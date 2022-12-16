Verdict

Way smarter than other carpet cleaners, the Tineco Carpet One Pro automatically adjusts solution flow based on the level of dirt. Combined with heat for drying and a powerful suction engine, this appliance makes short work of any stain with minimal effort. For those who regularly clean carpets and want the best results, it’s an excellent choice, but it’s a fair bit more expensive than the competition.

Pros Uses heat to dry carpet

Automatically adjusts detergent dose

Powerful cleaning action Cons Expensive

Annoying voice prompts

Availability UK RRP: £599

Key Features Type This is an upright carpet cleaner, with a detail brush for spot cleaning.

Power The Carpet One Pro is a plug-in carpet cleaner.

Introduction

For a company better known for its vacuum cleaners, the Carpet One Pro is Tineco’s first entry into wet carpet cleaning.

As with the brand’s other appliances, however, this isn’t just a “me too” product. The Carpet One Pro is built differently from most carpet cleaners: it automatically heats the water and cleaning solution, blow-dries the carpet and adjusts water flow based on the level of dirt available. Only its high price is likely to put people off.

Design and Features

Automatic mode

Dries carpets with a heater

Smart app compatible

There are two versions of this cleaner available. I’ve got the Tineco Carpet One Pro, which has a full-colour LCD display, similar to the one on the Tineco Pure One S15. There’s also the Tineco Carpet One, which has a more basic screen and costs £100 less.

Stylistically, the Carpet One Pro looks much like any regular carpet cleaner. It has a 2-litre clean water tank, which should be filled with fresh water and detergent.

Thoughtfully, Tineco provides two 500ml bottles of its own detergent in the package, with replacements costing £24.99 for a 1-litre bottle. As you only need a couple of capfuls per water tank, a bottle this size will go a long way.

At the bottom of the cleaner sits the 1.5-litre dirty water tank with a float inside that cuts off power when the tank is full. There’s a mismatch in size between the two tanks, and I found that I had to empty the dirty water tank before the liquid in the clean water tank was used up.

Cleverly, the dirty tank locks into place and has to be released with the foot pedal on the side. This system both makes it easy to remove the tank and ensures that the tank won’t fall out during cleaning.

For general carpet cleaning, the Carpet One Pro has a removable motorised brush bar at the front, which agitates and lifts dirt as the cleaner passes over it.

For detail cleaning, there’s a plug-in hose, which comes with two brushes: one with hard bristles and one made of rubber. The hose is a useful tool for spot cleaning carpets and other surfaces, such as a sofa.

Using the Carpet One Pro is easy, as it’s a smart carpet cleaner. With the power turned on, it starts up in automatic mode. This uses a dirt sensor to detect the size of the mess being collected, adjusting the level of spray automatically.

This appliance is exceptionally clever and takes the guesswork out of how much cleaning spray to use. It’s a superior system to that of the Vax Platinum SmartWash Carpet Cleaner, which auto-dispenses cleaning fluid but uses the same amount constantly.

The LCD shows the current level of dirt being collected: the redder the ring around the display, the more dirt there is. When the ring goes fully blue, you know that the carpet is clean. For those really tough stains, there’s a Max mode, which simply dispenses fluid at the maximum rate.

As well as displaying the current cleaning level, the Carpet One Pro’s screen can show you how to set up the carpet cleaner and troubleshoot any problems.

In addition to dosing the correct amount of solution on a forward push, the Carpet One Pro has some clever heating tricks. First, it heats the water solution to 40°C and keeps it there – which Tineco says is the optimal temperature for its cleaning solution to dissolve stains at. Secondly, it blows hot air, between 70°C and 80°C, to help dry the carpet (while, of course, sucking up water and dirt).

Thanks to the dry-only mode, once you’ve finished cleaning, you can dry your carpet too. There’s an on-board humidity sensor, so the cleaner shows the dryness level on its display.

As with all carpet cleaners, the Carpet One Pro isn’t as manoeuvrable as a traditional vacuum cleaner. Corners need to be tackled slowly, as there’s no articulated head, and furniture needs to be moved to get a clean sweep. Fortunately, this isn’t an overly heavy cleaner, weighing 7.5kg, so it’s easy to move around.

As with the Pure One S15, the Carpet One Pro is a smart cleaner that connects to the Tineco app via Wi-Fi. It’s possible to set the cleaning mode from the app, but there’s really no point – it’s far easier to use the controls on the cleaner. Once I’d seen what the app could do, I never used it again.

Through the app, I could turn down the voice prompts, which is a good thing: the default level is a touch annoying.

Performance

Excellent stain removal

Carpets feel almost dry after cleaning

Spot cleaning adds versatility

I used the Tineco Carpet One Pro on my test carpet and the usual set of stains – trodden-in mud and dried-on ketchup.

Starting with the mud, I put the cleaner into automatic mode and then swiped it over the mess a few times. I found that the appliance quickly sucked up the dirt and left the carpet clean.

The ketchup stain is a much harder test. Here, I found that I had to move the Carpet One Pro over the stain more slowly, with each pass starting to reduce the mess. After a few swipes, most of the stain was gone, but it was still visible.

For a tough stain like this, I switched to using the handheld spot cleaner, as this let me saturate the stain with a greater concentration of cleaning spray. Scrubbing it with the brush, I found that I could target the remaining area, removing the last of the stain.

I also tackled my carpet tiles, which had a line running across them from dirty trolley wheels. The Carpet One Pro could remove this easily enough.

To finish off, I put the Carpet One Pro into drying mode, running it until the display showed me that the carpet was dry.

While I could feel that the carpet was still slightly damp to the touch, it wasn’t as wet as when I’ve used a regular carpet cleaner without a heater. That’s impressive, and my carpets only took about 10mins to be completely dry.

I measured the sound of the Carpet One Pro at 81.3dB, which is pretty loud compared with a regular vacuum cleaner, although not particularly louder than other carpet cleaners.

When you’re finished cleaning, the motorised carpet brush can be lifted out. If there was hair in the carpet that you were cleaning, it will need to be cut away, but that’s not a particularly difficult task.

Should you buy it? If you want the best carpet cleaning and drying with automated dosing, then this is the cleaner for you. If you only have a small carpeted area, then a smaller or cheaper cleaner will probably suit you better.

Final Thoughts Excellent cleaning performance makes the Tineco Carpet One Pro one of the best carpet cleaners I’ve reviewed. Cleverly only using the required amount of cleaning solution for the level of mess at hand, this appliance makes short work of most stains. Its drying mode is impressive, too. Carpets are still damp at the end but dry much faster than with other cleaners that I’ve tested. Price is the main issue, as this is one of the most expensive carpet cleaners I’ve reviewed. As a comparison, the excellent Vax Platinum SmartWash Carpet Cleaner is the best part of £300 cheaper. The latter doesn’t dry carpets and has a more basic auto-dispensing system, but it’s still superbly powerful. If you can afford the Carpet One Pro, you’ll be happy, but check out my guide to the best carpet cleaners for a range of alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every carpet cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other carpet cleaners

FAQs What’s the difference between the Tineco Carpet One Pro and Tineco Carpet One? The Carpet One Pro has a more in-depth LCD, with full colour animation on it. How does the Tineco Carpet One Pro dry carpets? It sucks up any fluid and uses a heated element and a fan to blow air heated to between 70°C and 80°C.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (normal) Tineco Carpet One Pro 81.3 dB ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Provided heads Bin capacity Modes Filters Stated Power Run time Floor cleaner type Detergent capacity Tineco Carpet One Pro £599 Tineco 290 x 415 x 1110 MM 7.5 KG Tineco Carpet One Pro Floor head, detail brush 1.5 litres Auto, Max, Dry 1 (washable) 1300 W hrs min Carpet cleaner 2 litres ›

