forward the trustworthiness and reliability of results.

The paper explains: “To this end, we release OpenELM, a state-of-the-art open language model. OpenELM uses a layer-wise scaling strategy to efficiently allocate parameters within each layer of the transformer model, leading to enhanced accuracy. For example, with a parameter budget of approximately one billion parameters, OpenELM exhibits a 2.36% improvement in accuracy compared to OLMo while requiring 2× fewer pre-training tokens.

“Diverging from prior practices that only provide model weights and inference code, and pre-train on private datasets, our release includes the complete framework for training and evaluation of the language model on publicly available datasets, including training logs, multiple checkpoints, and pre-training configurations. We also release code to convert models to MLX library for inference and fine-tuning on Apple devices. This comprehensive release aims to empower and strengthen the open research community, paving the way for future open research endeavors.”

Do you have high hopes for Apple’s dive into generative AI within iOS 18 and future iPhones? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

iOS 18 could allow dishevelled home screens like Android – report

iOS 18 could allow dishevelled home screens like Android – report

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
iOS 18 release could be great news for all iPhone owners with iOS 17

iOS 18 release could be great news for all iPhone owners with iOS 17

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words