Verdict

Reassuringly refined, with a helpful feature set, these flagship wireless earbuds from Technics offer a compelling alternative to best-sellers from Bose and Sony. Noise cancelling is excellent, but some may find them just a little too reserved…

Pros Effective noise cancelling

Superb vocal clarity

Three device Multipoint Connection

Stylish design Cons Sluggish bass

Could be more dynamic

Premium price

Key Features Wireless Hi-res audio Supports LDAC Bluetooth streaming

Bluetooth multipoint Connect to three devices at once

JustMyVoice technology Offers improved ambient noise reduction

Introduction

Technics has pulled out all the stops for its new flagship wireless earbuds. These dot-style earphones employ an entirely new driver, and boast innovative usability features that could well seal the deal for those that want more than just in-ear entertainment.

For the first time, there’s three device multipoint connectivity, so you can seamlessly hop between a trio of devices, and there’s an all-new background filter to combat wind noise when taking calls out and about.

But do they deliver when it comes to sonic fidelity? As always, the answer is complicated…

Design

Chonca-fit style

Silver or black colour choice

Qi wireless charging compatible

Adopting a chonca-friendly shape to better sit in the ear, the Technics EAH-AZ80 is available in two finishes: classic black and silver/grey. My sample was the latter, which I think looks a class above the usual true wireless buds and reflect Technics high-end Hi-Fi heritage. Build quality is light, but good enough for the price point.

They’re compact and light at 7g apiece. Out and about, I felt reasonably confident they weren’t going to pop out, but I wouldn’t be inclined to wear them for gym work or jogging (as if I jog), even if they are IPX4 (equivalent) rated for water resistance.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

They travel within a matching neat charging case, which measures a pocketable 69 x 36 x 29mm. Rather generously, Technics supplies a choice of seven sizes of silicon tips, all the better to ensure a snug fit and maximise noise isolation.

The box also includes a USB-C charging cable. The charging case will work with a Qi charger, if you want to stay wireless.

Features

JustMyVoice technology

Bluetooth 5.3

Three device multi-point pairing

Technics has clearly thought long and hard about how we use our earbuds and have concluded that improved Bluetooth connectivity is a must-have feature. Clearly envisaging road warriors juggling an array of office equipment, the EAH-AZ80 are the first buds I’ve seen to offer three devices at a time connectivity. You can Bluetooth pair them with a smartphone, laptop and tablet, and switch between as required.

The AZ80 also incorporate novel JustMyVoice technology, which improves intelligibility by muting background noise. MEMS mics, along with a Voice Activity Detector, Acoustic Echo Canceler and a Voice Call Post Filter, mute unwanted hubbub. This technique proves to be particularly effective combating traffic noise and wind roar but doesn’t actually improve the quality of your spoken voice.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Technics has taken a Dual Hybrid approach to noise cancellation, using a combination feedback and feedforward noise cancelling and both analogue (via a dedicated chip, for faster processing) and digital (software) filtering. This belts and braces approach pays dividends.

Technics rates noise cancelling efficiency at 80 per cent, and it’s certainly impressive in real world environments. It throws a blanket over intrusive conversations, and the earbuds even do a decent job combatting the more aggressive sounds of London underground train carriages.

The earbuds run Bluetooth 5.3, which goes a long way to preserve battery life. If you’re using Bluetooth AAC, you can expect to get roughly seven hours of playback on a full charge.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, if your codec of choice is LDAC, this drops to just over four hours with Noise Cancelling on (you can grab an extra 30 minutes if you switch NC off). The diminutive charging case has a reserve of around 17 hours.

The AZ80 employs four microphones per bud – a feedforward mic to cancel external sounds, a feedback mic to cancel internal noise, a voice detection mic, and a talking mic.

The AZ80 is voice assistant compatible, working with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa. This can be set up with the accompanying Technics Audio Connect app.

Sound Quality

Spatially accurate

Excellent vocal clarity

Bass a tad sluggish

The key to the AZ80’s performance is a newly developed 10mm free-edge aluminium diaphragm which proves to be supremely good at creating spatial placement and sonic nuance. Recordings with a live ambiance really pop.

The seductive sax of Benny Golson (Art Blakey, Moanin’ Remastered, Tidal), is delivered with authentic insistence, and is clearly positioned in front of Art Blakey’s languid backbeat. The soundstage is wide and believable. It’s a shut-your-eyes-and-you’re-there level of delivery.

The AZ80 get a little bogged down with bass though – David Guetta’s dance anthem I’m Good (Blue) sounds sluggish rather than euphoric and Metallica’s Shadows Follow (72 Seasons, Tidal) hits with heavily padded gloves rather than a muscular fist.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

But there’s also measured musicality that serves jazz, country, and more melodious fare brilliantly well – vocal articulation is faultless, and that toppy presence zone, which can so often sound over sharp, is peerlessly managed.

Mozart’s sprightly Violin Concerto No.1 confirms a deft ability to handle strings, which sound rich and sweet, yet never edgy.

This characteristic, incidentally, makes the Technics EAH-AZ80 a great choice for podcast listening and spoken books. There’s nothing fatiguing about them at all!

The AZ80’s mid-range is also reassuringly percussive. Cozy Powell’s Dance with the Devil (Tidal) blends a propulsive pop march with a choral refrain, and the AZ80’s sound glorious. Those aluminium drivers are tighter than glam rock loons, and I approve.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you like a class leading spec and solid ANC: With powerful noise cancellation, a unique feature spread, and an winning way with a wide variety of genres, the EAH-AZ80 is a True Wireless headphone that warrants its premium price point If you like rock and dance: While the AZ80 gets most genres right, they’re not the most dynamic of earbuds. Consider rivals if your playlist is predominantly high energy…

Final Thoughts There’s a lot to like about the Technics EAH-AZ80. I reckon they’re a convincing alternative to the usual true wireless suspects and gain an edge over many thanks to their class-leading feature specification. Technics isn’t just relying on its audio cred to sell the AZ80, it’s actually thought long and hard about how people use their earbuds, and how the experience can be better. Three gizmo multipoint connectivity will be a boon for many, and the JustMyVoice technology is a clever solution when making calls in less than perfect surroundings. Kudos to that. They also have style in abundance. Nicely finished, with that comfy curve and classic logo, these earbuds are a class above. You’ll want people to notice you’re wearing them. Musically, I think they’re impressive, if somewhat genre dependent. They’re at their best with more artful recordings, allowing you to savour fine detail and ambiance. They sound absolutely gorgeous with jazz and guitar-led indie rock. They’re also a superb choice for podcast enthusiasts. Bass handling and dynamics are a little more contentious. While they can drop deep, they’re a little less energetic than I would have liked. Dance tracks and riffing metal are perhaps not their native habitat. If you’re into heavy beats they may not entirely satisfy. That said, these true wireless earbuds are not easily bettered. File under formidable Trusted Score

How we test We test every pair of headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for a week Tested with real world use

FAQs How many devices can I connect to with the Technics EAH-AZ80? With its Bluetooth multipoint support, you can connect to up to three devices simultaneously.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Wireless charging Fast Charging Audio Resolution Driver (s) Noise Cancellation? Frequency Range Headphone Type Voice Assistant Technics EAH-AZ80 £259 $299 €299 AU$399 Technics IPX4 24 Yes Yes SBC, AAC, LDAC 10mm free-edge aluminium diaphragm Yes – Hz True Wireless Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa ›

Sustainability

Trusted Reviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavour to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability page.