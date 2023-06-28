Verdict

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is a sleek, no-frills wired gaming headset with an affordable price. There are no fancy features or compatible app to tweak the settings, but its comfortable memory foam design and competent audio combine to make this is a good value option for gamers.

Pros Extremely comfortable

High quality spatial sound

Simple and accessible controls Cons Lightweight design makes it feel flimsy

Mic needs a modicum of adjusting to get it to pick up your voice

Availability UK RRP: £44.99

USA RRP: $49.99

Europe RRP: €69.98

Canada RRP: CA$54.99

Key Features Noise cancelling microphone A flexible microphone that offers both convenience and immersive functionality

Comfy memory foam earcups Ideal for long stretches of work or play

Understated design Complements the rest of your setup

Introduction

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 isn’t an evolution of the original gaming headset – it’s more like a sleek and modernised makeover. That’s not intended to be a dismissal of what this one offers as the Cloud Stinger 2 packs a persuasive punch for its price point.

An affordable wired option for those seeking an audible advantage in their competitive matches, this would be a commendable choice for any gamer on a budget. Plus, the comfort of the design makes it an ideal accompaniment for working from home.

Design

Standard and sleek HyperX look

Lightweight and shows its price point

Comfort is its greatest strength

Spending more than six hours a day with this headset could be one of the best-kept productivity secrets. Memory foam all along the adjustable headband and earcups, enveloped in leatherette, lets the headset melt into your head and allows for an almost instantaneous mental shift into work or play.

The colour scheme too is classically HyperX with flashes of silver against the black with the logos on the outside of the earcups and a handy red volume dial at the base of one. It won’t be winning any awards for its aesthetic, but it does look a lot sleeker than its predecessor.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It does feel frighteningly flimsy on occasion – if you take the headset off with any level of irreverence, the ear cups oscillate like a play pretend imitation. And, there’s no mistaking these for anything but a gaming peripheral, as the microphone doesn’t detach and it doesn’t offer any ability to fold in half for use on the go.

Points are scored for the fact that I can wear this for such a long time without becoming too warm or too uncomfortable. The primary use case for the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is gaming and there’s nothing worse than that feeling of being squished when submerged in a good story or gameplay. It’s got markers on the headband too, so you can remember exactly how to position the headset if you’re sharing it with someone else.

Features

50mm drivers

3.5mm audio jack

Noise-cancelling swivel microphone

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 isn’t reinventing the wheel when it comes to features. It offers an enviable experience for its price and advancements from the original Cloud Stinger.

I missed strolling to the kitchen for snacks in cutscenes, but the metre-long wire isn’t anchoring you to your sofa. You’ll have to shell out an extra £40 for the wireless version of the Cloud Stinger 2.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s difficult to deny that the 3.5mm audio jack is dated, however, this makes it ideal for those no-fuss and no-frills gamers. On a PlayStation or Xbox, all that’s needed to connect is the audio wire and it’s instantly working.

On PC, the headset offers two years of surround sound through a code for 3D audio thanks to the DTS Headphone X Spatial Audio codec and it includes a splitter too.

Sound Quality and Microphone

Clear quality microphone

Well balanced

Headphones aren’t noise cancelling

A replay of Dishonored 2 on the Xbox Series S was the perfect opportunity to test out whether or not the headset could deliver on its audio claims. Sound is incredibly important to success in that game and Arkane, the developer, has added an astonishing level of depth to the sound design. Fortunately, the headset did not let me down, allowing me to tune into smaller sounds as well as the proximate ones, so any errors in my stealthy playthrough were mine and mine alone.

Playing matches of Fortnite didn’t spotlight any severe lacks in treble or bass to track. Volume was adequately high too, allowing me to listen to my teammates clearly. The spatial audio also allowed me to track the location of rival players, providing a useful edge in tight contests.

The balance between all of the levels is dependable, and since there’s no compatible app, the Cloud Stinger 2 skips over any presets or profiles. That no shock at this price point, yet could still be a sticking point for many.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Despite the positives, it’s clear that the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 lacks the quality of its big brother Cloud Alpha headset. There’s still a noticeable leak of the surrounding sounds, with no noise cancellation or tight seal preventing background noise from disturbing your immersion.

When testing the microphone with online games, the sound of my voice came across as overly softened for every person that played with me before I adjusted the flexible boom microphone arm to be as close to my face as possible. It’s a slight annoyance to readjust every time the game starts and the flexible arm is a bit inflexible at times.

But once positioned correctly, my voice was especially clear to my teammates and in test recordings. Again, the fact that there is no compression, pop-on sibilant sounds, or drop in quality at any point for the price you’re paying is something to consider seriously for casual or competitive matches.

Should you buy it? You care about comfort and convenience The comfort of this headset cannot be underscored enough, as well as its convenience for those who aren’t serious about the specifics of sound. You’re looking for precision The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 doesn’t allow for a lot of personalisation and the design lets the sound become polluted by background noise.

Final Thoughts The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is a sleek, no-nonsense gaming headset offering a good-quality sound output and microphone capture. Though the improvements on the original aren’t significant, it’s incredibly comfortable to wear for the long haul. There’s no doubt about it, you’ll receive value for money for the features that the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is offering. It’s ideal for gamers that don’t take things too seriously, and comfortable enough to become a staple in the work-from-home setup. For a swankier, more modern experience from HyperX, you should consider the Cloud Alpha Wireless, but you’ll be spending around three times the price. Take a look at our best gaming headsets guide for a broader selection of headphone picks. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Use as our primary gaming headset for at least a week. Tested with a variety of games. Also tested with music playback.