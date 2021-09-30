Best food processor 2021: Chop, slice and blend automatically

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK A super-powerful and automated food processor and blender all-in-one Trusted Score

Pros Blender and food processor

Smart AutoIQ programmes

Just the right number of accessories

Powerful Cons Very loud

Doesn’t cope with smaller dried ingredients

No ice crush programme

Two of the most useful bits of kitchen equipment are the food processor and the blender. With the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK you don’t have to choose which one to have, as this model comes with a 1.9-litre food processor bowl, 2.1-litre blending jug and a 700ml single-serve cup for taking drinks on the go.

There’s a powerful 1200W motor unit that powers all of the accessories, but it’s Ninja’s AutoIQ programmes that make this stand out from the crowd. What’s available changes based on what’s attached, but with the blenders you get Blend and Max Blend, and with the food processor, you get Chop, Puree and Mix. Just tap the most appropriate programme, and the food processor takes care of everything else. For fine control, there are three speeds plus a pulse control.

Exceptionally powerful, the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK managed to expertly chop onions, blend a salsa, mix dough, grate cheese and crush ice. It’s also rather nifty at blended drinks, handling tough ingredients, such as pineapple and ice, with ease. Only smaller, dry ingredients are hard for it to deal with, so you might want a separate spice grinder for some situations.

With its great price and huge range of features, this is the best all-round food processor, but we have to warn you that it is very loud.

Reviewer: David Ludlow

Full review: Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK review