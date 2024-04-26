Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra tipped to rival Apple Watch Ultra

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is working on a Galaxy Watch Ultra as an all-new premium version of its long-running smartwatch series, according to a new report.

Android Headlines has spied evidence of a Galaxy Watch Ultra name within the supply chain, which could be an alternative to the rumoured Galaxy Watch 7 Pro.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is £75 off right now

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is £75 off right now

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is down to £324 at Amazon right now. That’s a £75 saving on the RRP of the Wear OS smartwatch.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • Now £324
View Deal

The report says there’ll be three devices in this generation – the standard Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The report doesn’t offer any insight into the what the “Ultra” smartwatch will entail, but there have been rumours about a non-invasive blood sugar level tracker as a potential replacement for the unpleasant finger pricks for people with diabetes.

Samsung has also whispered about the prospect of a monitor for blood glucose levels, with a view to integrating the tech within its wearables. The company appears to be in an arms race with Apple over who manages to get the feature to market first, with both companies patenting technology.

Whether that would be an “Ultra” exclusive feature will be available within the more standard Galaxy Watch offerings remains to be seen.

It’s also plausible that Samsung will take the Apple Watch Ultra route when it comes to an Ultra smartwatch, with a more durable design in terms of materials and weather resistance, as well as longer battery life, more powerful GPS, and modes for high altitude climbs and deep sea dives dives.

It doesn’t appear this will be the only Ultra device Samsung introduces this summer at the Unpacked event now tipped for July 10 this year.

It’s also possible the company launches a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra as its top foldable phone. That event is also likely to see full Galaxy Ring details dished, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 range.

You might like…

5 things to expect for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – tipped for July 10

5 things to expect for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – tipped for July 10

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5: The key changes you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5: The key changes you need to know

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Samsung or Apple?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Samsung or Apple?

Gemma Ryles 9 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words