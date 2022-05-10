Verdict

Perfect Privacy isn’t as fast as its rivals, but it’s packed with security features and has been shown to genuinely keep no connection logs.

Pros No-logging policy, proven by server seizure

Unlimited devices

Extensive security features Cons Generally slow transfer speeds

Unsuitable for video streaming

Expensive

Availability UK RRP: £10.77

USA RRP: $12.99

Europe RRP: €12.99

Key Features Connect unlimited devices: Perfect Privacy does not put any restrictions on the number of devices you can install this VPN on.

Multi-platform support: Perfect privacy will be supported by multiple platforms, including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android.

Introduction

Perfect Privacy is a VPN that’s all about security.

Its range of endpoints is relatively small, but Perfect Privacy’s proven stability and reputation for security mean that it’s an excellent choice for VPN users with specific, privacy-orientated applications in mind.

However, if you’re looking for speed then you should look elsewhere.

Pricing and subscriptions

Perfect Privacy is one of the most expensive VPN services around, priced at $12.99/£10.77 per month, $119.99/£99.47 per year, $214.95/£178.20 per two years.

Even its most economical two-year subscription works out at $8.95/£7.43 per month, which is more than many rivals’ monthly subscriptions.

Privacy and Protection

Proven no-logging policy

Transparent about court orders and warrants

The Swiss company is one of very few virtual private network providers that’s been shown to have a genuine commitment to its no-logging policy. When Dutch police seized two of its servers in 2016, no logs were found.

Like many of its rivals, Perfect Privacy publishes a warrant canary to notify users of any court orders or warrants. The service is subject to Swiss law, which does honour international warrants, but recently found that VPN services and other over-the-top service providers shouldn’t be subject to enhanced logging requirements.

Features and Usability

Has endpoints in 26 different countries

One of the best collection of security features

Perfect Privacy provides a wide range of apps and connection instructions for every device you need to protect, even though the interfaces aren’t always glossy as some rivals, and iOS users might have to do a bit more manual configuration than they’re used to.

The desktop apps present a simple list of its endpoint server locations across 26 countries, with a button next to each entry that allows you to connect and disconnect from each one. Each server’s maximum bandwidth is listed alongside and, once you’ve connected to Perfect Privacy’s network, you can see how much of that is currently being consumed.

Whether or not you’re currently connected, you can ping all the servers for their response times, and these two bits of information offer a fair predictor of the performance you can expect from each endpoint location.

The service has very flexible kill-switch settings to help ensure that you don’t accidentally send any traffic along unencrypted routes if the VPN connection goes down. By default, it’s only active when you connect the VPN, but you can also set it to be active either whenever Perfect Privacy’s client is open, or permanently, which is a major advantage for people for whom privacy is of critical importance.

Other advanced settings allow you to use “cascading” Multi-Hop connections involving multiple VPN endpoints, a Stealth VPN mode to attempt to conceal the fact that you’re using a VPN at all – useful in countries where their use is restricted by law.

There’s NeuroRouting, which is designed to optimise performance by dynamically calculating the fastest route to get data to and from your desired online location, plus protection against malware, trackers and other online irritants.

You’ll also find more typical advanced options that allow you to select connection and encryption protocols.

Performance

Significantly slower than group test average

Not a good option for streaming TV

Perfect Privacy always produces some of the slowest download speeds of any service in my tests, and this round was no exception. You’ll get a perfectly good browsing experience if you’re connecting to Europe, but I’ve generally found it difficult to get decent throughput from US endpoints when connecting to them from the UK.

Endpoints/VPN UK Netherlands United States Perfect Privacy 31.98 Mbps 126.40 Mbps 4.80 Mbps Reference Group Average HTTP 310.77 Mbps 306.83 Mbps 194.52 Mbps Reference HTTP without VPN 489.60 Mbps 532.80 Mbps 490.40 Mbps VPN’s HTTP speed test results compared against group average and connection speed without a VPN

Speeds via the Netherlands were good enough for anything I wanted to throw at it, from HD streaming to gaming, but Perfect Privacy isn’t primarily designed for those kinds of entertainment-orientated uses. Don’t expect to be able to stream TV while you’re connected.

Should you buy it? You want a VPN for the sole purpose of security: Perfect Privacy has a proven no-logging policy and has lots of security features on offer, making it one of the standout VPN options if privacy and security are your chief concern. You want a cheap VPN: Perfect Privacy is one of the most expensive VPN options currently available and lacks a free tier, so this isn’t the best option if you’re on a tight budget.

Final Thoughts Perfect Privacy is one of a handful of VPN providers that has been shown to genuinely keep no connection logs and provides a wealth of security features. However, it isn’t consistently fast across its European endpoints and its US connections are painfully slow. In addition, it isn’t cut out for streaming media. As its name indicates, this service focuses specifically on privacy. If you’re looking for a cheaper, faster, more flexible general-purpose VPN, check out ProtonVPN’s free and Plus tiers, NordVPN, Surfshark and VyprVPN. Trusted Score

How we test We run tests from a London-based connection that typically sees speeds between 500Mbps and 700Mbps, which means that we’re able to get a good idea of what each VPN’s maximum speeds currently are. We test multiple endpoints from each provider in three locations: the UK, the Netherlands and the U.S. Tested speeds with three endpoints: UK, USA and the Netherlands. Researched security and no-logging claims Tested all available features