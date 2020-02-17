Best OLED TV: OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) screen technology offers the best contrast and black levels in the TV world. If you’re looking for a TV to bring your home cinema to life, you can’t go wrong with an OLED.

The majority of TV manufacturers think so, too. With LG, Hisense, Panasonic, Philips and Sony all releasing OLED screens in recent times, it shows the screen technology isn’t going anywhere yet.

And that means there are plenty of options available. OLEDs often come in two sizes – 55- and 65-inches – but 2020 will bring the smallest, and possibly most affordable, size yet with LG and Sony launching 48-inch OLEDs.

All OLED panels have LG’s fingerprints, but TV manufacturers add their own custom tweaks. OLEDs aren’t as bright as LED TVs or Samsung’s QLEDs, but their wide-angle viewing angles and slim build put those TVs to shame.

We’ve reviewed absolute belters – no TV here scored less than 4.5 stars. So if you’re after a top-of-the-range or cheap OLED, you’re in the right place.

1. LG C9

The Best TV of 2019

Pros:

Impressive image accuracy

Amazing blacks and contrast

AI-enhanced smart platform

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Incredibly low input lag

Cons:

Limited HDR brightness

No HDR10+ support

The C9 fended off an impressive field to be our Best TV of 2019 champion.

It boasts an impressively accurate image, excellent sound and a comprehensive feature set that includes HDMI 2.1 future-proofing, AI-assisted smarts and a super-quick gaming performance.

And with the price coming down further, the C9 is fast becoming an OLED bargain.

Read our full LG OLED55C9 review

2. Panasonic TX-55GZ2000

The most complete OLED

Pros:

Superior OLED panel brightness

Excellent peak HDR and near-black performance

Dolby Atmos implementation

Cons:

Heavy price premium

Over-specified for AV enthusiasts

There isn’t an OLED quite as ambitious or as impressively specified as the GZ2000.

Its OLED screen is the brightest on the market, it supports all HDR formats (including the new HLG Photo format), and it comes with integrated Dolby Atmos sound for an audio presentation that’s better than what we’ve become accustomed to.

Its high price knocks it below the C9 – but even so, this is quite possibly the most complete OLED package on the market.

Read our full Panasonic TX-55GZ2000 review

3. Philips 65OLED+984

A posh lifestyle OLED

Pros:

HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+

Superb stereo sound system

Four-sided Ambilight

Cons:

More Hi-Fi than home cinema

No Freeview Play

Premium price tag

Like the GZ2000, the 65OLED984 is super-expensive – the most expensive on this list, in fact – and as such it won’t be for everyone.

However, its shines with 4K content, with universal HDR support alongside Philips’ vivid picture processing meaning you’ll get the best from every source. The real star of the show is the Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, which takes TV audio to a whole other level.

Read the Philips 65OLED+984 review

4. Panasonic TX-55GZ1500

Fantastic picture quality

Pros:

Beautifully refined and detailed picture quality

Strong sound from the Blade speaker

Easy-to-use smart system

Cons:

Slight banding in HDR colour blends

Occasional motion stutter

Smart system is less sophisticated than some rivals

The GZ1500 isn’t even Panasonic’s top-range effort for 2019, but it still wipes the floor with most TVs.

With excellent management of near-black light levels, universal HDR support and the “Blade” speakers on the rear panel offering high-quality sound, if the GZ2000 range is too expensive then this John Lewis exclusive is the next best deal.

Read our full Panasonic TX-55GZ1500 review

5. Philips 65OLED+934

An outstanding OLED for sound

Pros:

Outstanding sound quality

Attractive, Ambilight-enhanced design

Gorgeously sharp, colourful, contrast-rich pictures

Cons:

Not the easiest TV to set up

Picture presets could be more helpful

No Freeview Play, YouView, Amazon Dolby Atmos or All 4 app support

Philips’ commitment to delivering great sound and vision continues with the OLED+934.

Picture quality is aggressively bold and vivid, with the Ambilight-design adding to the set’s attractiveness. The sound quality from the Bowers & Wilkins external speaker system is outstanding, too. However, if you already have a decent external sound system then you may not need the OLED+934’s powerful speaker.

Read the Philips 65OLED+934 review

6. LG OLED55E9

The best OLED design

Pros:

Terrific image quality

Comprehensive webOS functionality

Very good audio performance

Low input lag

Cons:

No HDR10+

Settings and modes can be a maze to navigate

LG’s outstanding OLEDs include the E9, a set that matched the award-winning C9 for features but that sported a more elegant design.

It has a rich, colourful HDR picture, excellent AI upscaling qualities, LG’s superb webOS smart platform and support for the major voice assistants. We’d be remiss if we didn’t touch upon the AI Sound feature, which unleashes an awesomely powerful sound from a slim frame.

Read our LG 55OLEDE9 review

7. Philips 55OLED804

Outstanding OLED design

Pros:

Extremely sharp, detailed, vibrant pictures

Support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Great price for what’s on offer

Cons:

Colours flare out in Vivid mode

Potential for MPEG noise with dark streamed video

Sound is a little light on bass

The OLED804 slots between the more affordable OLED754 and premium priced OLED+934.

It has Philips’ 3rd-gen P5 picture processor for a richly colorful image, universal HDR support ,and an enjoyable 2.1 sound system. In truth, when it comes to this TV and the OLED+934, this may be the better option if you can get a decent external sound system for less than the OLED+934’s total.

Read our Philips 55OLED804 review

8. Panasonic TX-65GZ1000

Panasonic’s cheapest OLED doesn’t disappoint

Pros:

HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+

Outstanding SDR and HDR performance

Intuitive smart platform

Cons:

You’ll want an external Dolby Atmos sound system

Bulkier than some OLED screens

Ugly remote control

Like the rest of Panasonic’s OLEDs, the GZ1000 includes Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for jaw-dropping HDR images. Even dropping down to HD SDR quality produces a dynamic, rich and colourful picture. Audio quality isn’t as good as the step-up models, and it’s best served by an external sound system (or moving up to the GZ1500). Panasonic’s cheapest OLED hits the right spot for performance and features, however.

Read our Panasonic TX-65GZ1000 review

9. Sony KD-65AG9

A fantastic flagship OLED

Pros:

Bright, effective HDR

Best-in-class HD SDR upscaling

Excellent audio

Cons:

No HDR10+ support

No Freeview Play

The AG9’s picture quality is impressive, with superb upscaling of HDR SDR images. Motion processing is superb, too, with Sony’s interpretation arguably the best around. Note that Sony doesn’t back HDR10+, so there’s no universal HDR support here.

There’s also no Freeview Play, and while Android TV OS is better that it has been, it isn’t always perfect. This OLED does have Sony’s innovative Surface Audio+, which vibrates the screen to produce sound. It has to be seen (and heard) to be believed.

Read our Sony KD-65AG9 review

10. LG OLED65B9

Excellent entry-level OLED

Pros:

Great, contrast-rich picture quality

Gorgeous high-end design

Good smart system

Cons:

Some slight black crush

Pictures not as detailed or finely coloured as the C9 pictures

Potential for screen burn

The B9’s picture quality isn’t as good as the step-up LG models and the feature set has been trimmed, but the B9 remains an excellent proposition.

It recalibrates the type of performance and price we expect from an OLED, and despite close competition from the OLED754, its more refined picture and more user-friendly smart platform see it climb above the Philips’ set.

Read our LG OLED65B9 review

11. Philips 65OLED754

Superb value OLED

Pros:

Great value for what’s on offer

Gorgeous design for its money

Impressive and flexible video processing

Cons:

Buggy and occasionally sluggish operating system

Some noise with certain streamed sources

Complicated menus and requires regular visits to the menus to get the best from it

Similar to the LG B9, the P5 picture processing ship on this TV isn’t the most recent, but Philips’ knack for vivid pictures makes it punchier than the B9. In addition, the elegance of the design – plus Ambilight – makes this another attractive set. The Philips 65OLED754 is a serious home cinema bargain.

Read our Philips 65OLED754 review

12. Hisense H55O8BUK

An affordable OLED

Pros:

Impressive picture quality

Great blacks and contrast

Simple but effective smart platform

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Competitively priced

Cons:

Limited HDR brightness

No HDR10+ support

Hisense’s first, and probably last OLED, is a fine debut effort.

Unlike other sets on this list, it lacks the AI tweaks, HDMI 2.1 and voice assistants, but there’s something to be had in a less feature-heavy TV. The VIDAA U smart interface is easy to use and its bright, punchy, Dolby Vision-assisted picture is impressive. If you want an OLED that doesn’t break the bank, the O8B is hard to resist.

Read our Hisense O8B review

