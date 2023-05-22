Verdict

The Logitech C505 HD is a great webcam, offering a convenient conferencing solution that’s unassuming in size with the benefits of a long cable and a plug-and-play solution. Its 720p/30fps images are decent enough, although can be a little grainy, and microphone pickup is excellent for a webcam at its price point. If you want software to go with your webcam though, you will be left scratching your head.

Pros Small, unassuming presence

Plug and play compatibility is excellent

Sturdy build quality Cons No additional software may be a bugbear for some

Images can be a tad grainy

Availability UK RRP: £49.99

Europe RRP: €64.99

Key Features 720p/30fps output: The C505 HD is able to output at 720p/30fps in terms of resolution and frame rate.

Plug and play: It also works with no additional software, keeping things convenient.

2 metre long cable: The C505 HD also comes with a massive two metre cable, giving you a lot of cable-based freedom as to where you can put it.

Introduction

Logitech has been a key player in the webcam game for absolutely ages now, and as such, it has carved out an excellent selection of options.

The Logitech’s C505 HD is one of the brand’s more affordable and simplistic webcams, which may well just be a solid choice for those who want a straightforward webcam with minimal fuss.

Design and Features

Unassuming design makes it blend in with most monitors

Convenient plug-and-play connection with a long cable

No additional software may be fiddly for some

The Logitech C505 HD isn’t the flashiest of webcams in terms of its design. It has an especially dinky size, which means it offers quite an unassuming presence on the top of my monitor. It’s a black and grey affair in terms of colouring, which ensures the C505 HD is a webcam pitched primarily for business use

There isn’t much in the way of additional fixtures and fixings that are provided in the box, as the Logitech C505 HD only comes with its integrated clip stand for attaching it to monitors and laptops alike. Its smaller size also lends itself to a smaller stand, which meant I had no problem attaching it to either my main PC monitor or my MacBook Pro.

As much as this is convenient, the C505 HD doesn’t come with any threadings for use of a tripod, which may be a bit fiddly for those who don’t want to use a webcam atop their monitor or laptop screen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Logitech C505 HD is a plug-and-play solution, which is always handy, and its USB-A ended plug ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices. It’s also worth noting that this Logitech webcam comes with one of the longest cables I’ve ever seen on a webcam. At a total 2 metres in length, it’s handy for those who’ve got especially big desks.

The notion of this being a plug-and-play webcam that ‘just works’ is reflected in the fact it doesn’t have any additional software to work with it. This wasn’t for the want of trying, as I downloaded everything from Logitech’s Capture to G Hub, and the C505 HD didn’t work with either.

This is a bit of a shame, especially given how capable Logitech’s software/hardware integration is with slightly pricier webcams such as the Brio 500. You don’t get autofocus here either, which is a bit of a sore miss if you wanted to use the C505 HD as more of a streaming webcam.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance and Video Quality

Video output can be a bit grainy

Decent low-light performance

Excellent audio output with body and clarity.

The Logitech C505 HD outputs at 720p/30fps. This is an equivalent resolution to ‘HD Ready’, and means the images present are decent enough. To my eye, the C505 HD’s images are a bit grainy and perhaps a tad overexposed, especially when viewed on a much higher-res screen, but for mainstream video calling, it should be perfectly fine.

Low-light performance is okay, although it’s here where the lower resolution of the C505 HD becomes most apparent. A sixty degree FOV (field of view) feels a little tight for my liking, but means the C505 HD is a great webcam if you just want to get your face in frame, as opposed to anything more.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As much as the video output of the Logitech C505 HD may not be the most impressive in the world, its microphone pickup is excellent for an affordable webcam. There may only be a singular omnidirectional microphone, but it offers plenty of body and clarity and doesn’t sound thin or tinny in the slightest. In testing it on calls with friends, they were as suitably impressed as I was with the pickup of Logitech’s budget conferencing hero.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a plug-and-play webcam: The Logitech C505 HD requires no additional software and works simply by plugging it in, making it a great choice for those who want a convenient user experience. You want higher quality output: If it’s a higher resolution output than 720p that you’re after, then you may want to look elsewhere. Check out our best webcam list.

Final Thoughts The Logitech C505 HD is a no-frills webcam that offers a good all-round package for especially reasonable money. It’s a small package that affixes well to laptops and monitors alike, and an extra long cable provides excellent versatility for placement. The 720p/30fps output, while perhaps a little behind what you might expect from a webcam in 2023, is still perfectly serviceable for most people, and worked well enough in testing. Images can be a bit grainy though, especially in low light. Even in spite of my mild criticisms though, the Logitech C505 HD is designed as more of a workhorse product than to be flashy, and if you just want a webcam that’ll just keep on working, then this is definitely one to consider. Check out our best webcam list for more options. Trusted Score

How we test We use every webcam we test as our main device for video conferencing throughout the review period, while also running its proprietary software through its paces. We also check the device’s compatibility with more widely available software for professionals and content creators. Tested over a period of seven days Checked the capture quality with real-world testing

FAQs What resolution is the Logitech C505? The Logitech C505 is capped at a 720p resolution. Can Logitech C505 webcam zoom in and out? No, the Logitech C505 lacks functionality for zooming in and out.