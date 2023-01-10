Verdict

Shipping with a huge range of accessories, including two shelf sliders, this large-capacity oven is easy to use to its full potential. With an excellent interface, including a smart app, brilliant cooking results and automation via its temperature probe, the Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H makes it easy to make great food time after time.

Introduction

It’s a given that an oven has to be able to cook well and evenly, but it’s also important that settings and controls are easy to use.

Fortunately, the Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H covers both bases with an excellent interface, app control and near-on perfect even cooking. For those looking for a high-end oven packed with features, they don’t come a lot better than this.

Design and features

Smart interface

Lots of accessories

App control

If there’s one thing that’s mildly annoying about many ovens, it’s the lack of accessories they come with. Most people need at least two wire shelves and a baking tray as a minimum, but few ovens ship with this.

I’m pleased that the Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H goes one step further. Inside the cavernous 75-litre oven, there are shelf holders with five runners. Whirlpool provides two wire shelves, a baking tray and a deeper oven tray as standard.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Even better, the oven comes with two clip-on runners, which you can place on any of the shelf heights, that make it easy to slide out a wire shelf or tray.

I love runners, as they make adding and removing food easily without burning myself. Most ovens come with one, but two are definitely better.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H has dual lights: one mounted high on the right, the other lower on the left. They’re a great combination, as no matter what’s in the oven, it’s easy to see through the door to check on cooking progress.

Turn the Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H on, and it springs to life with a neat full-colour LCD. It’s one of the best interfaces I’ve used on an oven. Selecting standard modes doesn’t require hieroglyphics to be deciphered: every option is presented in English alongside big, bold icons.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Options include Convention, Convection Bake, Forced Air, Grill, Turbo Grill and Fast Preheating. Plus, there are special options for frozen food, where you select the type (such as chips) and then the cooking time, and the oven takes care of everything else.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Even with the standard modes, cooking is made easy. I just selected the cooking temperature and, if required, the cooking time, and I was ready to go.

The Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H really does make it easy to set the oven to the cooking mode required. Other special features include Defrost, Keep Warm and Rising, among others.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m pleased to see that this oven has a plug-in temperature probe. Once added, the manual cooking functions are enhanced with a target temperature for the food you’re cooking; when the right temperature is hit, the oven turns off automatically.

Cooking this way removes guesswork or blindly following cooking guides, particularly when cooking times can vary a lot depending on where food is bought from. For example, a free-range turkey can often be done at a lower temperature than a supermarket one. A temperature probe takes out the guesswork.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Whirlpool has its 6th Sense tech in this oven. Tap the 6th Sense option, and there are preset options for cooking lots of different food types, running from whole roast chicken to sponge cake.

As well as picking the best oven settings for the type of food, many of these programmes require the temperature probe, so the oven can stop when food is perfectly cooked.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m generally not a fan of automatic cooking programmes on most ovens. They usually just set a temperature and time; here, the Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H’s temperature sensor makes the difference. Cooking a whole chicken, for example, just needs a couple of button presses to set it all up.

6th Sense is also available via the app, 6th Sense Live. Connecting the oven to Wi-Fi was a bit of a pain. In the end, I had to run through the setup process once to get the oven connected to Wi-Fi, then run through again using the manual option to enter the oven’s SAID code (printed on a label inside the door) to get it connected to the app.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once in, the app expands the features on the oven to give full recipes, such as tandoori chicken. Each recipe has step-by-step instructions, ending in the option to send the cooking settings to the oven. The app can also send manual settings to the oven, in place of using the control panel.

It can be useful, but the oven has to be in remote control mode to send programme information. This is a safety feature to prevent the oven from being remote controlled when you’re out, just in case a child or pet is around and could harm themselves. Remote start is turned on via the control panel.

All smart ovens need to have remote control manually enabled for the same safety reasons. However, some let you send programme settings even when the remote control is off, requiring a manual tap of a ‘start’ button on the oven to continue, which is a slightly neater way of doing things.

When a cooking programme has finished, the oven will beep to let you know. On the screen, the oven also has a control to add a few extra minutes for browning, giving a quick way to finish off dishes that need that little bit of extra time.

There’s a dedicated cleaning cycle on this oven. Add 200ml of water to the cavity, run the programme and it uses steam to make the insides easier to wipe down.

Performance

Probe delivers perfect results

Excellent temperature stability

Perfect grilling

As good as the Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H is to use, none of this would make a difference if the oven couldn’t cook very well. Fortunately, this is one of the best ovens that I have ever used.

I started by measuring temperature evenness. I do this by heating the oven to 200°C (forced air), and then using a thermal camera and temperature gun to measure the variance in heat. In the middle of the oven, I measured the back of the tray at 201°C and the front at 205°C. As you can see from the image (white is hotter), the temperature is evenly spread.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the top of the oven, things are a touch hotter: 205°C at the back of the shelf and 197°C at the front. Again, temperature spread is even, and this is one of the most even ovens that I have reviewed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I moved on to cooking a chicken breast, setting the temperature probe to 74°C and inserting it into the meat. Cooking at 180°C, the oven turned off automatically when the chicken was cooked. The end result was a chicken breast, perfectly cooked through and still moist.

I tested the grill, using six slices of bread. A good result will have the bread toasted evenly to the sides on each slice. The Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H managed to do that, and this is the best result that I’ve seen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? If you want a large oven with lots of programmes, excellent cooking results and a huge range of accessories, this is for you. If you want integrated steam cooking, that’s the one feature that this oven doesn’t have, so an alternative may be better.

Final Thoughts Combining an excellent user interface with brilliant cooking, the Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H is a dream to cook with. Thanks to its huge range of accessories, including two shelf sliders, I found this oven easy to add and remove from, while the 6th Sense programmes and temperature probe made it very easy to get perfect results. Those that would like integrated steam cooking should look at the Hotpoint SI9 S8C1 SH IX H, but for every other need, the Whirlpool W11I OM1 4MS2 H is an exceptional oven. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every oven we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main oven for the review period We use ceramic beads and a thermal camera to see how evenly the oven heats. We use slices of bread to see how evenly the grill cooks.

FAQs Can you install an oven yourself? Yes you can, although we recommend getting an electrician to do it instead.

