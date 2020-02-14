Best smart speakers 2020: Smart speakers enable streaming from Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music among others, plus you can talk to them and control other smart devices in the home.
They’re available in all different sizes to suit your living space and with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri integrated, information is literally at your beck and call.
But which smart speaker to go for? Perhaps you’re already have a smart system and want a speaker to integrate with it. Perhaps you want something small for the bedroom or you want to daisy chain together for a multi-room experience. Some models offer great smarts, whereas can be found wanting when it comes sound quality and vice versa.
Which of these best smart speakers suits your needs? Our list and reviews, will give you the info you need to make your home smarter.
- Best Alexa speaker: Amazon Echo 3rd Gen
- Best smart speaker: Sonos One
- Best cheap smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
- Best sounding Echo speaker: Amazon Echo Studio
- Best smart speaker for bass: Marshall Stanmore II Voice
- Best looking smart speaker: Samsung AKG VL5
- Best bedroom smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
- Best AirPlay 2 speaker: Apple HomePod
- Best Google Home speaker: Google Home Max
- Best desktop smart speaker: Marshall Uxbridge Voice
- Best smart Wi-Fi speaker: Netgear Orbi Voice
1. Amazon Echo 3rd Gen
Best-value smart speaker for music
Pros:
- Improved sound
- Same price as the previous model
- Great colour choices
Cons:
- The cheaper Echo Dot may meet your needs
The Echo 3rd Gen doesn’t comes with the Zigbee hub – but if you have no interest in what that is, then it’s unlikely to be a huge miss. The Echo 3rd Gen was one of the first Alexa speakers from Amazon to emit reasonably decent sound, displaying punchy bass and a faithful enough high-end that ensures listening to the Echo is rarely a chore.
Audio performance can even be boosted by creating a stereo pair with two units, or one Echo 3rd Gen and an Echo Plus 2nd Gen. Considering how much it costs, the Echo 3rd Gen is something of a bargain.
- Read our Amazon Echo 3rd Gen review
2. Sonos One
Smart and with great sound
Pros:
- Great sound
- Small and convenient
- Proper Alexa integration
- Supports Google Assistant
Cons:
- Alexa not fully compatible with Spotify at launch
The One slots neatly into an existing Sonos set up, offering multi-room capabilities and support for voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.
Diminutive in size but big in sound, the One generates a full-range sound without missing a beat. If you’re after a discreet unit that will fit easily into any room, one that offers all the smarts without scrimping on audio quality, then the Sonos One is the full package.
- Read our Sonos One review
3. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Much improved over previous versions
Pros:
- Clear and loud audio
- 3.5mm and Bluetooth audio outputs
- Same price as old model
- Improved design
Cons:
- No longer USB-powered
- Not ideal for music
Previous versions of the Echo Dot existed as a way to extend smart control in the home for an affordable price. Sound quality wasn’t great, but with the 3rd Gen version Amazon has found a way of improving audio without sacrificing its affordability.
The new finish is step above the the second generation and audio quality is louder and clearer, which makes music/radio listening a a better experience. The improvements also mean that Alexa is now easier to understand. Cheap and convenient, if you want Alexa across the home without incurring much expense, this is the way to do it.
- Read our Amazon Echot Dot (3rd Gen) review
4. Amazon Echo Studio
The best-sounding Echo speaker
Pros:
- Weighty bass and big sound
- Alexa is terrific
- Dolby Atmos 3D
- Synergy with other Echo/Fire TV products
- Good value for the price
Cons:
- Not as nuanced in the mid-range or treble
- Bass can be overpowering
- Weighs a tonne
The Echo Studio can play Dolby Atmos music and Hi-Res Audio. The focus on a premium sound experience at an affordable price makes it the best-sounding Echo speaker yet – but it isn’t flawless.
For one, there isn’t a huge amount of 3D audio for the Echo Studio to take advantage of, nor does all of it work well in 3D. Factor in its bassy sound and the Echo Studio can sound overcooked. But the Dolby Atmos 3D does work, and the number of features and versatility it offers (you can use it as a TV speaker) make for a good speaker.
- Read our Amazon Echo Studio review
5. Marshall Stanmore II Voice
Well-designed, well-made and well-balanced
Pros:
- Big, meaty sound
- Excellent bass performance
- Great build quality
- Iconic design
- Decent connectivity
Cons:
- App is a bit basic
- Doesn’t support AirPlay
£350 for a smart speaker is not cheap, and while the Stanmore II Voice isn’t as versatile as a Sonos speaker, when it’s in full flow it’s a thrilling speaker to listen to.
It is big and bulky, and the design may be ostentatious to some, but at least makes it stand out. This speaker’s selling point is its power. If you truly want to shake the foundations and irritate your neighbours, this speaker enough in its locker to make a din with a big, bassy performance.
- Read our Marshall Stanmore II Voice review
6. Samsung AKG VL5
Detailed, room-filling sound
Pros:
- Big, room-filling sound
- Precise and detailed delivery
- Effective smart app
Cons:
- Pricey
The Samsung AKG VL5 is a fantastic-looking speaker, with an aluminium body that’s complemented by a wood finish. Control of the unit is easy: it’s operated through the Moving Dial, which you can detach from the speaker and carry with you.
It delivers a big, open soundstage, with a precise and detailed delivery. Our main complaint at the time of review was its hefty £600 price tag, but it’s currently available for less than £200.
- Read our Samsung AKG VL5 review
7. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
Best value smart speaker for the bedroom
Pros:
- Useful clock display
- Loud and clear audio for speech
- Looks great
Cons:
- Not ideal for music
- Display doesn’t show notifications
With the Clock you get the benefits of the current Echo Dot, which offers neat looks and powerful audio for speech, alongside the convenience of the clock on the front, it’s an ideal bedside companion.
For an audio speaker you can do better, but for its size, the Echo Dot with Clock’s sound quality is impressively loud and clear. If you’re looking to get a smart system up and running, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is a great way to integrate Alexa into your home.
- Read our Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review
8. Apple HomePod
An Apple-centric speaker
Pros:
- Excellent audio quality
- Well priced
- Comparatively small
Cons:
- Apple centric
- No audio inputs
- Captive power cable
If you’re fully immersed in the iOS ecosystem and value great audio then the HomePod is second to none. It’s less expensive than it was before, but it’s Apple-centric approach is a stumbling block. To add to that, Siri is relatively un-smart and while HomeKit is pretty good, it suffers from a lack of support.
Nevertheless, it’s the best-sounding smart speaker out there, with a warm, expansive sound that’s clear as well as revealing plenty of detail. This is one for Apple lovers.
- Read our Apple HomePod review
9. Google Home Max
Bigger is better
Pros:
- Excellent sound quality
- Top voice assistant
- Looks great
Cons:
- Multi-room lacks finesse
- Comparatively expensive
The Home Max offers high-quality audio, and alongside Google Assistant, it’s a formidable-sounding smart speaker.
That said it isn’t as feature-rich a Sonos speaker, and multi-room implementation is awkward if you want to play multiple tracks on multiple speakers. But, if you’re already ensconced in the Google ecosystem, and need a speaker that offers powerful bass along with plenty of detail to do you music collection justice, the Home Max is the Google speaker to go for.
- Read our Google Home Max review
10. Marshall Uxbridge Voice
Compact size, big sound
Pros:
- Big, energetic sound
- Distinctive looks
- Plenty of connectivity options
Cons:
- Small soundstage
- Not the most nuanced of performers
The Uxbridge is another laudable speaker from the iconic audio brand, that like other entries in Marshall’s speaker range, produces a prodigious sound from its small frame.
There are better-sounding alternatives around (just look higher up on this list), but if energy and bass is what you’re looking for in a speaker that doesn’t take up much space, the Uxbridge ought to be considered for the shopping list. More nuanced audio and features can be had from other speakers, but like the rest of Marshall speaker lineage, it offers plenty of fun.
- Read our Marshall Uxbridge Voice review
11. Netgear Orbi Voice
Wi-Fi extender, Alexa and speaker in one
Pros:
- Excellent combination of Wi-Fi and smart speaker
- Great Wi-Fi performance
- High-quality audio
Cons:
- Alexa has placed limitations on this system
The Netgear Orbi Voice is likely to be the unfamiliar unit in this list. It serves a dual purposes, with it mesh Wi-Fi technology extending Wi-Fi in the home, it also bundles Alexa voice control and a sound system by Harman Kardon.
All this works out to be a potent combination. The Orbi Voice is a speaker that’s easy to listen to, offers plenty of bass, and can fill a good-sized room with ease. The main issue with the Orbi Voice is one that’s out of its control: Amazon’s treatment of third-party devices means you can’t use Alexa to voice-call nor set up the unit within a group of speakers.
- Read our Netgear Orbi Voice review