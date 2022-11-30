 large image

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Trusted Reviews Recommended

Combining a powerful induction hob and extractor fan into a wider-than-normal design, the Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR can give your kitchen the clean lines it deserves with the power you need. I found this model fast to heat water, and its automatic programmes are genuinely useful. Some of the controls could be a bit easier to use, though.

Pros

  • Powerful extraction
  • Fast heat-up times
  • Useful automatic programmes

Cons

  • Controls not always that intuitive
  • Expensive

Availability

  • UKRRP: £1897

Key Features

  • Cooking zonesThis hob has four cooking zones, and the two on the left and two on the right can be combined into larger areas.
  • PowerIt requires a full 32A circuit.

Introduction

Cooker hoods might be useful, but they’re often ugly and can ruin the look of a kitchen. The Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR solves that problem by integrating the extraction fan into the middle of the hob.

This makes for a larger-than-average hob, and you’ll need space below for the ducting, but if you hit the requirements, this is a powerful and flexible induction hob.

Design and features

  • Integrated extractor fan
  • Not always the most intuitive controls
  • Automatic cooking programmes

At 830mm, the Samsung NZ84T9747VK/UR is wider than your average hob because there’s an extractor fan in the middle. That can save on having an overhead extraction fan, but it also means that despite the width, you don’t get any more physical cooking space. The AEG IAE84851FB, for example, has a bit more room for pans.

You also need to allow room for the extraction goods underneath, so you’ll lose some cupboard space. Extraction and recirculation options are available, so you don’t necessarily have to duct to the outside.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR top down
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with the burners, there are nine main power settings plus a boost for the extractor, although I found using it on the automatic mode was the best. 

On top, there’s an aluminium grease filter, which is raised from the hob’s surface. That’s alright in terms of style, but if you want to move pans from one side of the hob to the other, they will have to be lifted. Without a completely flat surface, it also makes it harder to place larger items on the hob, such as big baking trays.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR grease filter
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside, there’s a ceramic odour filter that removes smells as you cook (great when frying, I found) and a tray that collects any liquid spills.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR inside the extractor
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Samsung NZ84T9747VK/UR has four identical burners, each of which has a power slider, ranging from zero to nine and delivering up to 2.1kW per burner. There’s also a power boost mode that increases power to 3.7kW.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR power slider
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

All four burners can be run at setting nine at the same time, but there’s a restriction on the power boost: one burner on the right and one on the left can be used in power boost mode at the same time, with the remaining two burners limited to setting five.

Nevertheless, that’s pretty flexible, as it means you can rapidly boil water on two burners, and still have enough power to keep other pans simmering away. Power boost is limited to 10mins, with burners dropping back to setting nine at the end of this period.

As well as running burners individually, you can combine the two on the left or two on the right into one larger zone, which is good for big pans or griddles. Doing this requires the two controls to be tapped at the same time. A dedicated linking button would have made life easier, but once I’d read the Samsung NZ84T9747VK/UR’s manual, I didn’t have to refer to it again.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR automatic button
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Each burner has a timer, with the power automatically cut after the set period. Additionally, there’s a standalone timer not linked to any zone.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR timer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as giving manual control, the hob has a couple of automatic cooking modes, with each burner having Melt, Warm and Simmer options that use the built-in temperature monitor to look after the food.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For convenience, there’s a pause button that temporarily stops cooking on all burners at the same time. While it’s easy to pause cooking, I had to refer to the manual on how to resume: you have to hit the play button and then swipe the highlighted power control. Again, the Samsung NZ84T9747VK/UR isn’t always that intuitive to use.

If the hob is accidentally turned off, the play/pause button can also recall previous hob settings and resume cooking.

Performance

  • Water boils quickly
  • Automated cooking makes life easier

I put the Samsung NZ84T9747VK/UR through my normal tests. I started with water heat-up speeds. Using my large pan with 1.5 litres of water, the hob managed to heat it from 20°C to 90°C in 2mins 48secs, which isn’t far behind the exceptionally fast Miele KM7201FR. Next, with my medium pan, water hit 90°C in just 1min 27secs, which is incredibly fast.

With my small pan, 0.5 litres of water came to 90°C in 1min 45secs, which is also fast. I have seen faster on the AEG IAE84851FB, although that has a smaller burner ideal for my smallest pan, while the four burners here are identical.

I then tried out some of the automated programmes, starting by melting 100g of butter. This proved to be a very slow process, with the hob clicking the power on and off while taking its time. In the end, I found it easier to manually increase the power a bit to get the melting process started before reverting to the automatic setting.

On this programme, the hob maintained the butter’s melted temperature without cooking it. That’s handy, as I could walk away and not worry about returning to a pan with burnt-on butter residue.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR melting butter
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Putting the hob into Warm mode, I found that it kept my test liquid at 87°C, while the Simmer option had the thermometer hover at just over 100°C, reducing the liquid content at a reasonable rate.

I found the extractor fan very powerful. Holding my hand over it while the fan was on maximum, I could feel the suction pulling it down. When cooking, smoke from frying and steam from boiling were pulled out of the pans and into the ducting, making for a more pleasant cooking environment.

I used a thermal camera to see how the burner warms up a pan. Samsung has used traditional round burners here, which means that when a zone is linked, there can be a small gap between the two circular areas, requiring the food to be stirred and moved around for even cooking.

Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR thermal image
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a powerful induction hob and an extractor fan all-in-one, then this is a great choice.

If you want a hob with more space, then go for a larger model without a built-in extractor fan.

Final Thoughts

If you don’t want the bulk of a cooker hood in your kitchen, the Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR is a neat alternative. With powerful suction, this induction hob managed to remove smells, smoke and steam from my test kitchen. 

It’s a decent induction hob in its own right, with fast boiling performance and useful automatic modes. The standard settings are easy to use, but the more complicated ones (such as pause and zone linking) aren’t so intuitive. I recommend keeping the manual handy while you get used to the hob.

Don’t have the space for something like this? Check out my guide to the best induction hobs.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every induction hob we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main induction hob for the review period.

We measure how long it takes to bring 500ml, one litre and 1.5 litres of water to 90°C using different-sized pans.

We test any special cooking programmes to see how they perform.

FAQs

How does the extractor fan on the Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR work?

The fan is built into the middle of the hob and is ducted downwards and out through an external wall.

What power supply does the Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR need?

As a 7.4kW hob, it needs a dedicated 32A circuit.

Trusted Reviews test data

Hob time to heat 500ml water
Hob time to heat 1-litre water
Hob time to heat 1.5-litre water
Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR
1.75 min
1.45 min
3.8 min

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Timer
Hob size
Number of burners
Flex zones
Hob power
Automated cooking modes
Burner power
Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR
£1897
Samsung
830 x 510 x 211 MM
14.2 KG
2022
08/11/2022
Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR
One per burner, one universal
78 cm
4
2
7.4 kW
Melt, heat, simmer
4x 3.7kW

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

David Ludlow
David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

