A brilliant combination of low running costs, excellent performance and clever features – including SmartThings integration and a drying rack for shoes and lay-flat items – makes the Samsung DV90T6240LN one of the best tumble dryers that I’ve tested. Its drying settings are slightly confusing, but that aside, this is a top high-end dryer.

Key Features Type This is a heat pump tumble dryer, offering low running costs.

Smart control Samsung SmartThings integration gives remote control through the app.

Built to be efficient and flexible, the Samsung DV90T6240LN is an A+++ rated appliance with some neat touches.

Features include integration with SmartThings and a clever slot-in shelf that lets you tumble dry items that need to be kept flat. Excellent performance and low running costs make this a great tumble dryer for those that want the best.

Drying levels don’t make a lot of sense

SmartThings integration

Clever drying rack

I’ve got the fantastic-looking great version of this tumble dryer, although there is a white version available if you prefer that look. As with Samsung’s washing machines, the Samsung DV90T6240LN is built to look futuristic and stylish, replacing the normal collection of buttons for a simple text-lead display.

All you have to do is turn the dial and choose the programme that you want: the tumble dryer shows how long it’s estimated the cycle will take, plus displays the maximum weight of washing that you can use. That means a lot less looking at the manual, as the information you need is right in front of you.

What’s a little confusing is the drying levels, which are numbered from one to three. These seem to be roughly equivalent to iron dry, hanging dry and cupboard dry; naming conventions that are easier to understand, particularly as that’s the common vernacular across all manufacturers.

As well as the regular drying cycles, there are special programmes for wool items, outdoor clothing, delicates and bedding, among others.

There’s a large 9kg drum on this model, so this tumble dryer will cope with average-sized washing loads with ease. I do like the light inside: it makes it easier to load the machine, and to empty it, making sure that I’ve removed every item of clothing.

Most tumble dryers aren’t suitable for drying items that can’t be tumbled, but the Samsung DV90T6240LN has a clever drying rack that plugs into the door.

Effectively a shelf, this rack means that you can dry delicate items or shoes. Samsung recommends using a time dry option for the rack, rather than the sensor option.

For manually drying, there’s an option for time dry, warm air, which sends gently heated air for slightly damp items, and cool air, which is a refresh cycle for any items of laundry that need a bit of life breathing back into them.

The Samsung DV90T6240LN is compatible with SmartThings. Connecting to the app is useful, as it makes it easier to see which drying cycles are available, and you get a notification when a wash is done. Plus, if you have a Samsung washing machine, such as the Samsung WW90T684DLH, you can link the cycles together; when the washing machine has finished, the tumble dryer can be set to the right cycle automatically.

There’s a large tank where the detergent tray would normally go on a washing machine. This should be emptied after each cycle, although the tumble dryer will stop and warn you when this is full.

A double filter sits in the door. This is designed to catch more lint than a regular filter, which is good news, as the secondary filter will need cleaning less often.

This second filter is in the bottom of the machine, accessible through a small flap that folds down. It’s easy to reach, but I prefer the self-cleaning filter on the Whirlpool W6 D94WR UK.

Excellent drying performance

Low running costs

I tested the Samsung DV90T6240LN with my normal washing load. Running my 5kg load through a washing machine and then through the tumble dryer, I found that the cupboard dry setting (setting 3 on the machine) removed 99.6% of water. That’s an excellent result: my clothes were virtually dry, but my clothes were well protected and treated with care.

This setting cost 27p to run, which is a very competitive result, and shows that this is one of the cheapest tumble dryers to run.

Next, I moved to the hanging dry setting (setting 2 on the tumble dryer). Here, the cost dropped to 20p per load, and the water removal was at 97.28%. Again, both are competitive results and show that this is one of the best tumble dryers available.

Final Thoughts Competition is tough at the high end. For a similar price, the Whirlpool W6 D94WR UK had slightly lower running costs in my tests, and it has the excellent self-drying second filter. However, the Samsung DV90T6240LN is more flexible thanks to its drying rack, and its smart app could be useful, particularly if you have a Samsung washing machine. If you like the extra features on offer here, then the Samsung DV90T6240LN is an excellent buy. If you want something cheaper, then check out my guide to the best tumble dryers. Trusted Score

FAQs What does SmartThings on the Samsung DV90T6240LN do? You can remote control the tumble dryer and have it set automatically based on your washing machine’s chosen cycle. How many clothes can the Samsung DV90T6240LN take? It can take a maximum of 9kg of wet clothing.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption cupboard dry Energy consumption hanging dry Sound (normal) Samsung DV90T6240LN 0.792 kWh 0.584 kWh 62.1 dB ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Model Number Rated Efficiency Dryer type Sensor drying Drying modes Drying Capacity Drum Capacity App Control Samsung DV90T6240LN £827 Samsung 600 x 600 x 850 MM Samsung DV90T6240LN A+++ Heat Pump Yes Wool, outdoor, delicates, bedding and more 9 kg 9 kg Yes ›

