Verdict

The Elite 4 are a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds that fit comfortably and deliver warm, detailed sound and effective ANC without costing the world.

Pros Snug fit

Warm, detailed sound

Good noise cancellation

Clear calls Cons No wireless charging

Key Features Active Noise Cancellation Along with a HearThrough Transparency mode

Bluetooth Multipoint And fast pairing for Android and Windows

Up to 7-hour battery life 5.5 hours with ANC

Jabra Sound+ app With ANC personalisation and EQ controls

Introduction

The Jabra Elite 4 are the latest addition to Jabra’s Elite line of true wireless earbuds.

With this launch, Jabra is calling out to anyone in need of a versatile pair of earbuds that’ll take them from the office to the home seamlessly. This is highlighted by features like active noise cancelling and Bluetooth Multipoint – two additions that weren’t present on its Elite 3 predecessor.

The Elite 4 are significantly cheaper than Jabra’s current flagship Elite 85t, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still offer a great all-around experience.

Design

Identical appearance to other Jabra earbuds

The Elite 4 are incredibly comfortable in the ears

They’re certified IP55

The Jabra Elite 4 look virtually identical to the older Jabra Elite 3 and the sporty Jabra Elite 4 Active. They also look a lot like the Jabra Elite 5, another pair of true wireless earbuds they launched in 2022.

Like the other Jabra earbuds, the Elite 4 are small in size with rounded triangle-shaped buttons on the outer edge that subtly showcase the Jabra logo. Jabra has rarely deviated from this design for its cheaper earbuds and I don’t see any reason for them to with it being both good-looking and quite unique.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The earbuds are available in four colours – Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige – and come with three sets of silicone ear tips in sizes small, medium and large.

The fit was one of my favourite aspects when reviewing the Elite 3 and I feel the same about the Elite 4. The earbuds are incredibly comfortable and lightweight in the ear and I had no fears that they’d slip out when I wore them out and about.

With other earbuds, physical buttons can jostle the headphones and push them out of place but I didn’t have any issues with the buttons on the Elite 4.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The earbuds are certified IP55, meaning they offer limited protection from dust and water. If you’re looking for something with higher protection against the latter, the fitness-focused Elite 4 Active carry an IP rating of IP57.

Like the design of the earbuds, the charging case is visually similar to the case that housed the Elite 3, Elite 4 Active and Elite 5. The case is lightweight and pocket-sized with a smooth matte finish that matches the earbuds in colour. There’s no wireless charging support here, with only a USB-C port on the back for wired charging.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Support Bluetooth Multipoint and fast pairing

ANC and transparency modes are very effective

The battery outperformed Jabra’s claims

The Jabra Elite 4 aren’t short on features for a more affordable pair of wireless earbuds.

If you’re an Android or Windows user, you’ll benefit from the Fast Pair and Swift Pair pairing features that allow you to tap or click on a notification to get started. Android users also benefit from Spotify Tap, a feature that makes it possible to start streaming with a single press.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That isn’t to say you shouldn’t get the Elite 4 if you’re an iOS user. I used the earbuds alongside my iPhone and found they paired quickly and functioned perfectly well without these added features.

Both Google and Siri voice assistants are supported and you can move seamlessly between devices with the help of Bluetooth Multipoint, which helps in switching from listening to music on one device to watching a video on another without having to disconnect from the previous device.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

One of the highlights here is active noise cancellation (ANC). The Jabra Elite 4 are equipped with four microphones, enabling them to detect and cancel outside noise and disturbances.

While the pair may not be on the same level as the Elite 5 – which pack six mics and benefits from hybrid ANC – the noise cancellation here is still decent. I actually found that the passive noise isolation of the buds’ snug fit made the biggest difference in this respect, with the ANC helping to silence most remaining distractions.

There’s also a HearThrough transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, which I found to be incredibly effective. I found I was able to listen outside the headphones and hold conversations with exceptional clarity. Likewise, I found calls made using the earbuds to be brilliantly clear on either end.

Dive into the Jabra Sound+ app and you’ll find a personalised ANC mode that helps you choose the right level of noise cancellation for your ears, as well as which ear needs it most as might be the case if the ANC sounds uneven to you.

When it comes to battery life, Jabra claims the Elite 4 can last 5.5 hours with ANC switched on, or 7 hours with noise cancelling off. The earbuds claim to last a total of 22 hours with ANC or 28 hours without ANC when factoring in the charging case.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tested the earbuds with noise-cancelling on and found they lasted 6.5 hours on a single charge – that’s an hour more Jabra’s promise and 1.5 hours more than the similarly priced Edifier NeoBuds Pro.

Finally, the Elite 4 support fast charging, meaning you can get an hour’s use from a quick 10-minute charge or a full battery from 3.5 hours of charging.

Sound Quality

The sound is clear and detailed

The bass is warm and full

EQ controls in the app allow you to customise the sound

The Jabra Elite 3 impressed me with a clear and detailed sound that seemed to outperform their price point and the same stands for the Elite 4 which benefit from the addition of ANC.

Unforgiven by Le Sserafim and Nile Rodgers is bright and energetic with clear vocals and warm, thumping bass underlying the song. The transitions between the verses and choruses could be more dynamic in terms of volume as the presentation does feel slightly subdued at times. However, the thrum of the bass helps to break the performance up, preventing it from sounding flat.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Switching over to a slower track, Snooze by Agust D, Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung is packed with crisp vocals and rhythmic bass. The song swells as it reaches the chorus with the building instruments painting a clear stereo image. I do wish that the piano got as much attention as the bass and vocals, with the earbuds favouring the low and mid-range and the tonal balance tipping ever so slightly toward the bass.

Detail and clarity is something that is apparent across genres with Dave Brubeck’s Lydian Line sounding incredibly detailed and nimble. The soundstage comes across as particularly spacious in this song and the stereo image is crystal clear. The jazz track also gave the treble a chance to shine, with the earbuds producing a good amount of detail in the upper register.

Lastly, there are also EQ controls built into the app that allow you to customise the sound to your liking. This includes custom controls and five presents, including Speech, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, Smooth and Energise.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a great pair of noise cancelling earbuds under £100: The Jabra Elite 4 combine a snug fit with effective noise cancellation and detailed audio. You prefer wireless charging: If you hate fiddling with cables there are plenty of wireless earbuds that support wireless charging.

Final Thoughts The Jabra Elite 4 are a well-rounded pair of earbuds that offer competitive performance and a large feature set for their price. The biggest differences between these and the Jabra Elite 3 are the additions of active noise-cancellation and Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. Otherwise, the two headphones look and sound very similar, meaning I wouldn’t necessarily recommend upgrading unless you’re particularly anxious to get your hands on the noise-cancelling. The audio isn’t going to be a match for the most premium headphones. For that, you’ll want to look at Jabra’s higher-end options, such as the Elite 85t. However, if you’re searching for a great pair of all-rounders for £100 or less, the Elite 4 certainly won’t disappoint. Trusted Score

How we test We test every headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Drained the battery to determine how long they would last Tested the features in the smartphone app Listened to a range of genres

FAQs What is the battery life on the Jabra Elite 4? The earbuds have a battery life of 7 hours without ANC or 5.5 hours with ANC. Factor in the case and you’ll get a total of 28 hours without ANC or 22 hours with ANC. Do the Jabra Elite 4 have noise cancelling? Yes, the Jabra Elite 4 do have ANC. Do the Jabra Elite 4 support wireless charging? No, the case doesn’t support wireless charging.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Driver (s) Noise Cancellation? Connectivity Frequency Range Headphone Type Voice Assistant Jabra Elite 4 £99.99 Jabra IP55 7 Yes 20.1 x 27.2 x 20.8 MM 4.6 G B0BTM6L3HQ 6mm Yes Bluetooth 5.2 0.02 20 – kHz True Wireless Siri, Google Assistant ›