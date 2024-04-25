Fallout 4 current-gen update comes to PS5 and Xbox today

Fallout 4 is set to receive a sizeable next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as PC, later today.

Hot on the heels of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video, which has been an enormous hit, Bethesda Games confirmed that it was releasing a major spruce up for Fallout 4 on April 25. That’s today, post-apocalyptic RPG-shooter fans!

The Fallout 4 update is expected to commence rolling out to consoles from 5pm GMT, which works out to 9am PT or 12pm ET over in the US.

Bethesda promises to bring this nearly 10-year-old game up to something resembling modern standards. The new native version will add Performance and Quality mode options, with the former shooting for a 60fps frame rate and the latter bolstering the resolution to better capitalise on 4K displays.

The developer is also promising stability improvements and fixes. As ever with the company’s output, the jank is strong with this one.

PC gamers aren’t left out in the wasteland either. They’ll be getting proper widescreen support and Steam Deck verification.

Even those still on the original PS4 and Xbox One platforms will benefit from stability improvements and login and quest fixes, so there should be something for everyone.

There’s been a massive uptick in interest for all of the still-playable Fallout games in the wake of the series going gangbusters, and this Fallout 4 refresh is the biggest acknowledgement of that fact yet. Indeed, it might be all that the new fans get before season 2.

Despite its 2015 vintage, Fallout 4 stands as the most recent mainline Fallout game release. The subsequently released Fallout 76 took on more of an MMORPG flavour, and as such isn’t a direct follow-up, nor a particularly beloved entry at that.

Fallout 5 is years away, with Bethesda stating multiple times that it’s now focused on Elder Scrolls 6 after the delayed release of Starfield last year.