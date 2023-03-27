Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK

Verdict

With all of the traditional air fry options, plus the ability to steam or cook on two layers, the Ninja Speedi is a flexible appliance, able to cook complete meals in around 15 minutes. It’s capable of some excellent results, and I love its steam air fry mode. My minor complaints are that it can be hard to shake food and, when multi-level cooking, the crisper plate is fiddly to remove. Still, if you want a single device that delivers good results fast, the Speedi is for you.

Pros Max complicated meals fast

Versatile range of cooking options

Steam air frying is incredible Cons Crisper plate fiddly to remove

Lower max temperature than some air fryers

Availability UK RRP: £248.99

Key Features Cooking space There’s 5.7-litres of internal cooking space.

Cooking modes Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake / Roast, Dehydrate, Sear / Sauté and Slow Cook

Introduction

Although it is an air fryer, the Ninja Speedi is more than that: built to deliver multi-level cooking, this device can dish out complete meals in just 15 minutes, as well as grilling, steaming and, of course, air frying.

It doesn’t have a traditional air fryer’s highest temperatures, but if you more want a device that delivers flexible cooking, the Speedi is a great choice.

Design and Features

Two cooking modes

Crisper plate can be placed in two locations

Steams as well as cooks

From the outside, the Ninja Speedi looks much like the company’s other air fryer/grill combination products, such as the Ninja AG651UK. In truth, the Speedi, despite the focus on its 15-minute meals, is a similar product in most regards.

The difference comes from how the Speedi can be used. Flip open the lid and there’s a 5.7-litre cooking pot, which makes this a larger air fryer than many. At the bottom of the pot sits the removable crisper plate, which is used for air frying.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The standard position is to have this crisper plate at the bottom, which works for regular air frying. In this way, the Speedi is similar to most air fryers. I did find that it was easier to use silicone tongues to turn food, as the pot is a little hard (and hot) to remove and shake.

Take the crisper plate out and you’ll see that it has fold-out legs that let it stand halfway up the pot. This is the second cooking position, and lets the Speedi cook on two levels: the bottom level is for your base (pasta, rice, potatoes and anything you’d want to cook in liquid), and the top level is for protein, crisped up with the grill.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That combination means you can cook two different types of food at once, giving a complete meal with very little hassle. My only minor complaint is that the crisper plate is a bit fiddly to remove to get to the bottom layer: I found using a pair of insulated rubber oven gloves was the best way.

Using the Speedi is easy. At the top is a switch that moves the Speedi between its Rapid Cooker and Air Fry / Hob settings. For Rapid cooking, there’s a choice of Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake and Steam. All of these require some liquid in the bottom, but the quick start guide helps make the choice easy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For the Air Fry / Hob setting, there’s a choice of Grill, Air Fry, Bake / Roast, Dehydrate, Sear / Sauté and Slow Cook. Again, the excellent guide helps choose the right settings and rough cooking times for various common foods.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the Speedi is easy. With a mode set, it’s a matter of setting the target temperature and then the cook time. For any option involving steam, there’s a pre-heat phase before the main cooking time is started; regular modes just start the timer automatically. For the latter, I needed to add a few minutes to the cooking time, compared to an air fryer with a pre-heat function.

At the end of cooking, everything is dishwasher safe, although it’s just as easy to manually wash everything up.

Performance

Doesn’t have the highest temperatures

Steam air frying is brilliant

Makes complex meals easy to cook

The Ninja Speedia can be used as a regular air fryer, but it tops out at 210°C and doesn’t have the higher heat modes that some rivals have. Cooking hash browns, I got good results, but the final product wasn’t quite as crispy as when using a 240°C mode on the Ninja AF400UK.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then moved on to cooking chips. An air fryer can dry out chips, but the steam air fry mode on the Speedi is brilliant. Using 125ml of water, I took parboiled Désirée potatoes, sliced into thin chips, and cooked for 25-minutes at 200°C (turning up to 210°C for the last few minutes). The result was some of the best chips that I have ever had: crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I moved on to multi-level cooking. I made some halloumi kebabs, coated with a soya sauce-based dressing and placed these on the top level. On the bottom level, I put 200g of rice with 500ml of water, and set a cooking time of 15-minutes at 180°C.

With this cooking mode, the crisper plate can’t easily be removed to check how the bottom layer is cooking, so you kind of have to trust that it’s cooking well: make sure you have enough liquid in the bottom to prevent drying out. If there’s liquid at the end, the sear function can be used to finish off.

Secondly, the top layer can cook faster than you may expect. I found that my kebabs were cooked a few minutes before the bottom layer was, so needed removing earlier. Even so, for a mid-week meal, it took 20 minutes (including prep) and a single pot to produce something that would otherwise have required multiple pots and grills.

I was happy with the final result. The liquid from the kebabs drips through onto the rice a little, so just be aware that what you cook on top will slightly come through to the bottom layer. That shouldn’t be an issue, as it is one meal that you’re making.

Overall, my kebabs were nice and crispy and the rice fluffy enough: sure a proper rice cooker will get the best results for rice, but here I’m willing to sacrifice the best results for the convenience that the Speedi offers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also like the flexibility. One night, I used the bottom layer to cook rice. Towards the end of the cooking period, I added some pre-cooked onions, pepper and sliced steak, reheating them. Once finished, I removed half of the rice, and used that with a Thai green curry.

With the remaining rice, I added soya sauce and the heated onions and peppers, using the sear function to finish off the meal, and gave that to my daughter who doesn’t like the heat of the curry. That was then two different meals, using some shared ingredients, cooked with the minimum level of fuss.

Should you buy it? You want maximum flexibility: If you want an air fryer but want the flexibility to steam and cook different types of dishes, the Speedi is your friend. You want the crispiest air fry results: Pick a model that has a higher temperature.

Final Thoughts At its best, the Ninja Speedi is a smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go, whether you want them fast (in 15 minutes or so) or via the slow cooker. With grilll, sear and air fry functions, too, the Speedi can also cook pretty much any type of dish, and the steam air fry function is just incredible. If you want a device that’s multi-function, the Speedi is an excellent choice. If you’re more focused on air frying, then a model with higher temperatures, such as the Ninja AF400UK may suit you better. Otherwise, check out my guide to the best air fryers. Trusted Score

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Accessories Stated Power Number of compartments Cooking modes Total food capacity Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK £248.99 Ninja 330 x 350 x 310 MM 5.5 KG Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK 5.7-litre cooking pot, crisper plate 1760 W 1 Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake / Roast, Dehydrate, Sear / Sauté and Slow Cook 5.7 litres ›

