Samsung WW90T684DLH Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Trusted Reviews Recommended

Combining some high-end features, including auto dosing, AddWash and SmartThings compatibility, with a more mid-range price, the Samsung WW90T684DLH is an excellent choice for those that want it all. Spin performance could be slightly better, but that’s a minor complaint about an otherwise excellent washing machine that removes stains well, even at low temperatures.

Pros

  • Excellent stain removal particularly at 20°C
  • AddWash lets you add washing at any point
  • SmartThings compatible

Cons

  • Spin cycle only B-rated

Availability

  • UKRRP: £599

Key Features

  • CapacityTakes up to 9kg of dirty washing.
  • Energy ratingA-rated for the maximum efficiency.
  • Smart controlsWorks with the SmartThings app.

Introduction

The Samsung WW90T684DLH may have a mid-range price, but it flaunts many of the features that its higher-end siblings have.

These include a generous 9kg wash capacity, low running costs, auto dosing, SmartThings integration, AddWash and excellent stain removal even at low temperatures.

With a smart design and simple controls, this is an excellent washing machine.

Design and features

  • Simple to use
  • Auto-dosing detergent and fabric softener
  • Connects to SmartThings

Samsung has perfected the art of making home appliances simple and uncluttered to look at. Rather than a front control panel that’s awash with buttons, there’s a simple LCD, a control dial and just a couple of buttons under the screen.

Power the Samsung WW90T684DLH on for the first time, and it runs through its initial setup, calibrating the drum and setting the default language. After that, the machine runs through a quick-start guide to show what all of the controls do. It’s a neat way of introducing the machine and means that the manual isn’t really needed.

Samsung WW90T684DLH controls


All of the wash programmes are selectable by turning the dial on the side, scrolling through the options on the LCD. Neatly, each wash cycle is described in English (or your chosen language) and also includes the maximum wash weight. That’s really useful, as other washing machines that I’ve reviewed required me to read the manual to see maximum weights.

Once an option has been selected, the LCD shows the estimated wash time, although this will adjust once the cycle starts based on the amount of washing loaded into the machine.

There are override options, too. Exact choices depend on the wash, but there are options to change the spin speed and use the more advanced options, including Bubble Soak, which soaks items before washing them for improved stain removal.

This machine has Samsung’s auto dose technology, taking liquid detergent and fabric condition in the two large reservoirs in the pull-out drawer. It’s possible to override the settings and use powdered detergent instead, although if you’re primarily a powder user a manual-dose machine would make more sense.

Samsung WW90T684DLH dosing


The Samsung WW90T684DLH auto doses based on the weight of washing used. It’s possible to select an option to add more detergent for more stained items, but you can’t select the amount of liquid to dispense based on the manufacturer’s recommended dose. In practice, that didn’t affect my wash performance results.

This is a smart washing machine, so it connects to your network and is controllable via the SmartThings app. From the app, it’s possible to set the machine, although to start a cycle, the remote control option has to be manually turned on each time the washing machine is powered up. This is the same with all washing machines and is a safety feature, so that a washing machine can’t be started remotely when a child or pet could be inside the drum.

Samsung WW90T684DLH SmartThings

As well as duplicating the controls on the front of the machine, the app can also notify you when the washing machine has completed a cycle.

There’s a wide range of cycles available, including specials for wool, baby care, activewear and a hygiene steam option that uses steam to refresh clothes. The latter is great for anything with odours, such as musty smelling clothes that have been in a cupboard for a long time. 

The more you use the Samsung WW90T684DLH, the more it learns how you use it, suggesting cycles automatically based on usage patterns. That certainly makes life easier and involves less scrolling through wash options.

There’s a large door, so loading the machine up – even with its maximum capacity – is easy. I would like a light in the drum, as you get with the AEG L9FEB969C.

Samsung WW90T684DLH drum


As with most Samsung washing machines, this one has AddWash via the pop-out door on the front. At any point during a wash cycle, you can pop the door open and add any extra items. For those times when I’ve dropped something on the way to the washing machine, AddWash is a lifesaver.

Samsung WW90T684DLH AddWash


Performance

  • Decent running costs
  • Excellent stain removal, particularly at low temperatures
  • Very quiet

I tested the Samsung WW90T684DLH with my normal tests. I started with my 5kg load of washing on the Eco 40-60 cycle. By my measurements, this cycle costs a low 36p to run, making this one of the cheapest washing machines to run. On this wash, the B-rated spin cycle removed most water from my clothes, leaving 32.4% behind. That’s a good, result.

Performance is excellent, too. Putting my stain strip through the machine, I took before and after photos of the cloth. From left to right, the stains are red wine, oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. There’s a hint of red wine and gravy left, but the other stains have been removed; note that there are a few flecks of ketchup that can be scraped off or removed in a second wash.

Samsung WW90T684DLH Eco 40-60 dirty

Samsung WW90T684DLH Eco 40-60 clean


Moving on to the 30°C Cotton wash, I was pleased to see that a cycle cost just 35p. Here, 39.6% of the water was retained, which is good (under 40%) but not the best that I’ve seen from a washing machine.

A lot of washing machines have a very efficient Eco wash, but can be more expensive to run on Cotton. Here, there’s not much in it. Stain removal was also excellent, with the stains largely gone.

Samsung WW90T684DLH Cotton 30 dirty

Samsung WW90T684DLH cotton 30 clean


One of the best ways to save money is to use a colder wash, so I ran the Samsung WW90T684DLH on its 20°C wash. Here, running costs dropped to just 29p for a cycle, although water retention jumped to 41.2%. 

Stain removal was among the best that I’ve seen from any washing machine. Sure, there’s some visible red wine, ketchup and gravy left behind, but that’s to be expected at low temperatures. What this demonstrates is that for normally soiled clothes, 20°C is the only temperature you need.

Samsung WW90T684DLH 20C dirty

Samsung WW90T684DLH 20C clean


To really take advantage of a washing machine, it makes sense to load it to the maximum each time it’s used. Running at a full load, the Samsung WW90T684DLH costs 49p per cycle. Assuming that 1370kg of washing is performed in the UK per year, this washing machine would need 274 full loads per year, resulting in a running cost of £75.16. That’s not the lowest costs that I’ve seen, but still very competitive.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a washing machine that has quality stain removal at low temperatures and smart control, this is a great choice.

If you want the absolute lowest running costs, or a higher capacity washing machine, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

Well priced and with decent running costs, the Samsung WW90T684DLH is a great mid-range washing machine with some high-end features, including auto dosing, AddWash and SmartThings integration. Its stain removal is very good, particularly at low temperatures, making this a great machine for those that want to save cash by running washing loads at lower temperatures. If you’re after something different, check out my guide to the best washing machines. 

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only.

We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs

Does the Samsung WW90T684DLH have an app?

Yes, it’s compatible with SmartThings for remote control and notifications.

What’s the capacity of the Samsung WW90T684DLH?

It can take up to 9kg of dry washing.

Trusted Reviews test data

Energy consumption 30C wash
Water consumption 30C wash
Percentage water remaining 30C wash
Energy consumption 40C wash
Water consumption 40C wash
Percentage water remaining 40C wash
Yearly running cost high use (washing machine)
Sound (spin)
Sound (normal)
Samsung WW90T684DLH
0.424 kWh
67.1 litres
39.6 %
0.615 kWh
48.3 litres
32.4 %
£75.16
63.2 dB
48.6 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Voice Assistant
Rated Efficiency
Drum Capacity
Spin speed
Special wash modes
Countdown timer
Delay timer
App Control
Samsung WW90T684DLH
£599
Samsung
600 x 550 x 850 MM
67 KG
2022
06/02/2023
Samsung WW90T684DLH
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
A
9 kg
1400 rpm
Wool, baby, steam
Yes
Yes
Yes

Sustainability

TrustedReviews holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavour to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product, we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but we will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

