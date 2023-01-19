Verdict

Able to handle the toughest stains on dishes without the need to rinse, thanks to its powerful jets and steam, the LG TrueSteam QuadWash DF455HMS Freestanding Dishwasher is the hassle-free dishwasher you need. It can be expensive to run on the maximum setting, but drop it down to Eco and add energy-saving and you’ll get quality washing on normally-soiled items with lower running costs. A little more flexibility in the top rack, particularly for wine glasses would be nice, but if you want a dishwasher with the best cleaning power, this is it.

Key Features Place settings This dishwasher has space for 14 place settings.

Introduction

While a dishwasher might make life easier, there’s still a certain amount of prep that has to go into loading it, particularly with heavily soiled items.

That’s something that the LG TrueSteam QuadWash DF455HMS Freestanding Dishwasher hopes to avoid, with its steam technology able to loosen debris and clean without rinsing.

It works brilliantly, too, handling my toughest test with ease, making this a great choice for anyone that wants clean dishes with the minimum amount of hassle.

Design and features

Three racks

Smart interface and lots of programmes

Not ideal for tall wine glasses

The LG DF455HMS is a three-rack full-size, freestanding dishwasher. I like a top cutlery rack cutlery, as it makes spacing items easier; I appreciate that if your cutlery drawer isn’t near the dishwasher, then a caddy may be preferred for some.

LG has neatly designed the cutlery rack here, with the left-hand section having height adjustment, so it can take deeper items (such as spatulas or even small cups), at the expense of a bit of space underneath.

The top rack is easy to adjust between its two heights, and the shelf doesn’t need to be removed to do so. It’s a flexible space, too, with fold-down tines on the left giving more space for larger items, such as bowls.

There are two fold-down shelves with wine-glass stem holders at the back of this rack, but they both only take up half of the available space inside. Due to the tine arrangement, I could only get two of my tall wine glasses in, which is a bit of shame.

Tall wine glasses are an issue for all dishwashers (and a good reason, potentially, to buy ones with shorter stems), but there are ways around the problem. With the Miele G 7160 SCVi AutoDos, the cutlery shelf can be opened up to make room for taller glasses, for example.

In the bottom rack, all of the tines can be folded flat to make room for larger pans, or folded up to take plates, bowls and other items. In total, the LG DF455HMS is designed for 14 places.

There are a few cosmetic differences inside the LG DF455HMS, compared to other dishwashers. First, the lower water sprayer has four arms, with the outputs each pointing in different angles to give better coverage.

On the front door, there are the TrueSteam outputs that blow steam (from boiled water) through items to help clean and sterilise them.

Control of the dishwasher is largely via the front panel. The wash programmes are clearly marked, and the ones that use steam highlighted.

Interesting options include Auto, which monitors the machine and adjusts temperature and water use based on how dirty the dishes are, and Eco which is the best-value option.

There are some additional features that can be selected (although not all options are available for all programmes). For efficiency, there’s a set of options including Dual Zone (the top spray intensity is reduced, so you place lightly soiled items at the top), Half Load (you can run just the top or bottom racks) and Energy Saver (washing temperatures are reduced).

There are additional wash options, including adding Steam, High Temp (increased water temperature) and Extra Dry (a higher rinsing temperature and longer drying time are selected).

The LCD on the top of the drawer shows how long the cycle will take. It counts down while the machine is running, although as the screen is hidden underneath the lip of the dishwasher, that’s not particularly useful.

At the end of the cycle, the dishwasher opens its door automatically, using a motorised arm to push it open a crack. This helps with drying, reducing the cost of running this appliance.

As an LG ThinQ product, the LG DF455HMS can be controlled via the smartphone app once the dishwasher is connected to your Wi-Fi network. The app gives the same level of control as the front panel, plus some additional downloaded programmes, such as for casserole dishes.

I found the notification of a cycle ending useful, but I found it far easier to set and use the dishwasher by using its front panel.

Adding the dishwasher to the LG ThinkQ app makes it available in Amazon Alexa, with the suggestion that I should ask Alexa to turn it on or off. That’s a nice suggestion, but being told that the device doesn’t support this command is slightly less impressive. Not that I particularly want to control my dishwasher with my voice, mind.

Performance

Exceptional cleaning power

Intense washes are power hungry

Can be efficient

To test dishwashers, I put them through a range of tests, using real-world stains. To begin with, I ran the Auto programme, but added the Steam option on top to see what this dishwasher is really capable of.

First, there are the easy stains, including red wine in a glass, where every mark was removed, and the glass was left sparkling.

Then, I have a coffee cup, with dried-on coffee stains in it. Again, this proved no match for the LG DF455HMS, which left my mug looking like new.

A tougher test is the dried-up mac and cheese on a plate, which I deliberately didn’t wash. This proved no problem at all for the LG DF455HMS.

Finally, there’s the eggy bowl, the result of making scrambled eggs in a microwave. This is the one test that can give dishwashers issues. Not so here, the combination of steam and the auto programme blasted all the mess off and left me with a clean bowl. This is the best result that I’ve seen from a dishwasher.

All of this cleaning ability comes at a cost. I measured the cycle cost at 71p, largely down to the large energy usage of 1.8kWh.

Not that this dishwasher has to be particularly expensive to run. Putting it onto Eco, which dealt easily with the red wine and coffee stains, but required rinsing of the mac-and-cheese and egg bowl, I saw the cycle cost reduce to 34p.

Adding in the Energy Saver option, I saw the Eco mode drop down to just 28p. For regularly soiled items that have been rinsed, this mode will get everything clean and save a lot on running costs, although as the C-rating hints at, this isn’t the cheapest dishwasher to run.

I measured the dishwasher at just 48.5dB, which makes it very quiet. In fact, I had to really listen to see if it was on or not.

Should you buy it? If you want a dishwasher that can tackle any type of stain, leaving dishes sparkling, this is the model for you. If you want a bit more flexibility for placing items, particularly tall wine glasses, a different model may suit you.

Final Thoughts I’d like a little bit more flexibility in the top rack, particularly with the shelf/wine glass supports. Otherwise, the LG DF455HMS is a very flexible dishwasher with plenty of space in it. It’s not the most efficient dishwasher, although select Eco and add on energy saving, and the cost per cycle of 28p in my tests is pretty good. What you do get with the LG DF455HMS is incredible washing power. While the cycle cost went up on the most intense settings with steam, this dishwasher made short work of even the dirtiest items, all without me having to rinse them. Based on that, the LG DF455HMS is a fantastic dishwasher for those that want clean dishes with the minimum of fuss. If you’re after something different, check out my guide to the best dishwashers. Trusted Score

FAQs Can the LG DF455HMS be controlled via an app? Yes, it’s compatible with the LG ThinQ app, which gives a few more wash cycles. How many place settings does the LG DF455HMS cater for? It has 14 place settings inside, split over three racks: two normal and one cutlery.

