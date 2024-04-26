Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra tipped to rival Apple Watch Ultra

Samsung is working on a Galaxy Watch Ultra as an all-new premium version of its long-running smartwatch series, according to a new report.

Android Headlines has spied evidence of a Galaxy Watch Ultra name within the supply chain, which could be an alternative to the rumoured Galaxy Watch 7 Pro.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is £75 off right now Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is down to £324 at Amazon right now. That’s a £75 saving on the RRP of the Wear OS smartwatch. Amazon

Was £399

Now £324 View Deal

The report says there’ll be three devices in this generation – the standard Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The report doesn’t offer any insight into the what the “Ultra” smartwatch will entail, but there have been rumours about a non-invasive blood sugar level tracker as a potential replacement for the unpleasant finger pricks for people with diabetes.

Samsung has also whispered about the prospect of a monitor for blood glucose levels, with a view to integrating the tech within its wearables. The company appears to be in an arms race with Apple over who manages to get the feature to market first, with both companies patenting technology.

Whether that would be an “Ultra” exclusive feature will be available within the more standard Galaxy Watch offerings remains to be seen.

It’s also plausible that Samsung will take the Apple Watch Ultra route when it comes to an Ultra smartwatch, with a more durable design in terms of materials and weather resistance, as well as longer battery life, more powerful GPS, and modes for high altitude climbs and deep sea dives dives.

It doesn’t appear this will be the only Ultra device Samsung introduces this summer at the Unpacked event now tipped for July 10 this year.

It’s also possible the company launches a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra as its top foldable phone. That event is also likely to see full Galaxy Ring details dished, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 range.