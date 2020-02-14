Best smart speakers 2020: Smart speakers enable streaming from Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music among others, plus you can talk to them and control other smart devices in the home.

They’re available in all different sizes to suit your living space and with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri integrated, information is literally at your beck and call.

But which smart speaker to go for? Perhaps you’re already have a smart system and want a speaker to integrate with it. Perhaps you want something small for the bedroom or you want to daisy chain together for a multi-room experience. Some models offer great smarts, whereas can be found wanting when it comes sound quality and vice versa.

Which of these best smart speakers suits your needs? Our list and reviews, will give you the info you need to make your home smarter.

Related: Best smart home devices – How to build a smart home

1. Amazon Echo 3rd Gen

Best-value smart speaker for music

Pros:

Improved sound

Same price as the previous model

Great colour choices

Cons:

The cheaper Echo Dot may meet your needs

The Echo 3rd Gen doesn’t comes with the Zigbee hub – but if you have no interest in what that is, then it’s unlikely to be a huge miss. The Echo 3rd Gen was one of the first Alexa speakers from Amazon to emit reasonably decent sound, displaying punchy bass and a faithful enough high-end that ensures listening to the Echo is rarely a chore.

Audio performance can even be boosted by creating a stereo pair with two units, or one Echo 3rd Gen and an Echo Plus 2nd Gen. Considering how much it costs, the Echo 3rd Gen is something of a bargain.

Read our Amazon Echo 3rd Gen review

2. Sonos One

Smart and with great sound

Pros:

Great sound

Small and convenient

Proper Alexa integration

Supports Google Assistant

Cons:

Alexa not fully compatible with Spotify at launch

The One slots neatly into an existing Sonos set up, offering multi-room capabilities and support for voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

Diminutive in size but big in sound, the One generates a full-range sound without missing a beat. If you’re after a discreet unit that will fit easily into any room, one that offers all the smarts without scrimping on audio quality, then the Sonos One is the full package.

Read our Sonos One review

3. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Much improved over previous versions

Pros:

Clear and loud audio

3.5mm and Bluetooth audio outputs

Same price as old model

Improved design

Cons:

No longer USB-powered

Not ideal for music

Previous versions of the Echo Dot existed as a way to extend smart control in the home for an affordable price. Sound quality wasn’t great, but with the 3rd Gen version Amazon has found a way of improving audio without sacrificing its affordability.

The new finish is step above the the second generation and audio quality is louder and clearer, which makes music/radio listening a a better experience. The improvements also mean that Alexa is now easier to understand. Cheap and convenient, if you want Alexa across the home without incurring much expense, this is the way to do it.

4. Amazon Echo Studio

The best-sounding Echo speaker

Pros:

Weighty bass and big sound

Alexa is terrific

Dolby Atmos 3D

Synergy with other Echo/Fire TV products

Good value for the price

Cons:

Not as nuanced in the mid-range or treble

Bass can be overpowering

Weighs a tonne

The Echo Studio can play Dolby Atmos music and Hi-Res Audio. The focus on a premium sound experience at an affordable price makes it the best-sounding Echo speaker yet – but it isn’t flawless.

For one, there isn’t a huge amount of 3D audio for the Echo Studio to take advantage of, nor does all of it work well in 3D. Factor in its bassy sound and the Echo Studio can sound overcooked. But the Dolby Atmos 3D does work, and the number of features and versatility it offers (you can use it as a TV speaker) make for a good speaker.

Read our Amazon Echo Studio review

5. Marshall Stanmore II Voice

Well-designed, well-made and well-balanced

Pros:

Big, meaty sound

Excellent bass performance

Great build quality

Iconic design

Decent connectivity

Cons:

App is a bit basic

Doesn’t support AirPlay

£350 for a smart speaker is not cheap, and while the Stanmore II Voice isn’t as versatile as a Sonos speaker, when it’s in full flow it’s a thrilling speaker to listen to.

It is big and bulky, and the design may be ostentatious to some, but at least makes it stand out. This speaker’s selling point is its power. If you truly want to shake the foundations and irritate your neighbours, this speaker enough in its locker to make a din with a big, bassy performance.

Read our Marshall Stanmore II Voice review

6. Samsung AKG VL5

Detailed, room-filling sound

Pros:

Big, room-filling sound

Precise and detailed delivery

Effective smart app

Cons:

Pricey

The Samsung AKG VL5 is a fantastic-looking speaker, with an aluminium body that’s complemented by a wood finish. Control of the unit is easy: it’s operated through the Moving Dial, which you can detach from the speaker and carry with you.

It delivers a big, open soundstage, with a precise and detailed delivery. Our main complaint at the time of review was its hefty £600 price tag, but it’s currently available for less than £200.

Read our Samsung AKG VL5 review

7. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

Best value smart speaker for the bedroom

Pros:

Useful clock display

Loud and clear audio for speech

Looks great

Cons:

Not ideal for music

Display doesn’t show notifications

With the Clock you get the benefits of the current Echo Dot, which offers neat looks and powerful audio for speech, alongside the convenience of the clock on the front, it’s an ideal bedside companion.

For an audio speaker you can do better, but for its size, the Echo Dot with Clock’s sound quality is impressively loud and clear. If you’re looking to get a smart system up and running, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is a great way to integrate Alexa into your home.

Read our Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review

8. Apple HomePod

An Apple-centric speaker

Apple Homepod Portable Smart Speaker White MQHV2LL/A $190 In Stock View About our deals

Pros:

Excellent audio quality

Well priced

Comparatively small

Cons:

Apple centric

No audio inputs

Captive power cable

If you’re fully immersed in the iOS ecosystem and value great audio then the HomePod is second to none. It’s less expensive than it was before, but it’s Apple-centric approach is a stumbling block. To add to that, Siri is relatively un-smart and while HomeKit is pretty good, it suffers from a lack of support.

Nevertheless, it’s the best-sounding smart speaker out there, with a warm, expansive sound that’s clear as well as revealing plenty of detail. This is one for Apple lovers.

Read our Apple HomePod review

9. Google Home Max

Google Home Max Smart Assistant - Charcoal $269.95 In Stock View About our deals

Bigger is better

Pros:

Excellent sound quality

Top voice assistant

Looks great

Cons:

Multi-room lacks finesse

Comparatively expensive

The Home Max offers high-quality audio, and alongside Google Assistant, it’s a formidable-sounding smart speaker.

That said it isn’t as feature-rich a Sonos speaker, and multi-room implementation is awkward if you want to play multiple tracks on multiple speakers. But, if you’re already ensconced in the Google ecosystem, and need a speaker that offers powerful bass along with plenty of detail to do you music collection justice, the Home Max is the Google speaker to go for.

Read our Google Home Max review

10. Marshall Uxbridge Voice

Compact size, big sound

Pros:

Big, energetic sound

Distinctive looks

Plenty of connectivity options

Cons:

Small soundstage

Not the most nuanced of performers

The Uxbridge is another laudable speaker from the iconic audio brand, that like other entries in Marshall’s speaker range, produces a prodigious sound from its small frame.

There are better-sounding alternatives around (just look higher up on this list), but if energy and bass is what you’re looking for in a speaker that doesn’t take up much space, the Uxbridge ought to be considered for the shopping list. More nuanced audio and features can be had from other speakers, but like the rest of Marshall speaker lineage, it offers plenty of fun.

Read our Marshall Uxbridge Voice review

11. Netgear Orbi Voice

Wi-Fi extender, Alexa and speaker in one

Pros:

Excellent combination of Wi-Fi and smart speaker

Great Wi-Fi performance

High-quality audio

Cons:

Alexa has placed limitations on this system

The Netgear Orbi Voice is likely to be the unfamiliar unit in this list. It serves a dual purposes, with it mesh Wi-Fi technology extending Wi-Fi in the home, it also bundles Alexa voice control and a sound system by Harman Kardon.

All this works out to be a potent combination. The Orbi Voice is a speaker that’s easy to listen to, offers plenty of bass, and can fill a good-sized room with ease. The main issue with the Orbi Voice is one that’s out of its control: Amazon’s treatment of third-party devices means you can’t use Alexa to voice-call nor set up the unit within a group of speakers.

Read our Netgear Orbi Voice review

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …