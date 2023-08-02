Verdict

A wall of fun, the Twinkly Curtain brings 210 individually-controlled lights to any indoor or outdoor space. Bright lighting, fun, dynamic scenes and a great app make these lights a brilliant way to cheer up pretty much any space.

Pros Easy to fit

Excellent colours and brightness

Works with HomeKit Cons Fiddly to scan

Key Features Light A 1.5 x 2.5 blanket of lights, there are 210 LEDs in this set.

Smart assistant support Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Introduction

Twinkly knows how to do fun with its smart lights. The Twinkly Curtain is no exception: a wall of 210 individually-controllable lights that can go inside or out.

An excellent range of scenes, HomeKit compatibility and strong lighting make this a great choice for inside or out.

Design and features

210 individual bulbs

Large gallery

Works with HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

A net of LED bulbs, the Twinkly Curtain lights can be used inside or out, draping a window, fence, wall or more in a blanket of lights. Measuring 1.5 x 2.1m and containing 210 LEDs, the Twinkly Curtain covers a large area.

Installation is simple, as the lights can simply be clipped into place where you want them. I installed my lights outside, hanging them over hooks on my fence. All I needed was an outdoor power socket.

As each light is small and the connecting wire transparent, the Twinkly Curtain blends into the background when it’s turned off.

Connection is easy using Bluetooth to discover the lights and add them to the Twinkly app, with the lights then connecting via Wi-Fi. I’ve got good coverage in my garden, so getting Wi-Fi connected wasn’t a problem.

At its most simple, the Twinkly Curtain lights can be controlled via the inline smart controller. This has one button that turns the lights on, with repeated presses cycling through the scenes you’ve applied to the lights, before finally turning the lights off again.

That’s fine if you can’t reach your phone, but there’s more control if you dive into the Twinkly app. First, the lights need to be mapped, which uses your phone’s camera to work out where the lights are in real space. The only minor issue with having these lights outside is that it needs to be dark enough for your camera to pick up the lights, but not too dark. On a long Summer’s evening, getting the right balance is tricky.

Once mapped, the app gives fine control over the lights, including their brightness, an option to set a timer, and a colour-picker to set a solid colour. While a solid colour can be good for ambient lighting, the true fun with Twinkly lights is the dynamic effects.

These vary from fast-moving swashes of colour to gentle shifting ambient hues. There are some more detailed lights, such as the Bat-Signal, although these work better on the Twinkly Squares. Effects can have their colours and transition speeds edited, before they’re applied and saved to the controller.

If you have multiple Curtain lights (or Twinkly lights of a similar type), you can link them in the app to create a group. Groups can then be controlled as one.

As well as app control, the lights work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Voice control let me turn the lights on and off, set the brightness and pick a solid colour, but I couldn’t select a scene this way.

HomeKit support is available, too, with the lights appearing in the Apple Home app. There’s basic control over the Twinkly Curtain: I could select a colour and brightness, as well as toggling power. I did find HomeKit support useful for linking my lights up to my Philips Hue system.

I’ve got several Hue Outdoor lights, controlled through a Hue Smart Button. I set HomeKit to watch out for a button press, turning on the Twinkly Curtain lights. I then set an Automation to turn off the Twinkly Curtain lights when a specific Hue light turned off. Voila, my Twinkly lights now turn on and off with my Hue lights, although they don’t match the same scene or pattern.

Performance

Excellent effects

Very bright lights

What makes Twinkly stand out from the competition is that each of the 210 bulbs is individually controllable, so each can be a different colour and intensity. Turn on a motion scene, for example, and the lights come to life, either with dynamic, shifting patterns or smooth gradient changes.

It’s highly impressive to watch, and gives the fun and excitement of the Twinkly Christmas lights. If you’ve got a dull area that you want to liven up, then there’s nothing better than these lights.

Impressively, the lights are also very bright. Whack them up to full brightness and there’s enough ambient light to see what you’re doing, adding a nice feel and glow to any area.

Should you buy it? You want a fun wall of colour: Easy to install and covering a large area, these lights fill a wall or window with colour-changing light. You want an integrated system: If you want physical controls to synchronise and control multiple outdoor lights, a Hue-based system may be better.

Final Thoughts Inside or out, the Twinkly Curtain lights are exceptionally powerful. Moving from delicate one-colour lights, to dynamically shifting scenes, these lights can inject a shot of fun to any dull space or change the ambience of any area. Trusted Score

FAQs How many lights does the Twinkly Curtain have? This set has 210 individually addressable LEDs. Can you link multiple Twinkly Curtain lights together? Yes, multiple lights can be grouped to synchronise effects across them.