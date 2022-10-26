Verdict

It’s big and heavy, but also fantastic in so many ways. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is a true flagship phone.

Pros Stunning display

Performance that should stay fast for a long time

Reliable cameras in all conditions

Long battery life

Dynamic island is a great idea Cons No big zoom camera improvements

Uncomfy design without a case

Availability UK RRP: £1199

USA RRP: $1099

Europe RRP: €1449

Canada RRP: CA$1549

Australia RRP: AU$1899

Key Features Safety tech SOS satellite network and Car Crash Detection

High-end specs A16 Bionic chipset, 6GB RAM and up to 1TB storage

Dynamic island The updated notch now serves an actual purpose

Introduction

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the biggest Pro-sized iPhone, and the one to choose if having plenty of battery life left at the end of the day is an important detail.

In previous years Apple has often differentiated the Pro Max from the Pro by way of extra features; maybe smarter cameras or better stabilisation features. That’s not the case this time around.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is an iPhone 14 Pro with a battery that lasts a good amount of time longer and a bigger screen that’s better for gaming.

I’d say it’s the only iPhone to recommend if you’re after a large display, however with the arrival of the more affordable iPhone 14 Plus, that’s not necessarily the case.

Screen and Design

The large 6.7-inch display is a joy

Dynamic Island makes use of the notch (finally)

Boxy design can feel cumbersome

There are two main reasons to plump for the Max version of the iPhone 14 Pro over the regular 14 Pro, and the first of those reasons is the screen.

While the iPhone 14 Pro has a modest 6.1-inch OLED display, the Max has a far larger 6.7-inch display. A bigger display is, in my opinion, much better if you use your phone a lot for gaming, content creation or consumption. TV shows from Netflix or Disney, especially those rendered in HDR, look stunning on the roomy canvas and there’s so much more space to feel immersed in with games.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Of course, a bigger screen means a bigger phone and here’s where the iPhone 14 Pro Max falls down a little. The boxy, squared-off design suits the smaller phone far better – here it can make the 14 Pro Max a little cumbersome, with the sharp edges digging into my palms. A softer case will easily fix this, but it’s worth taking into account should you wish to use the phone without any added protection.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, like the 12 and 13 Pro Max before it, remains almost jewel-like in its design approach. The highly polished (and very fingerprint-prone) stainless steel sides glisten in the sunlight, while the range of three colours – along with a very gaudy gold – are muted and tasteful. I personally prefer the more fun shades you’d find on the iPhone 14 line, but the choices here, especially the new Deep Purple, do give off a more ‘professional’ vibe.

The biggest visual change this time around is the new Dynamic Island. This received a lot of stage time during the phone’s announcement and dodgy name aside it feels like a proper step forward for the derided notch. If we don’t see a smattering of Android phones with a similar feature in 2023 I will be very surprised.

Dynamic Island takes the notch that’s been present since the iPhone X, separates it from the top bezel and adds some clever software around it to turn it into a new little interactive area – while still hiding the array of front cameras and Face ID sensors.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Everything from music playback controls, to alerts from connected AirPods to low battery warnings now pop up in the Dynamic Island – but regular notifications and messages, for instance, do not. This can create some confusing visual elements if two notifications from two different areas pop up at the same time.

For the most part, the Dynamic Island is a step forward. Having music control, or timer alerts, accessible in any app is great, and the addition of Live Activities in iOS 16.1 expands the functionality to third-party apps. In a year or so, I think we’ll really start to see the benefits of the change.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The rest of the screen is just as brilliant. The biggest upgrade is in brightness, both in HDR consumption and when you’re outside on sunny days. This is the brightest screen I have used outdoors, with it easily combating direct rays.

I delve more into the display in my iPhone 14 Pro review, but it really does tick all the boxes. The smooth adaptive 120Hz ProMotion display ramps up and down depending on what you’re doing, and it makes everything from scrolling up and down a webpage to gaming feel much smoother than on the 60Hz iPhone 14.

Apple has allowed the screen to drop to 1Hz for the 14 Pro series, enabling an Always-On option that keeps the screen always visible in a darkened state. While some Android phones do this by only highlighting certain parts of the display, usually the clock, the iPhone 14 Pro Max slows the whole screen down so that it just refreshes once a second.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’ve been using the Always-On display for over a month now, and I both find it very useful and a little annoying. Once it’s enabled, you have very little customisation over it at all – you can’t tweak the brightness levels and whatever shows on the Lock Screen will be mirrored. If you have a loud wallpaper, this will always be visible.

Sometimes I have found it too bright, making the phone a distraction when it’s on a table. Though other times, especially when at a desk working, it can be handy always to see the time and other alerts. You can turn the feature off if it really annoys and it turns itself off when the phone is in sleep mode, so it won’t distract too much on a bedside table at night.

There’s also an effect on battery life by keeping the screen on all the time, though I noticed this far less on the Pro Max as opposed to the smaller Pro.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Camera

Exactly the same camera arrangement as the iPhone 14 Pro

48-megapixel main sensor, improved selfie camera

Telephoto zoom still not as strong as the competition from Samsung

The iPhone 14 Pro Max matches the camera spec of the smaller Pro, so you’re not getting any benefits by plumping for the bigger, more expensive option. As I mentioned in the review of that phone, this is right up there with the Pixel 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the best camera phone you can buy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with previous iPhones, it’s an easy, quick phone to shoot with and takes reliably excellent pictures in all situations. The addition of auto-focus on the front camera also helps it take great selfies.

In daylight, it can be hard to spot differences between the 13 Pro Max and the 14 Pro Max, but it does offer more room for creativity with a couple of extra pro-targeted features and improved low-light skills.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max marks the first time Apple has gone beyond a 12-megapixel sensor on a phone, replacing it with a completely new 48-megapixel version, For the most part, you’ll still be churning out 12-megapixel images, as it uses the pixel binning technique Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra use. This combines four pixels into one in the sensor, giving you an effective larger pixel size without resulting in huge image sizes.

A 48MP shot, exported to a JPEG

You can, if you want, utilise the full megapixel count by enabling the ProRaw mode. This will churn out large (often 80MB or more) images in the RAW format, allowing for more intricate and effective editing in apps like Lightroom.

After shooting with both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max for a month, I have come to the conclusion that for the most part, I shoot at 12 megapixels as the quality and detail are excellent and it’s just that bit quicker to shoot and easier to share. However, having the freedom to change when I know there’s a shot I will want to spend a little more time editing and tweaking is very welcome, and can result in some truly fantastic shots that are far beyond what I would expect from a phone.

The iPhone has long been excellent at daylight shooting and that doesn’t change here. Put a shot taken with the 13 Pro Max next to one from the 14 Pro Max and the differences are minimal until you zoom in, but the difference is far greater if you’re coming from an older device.

Pictures in daylight look excellent

Detail in hair, plants and even the woollen strands on a jumper all are captured mostly well. Though there is certainly more processed sharpening in certain instances than before. Smart HDR levels out dynamic range well, dealing with trickier lighting conditions with ease and consistently churning out great images with accurate colours. The bigger sensor gives a more natural bokeh effect too, so you can get the silky blurry background with the foreground in focus without switching to the dedicated portrait mode.

You can get a nice, natural blurred background

When taking pictures of people, I still prefer images from the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Google does a better job of various skin tones and they often look a lot more natural.

It’s in tougher conditions where these pricier phones set themselves apart and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is excellent in low-light situations. I’ve found it doesn’t need to go into the Night Mode as often as the past few iPhones and when it does, it requires less time and light to produce usable results. Photos taken at night are universally very good: detail is retained without noise, colours are a little brighter without looking gaudy and skies retain the deep night sky colours. The 12MP ultrawide camera is better at night too, offering more versatility.

Detail is retained at night, with nice colour reproduction

The ultrawide is better in low light

There are no changes to the 12MP telephoto camera, and while the zoom is on par with phones that don’t utilise a periscope arrangement, it doesn’t come anywhere close to competing with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra once you push past the 3x range. Apple has added a new 2x zoom option, which utilises the middle 12-megapixels from the 48-megapixel to crop in.

No major changes have been made to make the videography experience better here, yet it still maintains its lead as the best phone for capturing video on the market. Smaller tweaks include 4K support in the gimmicky Cinematic Mode and a new Action Mode that stabilises video if you’re moving quickly at the expense of low-light performance.

Performance

The A16 Bionic chipset is a fantastic performer

6GB RAM, up to 1TB storage

No SIM slot in the USA

One of the more surprising aspects of the iPhone 14 range is the removal of the SIM slot entirely in the USA, forcing users to switch to eSIM. It seems like all major carriers are supported and the process of switching from a physical card to a virtual one is straightforward.

My UK review unit sports a SIM slot like all previous iPhones, and I don’t feel the tech is anywhere close to being as advanced here. While Vodafone, the network I reviewed the phone on, supports it, others don’t. Three, for example, is a popular network in the UK and currently doesn’t support eSIM.

Like the removal of the headphone jack and the charging plug from the box, this feels like a change that will permeate the high-end phone market in the coming years.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

US models benefit from mmWave 5G, a tech that’s not available on any network in the UK so is missing from these units. UK users will still get 5G, just the sub-6Ghz form.

Another US (and Canada) only feature, at least for now, is Emergency SOS – a satellite service that’ll let you contact emergency services even when there’s no phone network signal. It’s hard to judge this without trying it, but it’ll be welcome for those exploring places without cellular connections. Car Crash Detection is another safety feature that’ll alert selected contacts if the phone detects you’ve been in a collision (though it does seem to have been set off by people on rollercoasters…)

Inside the phone is the A16 Bionic chipset, another seriously speedy piece of Apple Silicon. It is paired with 6GB RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. If shooting a lot of RAW photos and ProRes video are going to be on your to-do list, you’ll want to choose one of the higher storage varieties.

Performance is excellent – just like iPhones have been for years. There are no obvious real-world benefits of the new chip I could notice in my regular use, but the focus on the neural learning cores will keep AI elements of the software fast for the next couple of years. It’s a fantastic choice for gaming, especially with the wealth of titles available on Apple Arcade and the fantastic GPU performance.

Gaming is made better by the loud speakers, strong Wi-Fi connectivity (the lack of WiFi 6E is odd considering it’s available on the new iPad Pro models) and, as I mentioned above, the great screen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery Life

No charger included

Qi, MagSafe and wired charging options

Charging speeds and endurance similar to 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max might not be the best new iPhone for battery life – that accolade goes to the iPhone 14 Plus – but it’s a phone that’ll go the distance, and comfortably outpaces Android phones.

I used the iPhone 13 Pro Max solidly for a number of months after release and I loved how long it would last between charges. I would often have 30% left after a busy day, and there were numerous instances where I could go two slower days without reaching for the charger.

Having used the iPhone 14 Pro Max for 10 days, the battery life is similar but not quite on par with the 13 Pro – at least with the display always on. Disable that feature and the battery can match that of its predecessor.

I’ve found that the iPhone 14 Pro Max runs down quicker than the 13 Pro in everyday use, yet in singular tasks, it lasts longer. This is likely down to the brighter screen sucking up more juice. Streaming looped video lasted around 90 minutes longer on the newer model, a benefit of the more efficient chip.

How long the iPhone 14 Pro Max will last for you will really depend on how hard you push it, and what tasks you do with it. If you lower the brightness, limit some of the screen features and avoid intensive tasks like high-end gaming then it’s a two-day phone. Stream lots of HDR video, shoot RAW photos and hammer 5G and you’ll be juicing up before you go to bed.

There are myriad ways to charge the iPhone 14 Pro Max. MagSafe and Qi are the two wireless solutions, while the Lightning port provides the wired option. Hopefully this will be the final year of the old, slow port with USB-C hopefully taking its place in 2023.

I haven’t found charging to be any quicker this time around, with a 50% charge in roughly 30 minutes (just as Apple claims) and a full 0-100% taking between 92 and 100 minutes. This matches my tests with the 13 Pro Max.

Should you buy it? You want the best screen on an iPhone: The 6.7-inch OLED panel is great. It’s big, has a fast refresh rate and can get very (very) bright. You want a phone that’s comfortable to hold for long periods: While I love the flat sides and boxy look of the smaller Pro, it’s quite uncomfortable at this larger size.

Final Thoughts The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a powerful, big-screen device with long battery life and fantastic cameras. It’s not a monumental leap from the 13 Pro Max, but if you want the extra display real estate and the best array of features, this is the iPhone to choose. There are some simple changes that could make it even better, though. The boxy, straight-edged design doesn’t suit the large size and the Lightning port feels antiquated for a modern phone. Not only does it charge fairly slowly, but transferring big video files with a cable is more time-consuming than it should be. The telephoto zoom is also surely the next big camera improvement. With all that said, and even with the high starting price (especially in Europe) the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a device that’s hard to resist and certainly one of the best phones you can buy right now. Trusted Score

How we test We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Used as main phone for more than a week Taken hundreds of photos in various conditions Compared against the iPhone 13 Pro Max

FAQs Does the iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a charger? There is no charger in the box, just a USB-C to Lightning cable What are the colours available? There are four hues available: Deep Purple, Space Black, Gold and Silver

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core Max brightness 1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR) 30 minute gaming (intensive) 30 minute gaming (light) 1 hour music streaming (online) 1 hour music streaming (offline) Time from 0-100% charge Time from 0-50% charge iPhone 14 Pro Max 1872 5264 600 nits 9 % 8 % 6 % 1 % 1 % 92 min 32 Min ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Wirless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours iPhone 14 Pro Max £1199 $1099 €1449 CA$1549 AU$1899 Apple 6.7 inches 128GB 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2X Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto 12MP Yes IP68 Yes Yes 77.6 x 7.85 x 160.7 MM 240 G iOS 16 2796 x 1290 Yes 120 Hz Lightning A16 Bionic chip – Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple iPhone 13 Pro Max £1049 $1099 €1259 CA$1549 AU$1849 Apple 6.7 inches 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 12MP + 12MP + 12MP 12MP Yes IP68 Yes Yes 78.1 x 7.65 x 160.8 MM 238 G iOS 15 2778 x 1284 Yes 120 Hz Lightning A15 Bionic 6GB Black, Gold, Blue, Silver ›