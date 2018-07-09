Your TV sounds rubbish. And it’s not just yours – TVs have generally sounded terrible ever since they got prettier – and thinner.

No longer is there any room for beefy audio components. Big speakers would be a great help, but not everyone wants or has space for those. The solution: soundbars, which exist to lend your TV some much-needed sonic support. They’re a neat and cost-effective way to improve your sound without the hassle (and cables) of a traditional surround sound system.

Best value soundbar Polk Signa Solo Soundbar The Polk Signa Solo is a budget-friendly audio upgrade for any TV adding much-needed audio clarity as a single-box add-on. This makes it great if space is of a premium, too. £129.00

There are quite a few varieties, though. You can get a basic standalone soundbar, a more advanced soundbar with a subwoofer and the potential to add satellite speakers, or a soundbase that your TV sits on. We’re quite excited about the upcoming Sennheiser Ambeo 3D soundbar, which seems eerily good at handling surround sound.

Most recently we’ve fallen in love for the Sonos Beam, a compact smart soundbar with integrated Alexa voice assistant, as well as Google Assistant and Siri. That’s coming out on 17th July.

How we test soundbars

Soundbars were invented to make your TV sound better, which means we end up watching a lot of TV. We play everything to make sure soundbars coming through Trusted Reviews are given a proper challenge: news reports for voices, movies for scale and effects steering. We’ll play all sorts of music too, since a good soundbar should double up as a great music system.

More complex soundbars have network functionality for hooking up to other speakers and playing music around the home, so we’ll check for connectivity issues and ease of use. We test everything from cheap soundbars under £100 to those over £1000, so our reviews benefit from extensive market knowledge. Every product is compared to similarly priced rivals.

Here is a list of our favourite soundbars. For an explanation of the differences between soundbars and soundbases, scroll to the bottom.

Polk Signa Solo

Pros: Great value

Slim and discreet

Decent boost for vocals

Cons: Nasty remote

Limited detail and unruly bass

Cheap doesn’t mean rubbish. The Polk Signa Solo is a neat, discreet soundbar at a super-low price – this is just about the cheapest worthwhile upgrade you can get for your TV’s weak built-in sound. It’s a neat single-box add-on: don’t layers of sonic detail and ground-shaking bass, but it does a good job improving vocal clarity.

Buy Now: Polka Signa Solo for £129 from Amazon

Sky Soundbox

Pros: Weighty bass

Clear speech

Sky Q optimisation modes mostly work well

Large-scale sound from a compact unit

Cons: Sound lacks the subtlety for music

Awkward form factor makes it difficult to position

Not worth the higher price to non-Sky customers The Sky Soundbox is an odd one, and in more ways than one. The first oddity is the shape, which is more like a soundbase but too small to fit a TV on. It can be tricky to find the right home for it. The Soundbox’s other quirk is that Sky customers can buy it at a truly excellent price. No one should pay the full £799, but for £299 to Sky subscribers or an even lower £249 to Sky Q Multiroom users, this is a no-brainer. The scale of sound from such a compact unit is very impressive, while some Sky Q-specific sound modes help to get a better sonic balance during sports, movies, etc. With music it’s a little shouty and the bass can be overblown, but with most video content it’s very good – as long as you’ve only paid that discounted price for it. Buy Now: Sky Soundbox for £299 from Sky

Q Acoustics M2

Pros: Great build

Nicely balanced sound

Plenty of power

Easy to use

Cons: Rubbish remote It seems everything Q Acoustics cannot go wrong. Their hi-fi speakers are excellent. Their soundbars are excellent. And now we have their first soundbase, which is also excellent. The Q Acoustics M2 soundbase is a simple affair, but it’s exactly what a soundbase needs to be; no more, no less. It’s sturdy enough to withstand 25kg of TV. It’s wide and deep enough to take most TVs with central pedestals; flat enough to sit under TVs that straddle. The cabinet is made of MDF with internal bracing to reduce unwanted resonance – that’s the stuff used in hi-fi speakers. This unassuming little box does wonders for your TV’s sound. The performance is far more spacious than you’d assume just looking at it. Tonal balance is neutral, never adding too much bass or making voices sound crispy. There are no fancy virtual surround modes, but if you want something to straight-up boost your TV’s audio performance, this will do nicely. Buy Now: Q Acoustics M2 for £239 from Amazon

Panasonic SC-ALL70T

Pros: Attractive, low-lying design

Generous range of features

Effortless music streaming

Exciting, snappy sound with good scale

Cons: Upward-facing display

Hard tone at high volumes

Bass lacks control and definition

The Panasonic SC-ALL70T folds multiroom music, a whopping 350W of knockout audio and a vast array of features into a sleek, albeit 950mm wide, design. The stylish soundbar brings depth, punch and lively sound to your living room movies – providing you’ve got the space for it.

If it’s true 3D sound you’re after, you won’t be disappointed. Stick on an action film and activate 3D mode to hear swooshing missiles and explosions populate both ends of the soundbar. Who’s laughing at your super-sized soundbar now

Paricularly impressive is the SC-ALL70T’s ability to “re-stream” devices connected to it to other speakers on the network, including Bluetooth and Blu-ray. This means you could buy two of Panasonic’s SC-ALL2 wireless speakers and you use them as rears in a discrete 5.1 system.

Buy Now: Panasonic SC-ALL70T for £319.99 from Amazon

Samsung HW-MS750

Pros: Big, spacious sound

Clear, expressive mid-range

Crisp, open treble

Great streaming options Cons: On the large side

Pricey Looking for a straight-up soundbar without extra frills like Dolby Atmos and external support? Then this is the best Samsung has to offer in 2017. The Samsung HW-MS750 is a pretty impressive all-in-one solution that prides itself on not needing a subwoofer for low-end welly. Its performance is in the hands of 11 very capable drivers, including two upward-firing speakers for height, and a few of wide-dispersion tweeters for a breadth. Features are numerous, too: you can count Bluetooth, multiroom and a high-res music support on its impressive list of capabilities. The sound is powerful yet clear, and the stereo separation is excellent. It’s not cheap, but if you have the budget, this won’t disapoint. Buy Now: Samsung HW-MS750 for £395 from Amazon

DALI Kubik One

Pros: Stunning design and build quality

Natural, well-balanced and powerful sound

Equally talented with music and movies Cons: No HDMI connections

Dreadful remote

Movies sound better with subwoofer

The Dali Kubik One is simply stunning. The minimal design, outstanding build quality and eye-catching colour schemes unite to make this a device anyone would want in their living room. It can also be hung on a wall or placed on top of a flat surface – and look great either way.

A strong selection of connections is tucked away at the rear, along with grooves and clamps to help keep cables from tangling, but annoyingly there’s no HDMI port, highlighting Dali’s music-first approach. Bluetooth connectivity is also on offer. The hefty £800 price tag is justified by the performance. Music, TV and movies sound clear, balanced and highly-detailed, as well as powerful. You can adjust sound through the Neutral, Bass Enhance and Bass Boost switches at the back, too.

Buy Now: DALI Kubik One for £799 from Amazon

Sonos Beam

Pros: Excellent sound

Integrated Alexa works like a charm

Controls TV

Lovely design Cons: Not the last word in bass output If you’re tight on space and you’ve got a generous wad of cash to throw at one very pretty sound source, the Sonos Beam is a fine choice. It’s designed to be an all-in-one sonic upgrade for your living room. It’s a soundbar for your TV, it’s a multiroom speaker that plays nicely with other Sonos products – and it’s a voice-activated smart speaker armed with Amazon Alexa. The Sonos Beam’s soundstage is so wide and tall that it’s hard to believe there aren’t other speakers in the room. Engaging, entertaining sound is complimented by a smooth and direct midrange, giving a convincing weight to voices. Everything is controlled through the brilliant Sonos app, and there’s even upcoming support for Apple Airplay 2 (with Siri) and Google Assistant. Plus, pair it with Sonos Play:1 speakers and a Sonos sub, and you’ve got a formidable surround sound system. If you like the sound of this, but you want a little more power and you’ve got the cash to spare, check out the Sonos Playbar.

Yamaha MusicCast YSP-2700

Pros: Great build

Nicely balanced sound

Plenty of power

Easy to use Cons: Rubbish remote

Traditionally, soundbars were no match for a proper surround sound system with 5.1 or 7.1 speakers. The Yamaha YSP-2700 effortlessly disproves that notion.

It has clever Soundbeam technology, which takes into account your surroundings and uses 16 28mm drivers to bounce sound around, very convincingly creating the impression that the soundfield envelops you. If you think you need a bunch of speakers to make bullets and lasers are pinging past your ears, think again.

This soundbar (and wireless subwoofer) are all it takes for a proper cinematic sound experience. For high-quality audio without the hassle of a discrete system, this soundbar is the next best thing.

Buy Now: Yamaha MusicCast YSP-2700 for £899.95 from Currys

HEOS Bar

Pros:

Plenty of connections

Nice design

Excellent sound

Easy to use Cons: Not the last word in effects steering

Could do with a little more bass depth

HEOS used to be Denon’s wireless range but now it’s a brand in its own right – and the HEOS Bar is gunning for Sonos.

What we have here is an all-singing, all-dancing sound system that excels at music playback as much as it does reproducing movie soundtracks. It’s a smooth, warm, muscular sound that clearly takes notes from Denon’s hi-fi heritage. Factor in the Sonos-like smooth app operation and the competitive price, and this is a success in virtually every respect.

If you’re looking for a one-box solution to serve as your home’s sonic centrepiece, you’d struggle to find a package that’s more versatile.

Buy Now: Denon HEOS Bar for £452 from Amazon

Sony HT-ST5000

Pros: