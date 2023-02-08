Verdict

The Nextbase 322GW offers a brilliant set of features, including GPS, an SOS function and a sensor-controlled parking mode. While its 1080p resolution may be middling, there’s little wrong with its ability to capture detailed videos in a range of driving conditions. You can even expand your dash cam system with a rear or cabin-view camera.

Pros Brilliant windscreen mount

Strong feature set

Excellent video quality Cons No advanced driver safety features

Key Features GPS Built-in GPS stamps video with the exact location of an incident.

App The compatible app lets you view a live stream, update firmware, activate the SOS feature and more.

Safety features SOS feature is available via the smartphone app.

Introduction

The 322GW is the third model up in Nextbase’s range of dash cams, and it represents a fair step up from the two entry-level devices.

It’s a forward-facing camera offering 1080p resolution recording, with the additional protection of GPS data. While it doesn’t offer safety features, such as lane-change warning, there is a smartphone-linked SOS mode, capable of calling for help should you have a big shunt.

Design and features

Simple setup, with a great windscreen mount and rear camera support

GPS positioning, parking mode and an SOS feature

60fps recording

The Nextbase 322GW sits in the low middle of the company’s dash cam range, but it offers a remarkably strong set of features. While it shares its middling 1920×1080 resolution with the excellent Nextbase 222, it’s upgraded in almost every other way – starting with 60 frame-per-second (fps) recording, as opposed to the 222’s 30fps maximum.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 322GW is controlled via a 6.4cm colour touchscreen. There’s a manual power button, and a dedicated bar you can press to protect recordings after an incident, but it’s otherwise free of clutter. While the on-camera menu covers all the functions you need, you can also pair this dash cam with the MyNextbase app on a compatible phone. This supports extra features, including firmware updates and an automated SOS service that can call for help if you’re unresponsive after the camera detects a collision. You can even use it to get a live view from the camera, although the wireless range is limited.

The Nextbase 322GW doesn’t offer more advanced road safety features, such as a lane-change warning or advanced collision detection. There’s also no radar input or speed camera warning, but then I’m not sure why you’d want to film yourself breaking the speed limit anyway.

This is the cheapest Nextbase dash cam with GPS. It can stamp GPS time, speed and coordinates onto videos, providing strong evidence of exactly where and when an incident happened. If you’re buying a dash cam primarily to protect yourself against the claims and actions of other road users, I’d argue this is an essential feature.

The 322GW supports Nextbase’s range of rear-facing cameras, which we’re reviewing separately. This comprises a rear window camera, which connects via cable, plus rear and cabin view cameras, which attach directly to the main dash cam body. It’s also fitted with a g-sensor, which can be used to trigger recording when the camera’s left in parking mode: potentially useful if your car gets a knock when you’re not in it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance and video quality

Excellent video quality

Easy to live with

You’ll probably want to change a couple of settings when you first install the 322GW. By default, the camera’s screen remains on. I find that distracting at night, but it’s easy to disable it. It’s also worth enabling parking mode to add some coverage against accidents or incidents when you’re not in the vehicle. Like most other dash cams you could run the 322GW constantly by hardwiring it to your vehicle’s power, but you’d need to buy an optional kit.

There’s not much else to change. The camera’s screen helps you adjust your framing without needing to review any recordings. The MyNextbase smartphone app also supports a live view mode, in case you need a better view to finesse your aim. It’s easy to remove and refit the 322GW from its magnetic mount, which integrates a neat power connector – you’ll only need to worry about cables if you’re using the rear window camera.

I used this dash cam at the most challenging time of year, with plenty of rain and darkness, and a low, harsh winter sun that threw deep, challenging shadows.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Throughout it recorded clear and crisp footage. I could pick out most oncoming and outgoing number plates around town in the dusk, and the plates on many parked cars at night. However, as with most other cameras, this does depend on your luck with where your headlights fall – a direct hit tends to cause too much reflected light.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I appreciated this camera’s 60fps footage, which kept things smooth even when turning at 90° city junctions. In theory, it also increases your chances of catching an important detail, particularly from objects at the fringe of the frame, or vehicles travelling across your path. The higher frame rate did seem to come at the cost of some slight noise in the image when compared to footage from the Nextbase 222, however. Overall I’d take the higher frame rate, but both cameras capture good results.

Should you buy it? This is the perfect dash cam if you don’t need advanced driver aids. You’ll need to pay more for higher resolution, or features like lane-change warning.

Final Thoughts It’s very hard to find any weakness with the Nextbase 322GW. It records crisp, smooth video even in dingy conditions, and captures details that might escape other cameras – even some more expensive ones. With GPS and a parking mode it should give you the evidence you need to protect yourself from a dispute – adding a rear view camera could help even more. The 322GW can’t help if you want advanced driving aids like a lane-change warning, but many modern cars already have these. If you don’t need them, it’s hard to justify spending more on a dash cam. Trusted Score

FAQs Can the Nextbase 322GW film a rear view? This is a forward-facing camera, but it’s compatible with Nextbase’s range of cabin and rearview cameras, available separately. Can I hardwire the Nextbase 322GW? There’s no hardwiring kit in the box, but you can buy one separately.