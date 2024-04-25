Bang and Olufsen’s iconic 6-disc CD changer returns to give us 90s flashbacks

High-end audio purveyor Bang & Olufsen has relaunched its iconic vertical CD tower, which might give you something to do with all those old discs… if you’ve got a spare $55,000 knocking around.

The B&O Beosound 9000c is back for a limited time. In fact the company has only made 200 units of the device as part of its Recreated Classics program. That’s because the freestanding towers aren’t constructed with entirely new parts, they’ve been restored form reclaimed versions of the originals.

There are a couple of more modern twists, such as the Bluetooth connectivity enabling interaction with the B&O app. The lucky owners of the revamps will be able to choose which disc and track they wish to play. There’s also support for AirPlay 2 and Chreomcast for streaming music to the Beolab 28 speakers.

“Bang & Olufsen has sourced 200 units of the original Beosound 9000 CD player and returned them to the company’s factory in Struer, Denmark. The same place, where they were first created from 1996,” the company says in a press release.

“The CD players are disassembled and thoroughly inspected by a team of skilled service technicians, including many of the same colleagues that worked on the Beosound 9000’s in the 1990s, using the original workshop tables.

“Every component is painstakingly cleaned and repaired, and once they have been inspected, each Beosound 9000 is individually tested and fine-tuned to meet Bang & Olufsen’s exacting specifications.”

This is the second iconic product the company has restored under its Recreated Classics endeavours. Four years ago, the company relaunched the Beogram 4000 turntable.