Verdict

Although parts of the Moccamaster KBGT feel a little flimsy, this is actually a quality filter coffee machine, that can be easily taken apart to keep it clean. Rather than delivering loads of features, the Moccamaster KBGT focusses on simplicity, delivering excellent filter coffee with no fuss into a thermal carafe. For those that love filter coffee, this is an exceptional coffee machine.

Pros Excellent coffee quality

Very simple to use

Easy to clean Cons Some parts feel a bit cheap

Availability UK RRP: £220

Europe RRP: €237

Key Features Type This is a filter coffee maker.

Capacity Makes up to 10 cups of coffee.

Introduction

The idea of a filter coffee machine is simple: hot water is sprinkled over ground coffee to deliver the perfect brew.

Yet, getting the perfect combination of water spray and temperature is harder than it sounds. The Moccamaster KBGT is designed to do that: a chunky retro-bit of kit, it forgoes some of the fancier features of its rivals to deliver excellent coffee in the simplest way.

Design and features

Rugged, retro design

Takes paper filters

Thermal carafe keeps coffee hot

The Moccamaster KBGT is a retro-looking bit of kit. It’s quite industrial in the way it’s put together. Most filter coffee machines, such as the Melitta EPOS, have fixed shower heads, but the Moccamaster KBGT is different, as its arm can be removed and cleaned after each use.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

So, too, can the filter basket, which just pulls out, ready for washing. I’m pleased to say that this basket takes paper filters. They’re easier to clean up and, as they’re single use, they don’t get tainted like a metal filter would.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These components do feel a little flimsy and lack the polish that rival filter coffee machines have.

Underneath is the large 1.25-litre thermal carafe. Again, I’m pleased to see a thermal solution to keeping coffee hot: a hot plate is all well and good, but I don’t like constantly heating coffee once it has been brewed. This jug should keep coffee hot for up to three hours: more than enough time to polish off what you’ve made.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a water tank at the top, which takes 1.25-litres of water (10 cups) max, and has handy fill lines if you want to make less coffee. This part of the machine can’t be removed, but it’s easy to fill using the carafe.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I recommend using freshly ground coffee from a grinder; pre-ground coffee simply goes off too quickly and after the first brew, you’ll get worse results.

Using the Moccamaster KBGT couldn’t be easier. With the water in place and the coffee grinds in the holder, just flick the switch and it automatically heats the water and starts to brew. When the water has run out, the machine will stop pumping.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This model has a drip-stop mechanism on it: at any point, you can remove the carafe and the filter basket is sealed to prevent coffee dripping out.

Coffee quality

Perfect temperature coffee

Really pulls out the flavour of any coffee

Filter coffee is one of the best ways of making coffee, particularly when dealing with a variety of coffee: you’ll get the maximum flavour out of a lightly roasted single origin, as you will from a darker roast.

I started by making my normal Fairtrade Peruvian coffee, roasted a couple of days earlier. This coffee is bold with a strong acidity. I can say that the Moccamaster KBGT made the most of it: the final coffee was intense and strong, but smoother than making the same coffee through an espresso machine.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I tried some Jamaican Blue Mountain, which I roast lighter to preserve its single origin flavours. This coffee was excellent through the Moccamaster KBGT: it has its signature lightness and lack of bitterness that’s associated with island coffees, plus the mellow and sweet aftertaste came through. It’s this kind of coffee, where a subtle flavour is key, that the Moccamaster KBGT really shines at.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The temperature was just about perfect, too, with the cup coming in at 69°C.

Maintenance

Simple to clean

Descaling after every 100 brews

What’s particularly good about the Moccamaster KBGT is how easy it is to look after. After a brew, the filter basket can be emptied out, and then washed. The shower head and carafe should also be washed in warm soapy water until you need to use them again.

Moccamaster recommends descaling the machine every 100 brews. If you’re using it once a day, then that works out to roughly every three to four months. Descaling just means using the right ratio of descaler to water, and then letting the machine run through a brew cycle as normal. Then, three regular cycles with clean water will flush out everything, leaving the machine good to go.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want the best filter coffee: No frills, simple and straighforward to use, this coffee machine is focussed on delivering excellent filter coffee. You want more features: Want a timer or or a machine with a built-in grinder? There are alternative options that may suit you better.

Final Thoughts Incredibly simple, the Moccamaster KBGT is dedicated to delivering quality filter coffee. I found the coffee quality excellent, and liked the way this machine is easy to maintain. If you want a few more features, such as an integrated timer, then an alternative machine, such as the Morphy Richards Verve Filter Coffee Machine would do better. Alternatively, check out my guide to the best coffee machines for other options. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main coffee machine for the review period Tested for at least a week We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules Depending on capabilities, we test each machine’s ability to make espresso and cappuccino

FAQs

Full specs ‹ UK RRP EU RRP Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Coffee Machine Type Number of boilers Water capacity Moccamaster KBGT £220 €237 330 x 170 x 410 MM 2.9 KG Moccamaster KBGT Filter 1 0.25 litres ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavour to help protect our planet from harm in its business practice

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product, we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but we will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.