Samsung offering free Galaxy S24 when you pre-order a 2024 TV

If you’ve been pondering a new phone or a new TV purchase this year, Samsung is simplifying the situation for you.

When you pre-order a select Samsung 2024 TV, the company will throw in a free Galaxy S24 for good measure. Considering that phone retails for £799 and the cheapest TV you can pre-order as part of the deal is the 55-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K telly, which costs £2,099, that’s one hell of a bonus.

Beyond that you will have to splash out a significant wedge on sets like the S95D, the QN95D, the QN93D, larger versions of the QN90D, QN88D and QN85D televisions.

The offer is valid on purchases from the Samsung Shop on applicable sets by May 14. The free item will be automatically applied to the cart and will be shipped to you, while stocks last.

We’ve just reviewed the QE65S95D from Samsung, which is one of the TVs offering the free phone when pre-ordered. The flagship OLED set for 2024 earned a five-star review from Trusted Reviews, but costs £3,599 in the UK, so it’s a very significant outlay.

The erstwhile TV guru John Archer loved the stunning brightness and contrast, outstanding gaming support, and futuristic design.

He concluded: “The 65S95D is an incredible TV. It pushes OLED technology to previously unimaginable levels of brightness, while simultaneously improving all the secondary features – colour, contrast, sharpness and so on – required to ensure that all this ground-breaking brightness is put to absolutely optimal use.”