Verdict

A great value battery-powered doorbell, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell ships with a doorbell and a wireless chime. It’s a little more basic than some models, but its video quality is good for dealing with callers and, if you have an Abode security system and security plan, you won’t have to pay more for cloud storage. I’d have liked HomeKit support and the option to save video clips for longer, but these minor points aside, this is a decent budget video doorbell.

Pros Good value

Wireless chime included

Very easy to install Cons Limited cloud storage

No wired option

No activity zones

Key Features Resolution Shoots video at 1080p, resorting to black and white via IR lights for night recording.

Smart integrations Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Introduction

For those that already have an Abode Smart Security system, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell could well be a no-brainer upgrade.

A capable battery-powered doorbell, this well-priced model ships with a chime and its cloud storage is included in one of the security packages.

Decent video quality and simple installation make it easy to get started with, but it’s a shame that HomeKit is not supported.

Design and installation

Wire-free installation only

Charges via USB

Wireless chime in box

While many battery-powered doorbells, such as the Ring Video Doorbell 4, can also be wired to an existing doorbell transformer for trickle charging, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell is a battery-powered only product.

Charged via its USB-C port on the rear, the doorbell has no other connectors on the back of it. That’s potentially bad news if you have a wired doorbell and chime that you want to use already, but for anyone with a wireless setup already (or no doorbell), the simplicity of the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell will appeal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Installation is super easy. I just had to screw the doorbell mount to the door, and then clip the doorbell in place. I plugged in the bundled wireless chime, and then used the Abode app to connect both the doorbell and chime to my account. Job done.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Requires a subscription for advanced features

No HomeKit support

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

I found the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell straightforward and uncomplicated to use. Without a plan, the camera will send motion alerts to your phone, and you can receive incoming rings on your phone.

The quality of your wireless network will affect performance, but in my test lab, I found that the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell was pretty quick to trigger both the internal chime and my phone, letting me answer a call quickly.

To get more out of the doorbell, you need an Abode subscription. If you’re just going for the doorbell, then the Standard Plan (£7.99) a month will do you. This gets you seven days of recording history, plus it enables the advanced motion detection features: people, packages and pets.

There’s no option to set activity zones, so the camera constantly monitors its entire frame. With object detection turned on, I could reduce the number of alerts that I got to a manageable level, but it would be nice to have the option to finetune where the doorbell was monitoring.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you do have the alarm system, then the Pro Plan (£13.99) adds some additional alarm features and ups the storage to 10-days. In both cases, the cloud history is a little harsh. Opt for any of the major competitors, such as the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free, and you get at least 30-days of history.

Video clips appear as thumbnails under the live-view screen. There are no filters for motion type, or day, so I had to scroll through the list to find the clips I wanted. With only seven days of history, this isn’t a massive problem. Clips can be downloaded to save them for longer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Although the Abode smart alarm system supports Apple HomeKit, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell does not. That’s a shame, as it feels like a missed opportunity.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support are available, supporting live streaming to compatible smart displays. With Alexa, I could also turn on doorbell notifications, turning my smart speakers into additional chimes. However, only Ring doorbells can currently be answered directly from a smart display, such as the Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation).

Performance

Decent quality video during the day

Sharp night vision

With its 1080p resolution, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell is a standard video doorbell. It has a 160° field of view, although the video is shot in landscape mode, so captures wide but not tall. If you want to see more of what’s going on at your front door, a camera with a portrait camera or fisheye lens may make more sense.

Image quality is good, rather than outstanding. For people standing by the door, I could clearly see and talk to them during the day. Exposure is good, too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At night, the camera uses IR lights to shoot in black and white. Distance is impressive, and the IR LEDs covered good ground. As with all IR cameras, footage gets a bit softer, but the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell does well for people standing at the door.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As a security camera, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell is less impressive. Detail drops off into the distance and fast-moving people or objects can be a bit of blur. You can still see what’s going on, but if you want more clarity, one of my best outdoor security cameras will be a better choice.

Battery life is rated at up to six months, although that will depend on how busy the road is in front of your house and how many alerts are generated a day. I found that I could get between two and three months of use.

Should you buy it? You have an Abode smart security system: This well priced doorbell is a great upgrade and you get cloud storage as part of your existing subscription. You don’t have Abode or you want more resolution: There are great value alternatives out there, plus higher-resolution cameras for those that want the best.

Final Thoughts If you already have an Abode security system, then this is a relatively cheap add-on that will save you from paying for yet another cloud subscription. If you don’t have Abode, then there are other cheap alternatives to consider, including the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen and the subscription-free Eufy Video Doorbell 2K. Otherwise, check out my guide to the best video doorbells. Trusted Score

FAQs Do you need an Abode security system to use the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell? No, you can use the doorbell standalone, although you’ll find better-value options if you don’t have a security system. Is the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell compatible with HomeKit? No, the security system is but the doorbell is not and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant only.