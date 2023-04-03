 large image

Hoover HL5 Pet Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Trusted Reviews Recommended

A new floor head lets the ​​Hoover HL5 Pet pick up hair without getting itself tangled. For all other jobs, the Hoover HL5 Pet is a powerful cleaner, although I did find that it took a few swipes to pick up everything, while the best cleaners suck up as much dirt on a single pass. Still, given the price, the Hoover HL5 Pet is a good choice for those that want quality cleaning without paying premium prices

Pros

  • Good value
  • Doesn’t get tangled with hair
  • Powerful

Cons

  • No power to floor head in Push&Lift mode
  • Edge performance could be better

Availability

  • UKRRP: £297

Key Features

  • TypeThis is an upright vacuum cleaner, with a Push&Lift mode that allows the central cylinder to lift out.
  • PowerI measured this vacuum cleaner at a powerful 332AW, giving plenty of suction power, particularly for the handheld tools.

Introduction

While a brush bar makes a vacuum cleaner more efficient, without tech to stop hair wrapping around, it can be a nightmare to keep everything clean.

On that basis, it’s nice to see that the Hoover HL5 Pet come with its Anti-Twist tech to stop hair getting caught up.

Design and features

  • Push & Lift turns vacuum into more nimble handheld
  • Only two accessories in the box
  • Very large bin

With its bold blue and yellow finish, the Hoover HL5 Pet looks smart and powerful. It feels well made and has some nice touches, including a clear porthole in the top of the bin, so I could see how full it was while cleaning.

The top of the Hoover HL5 Pet
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Hoover has managed to fit a large 1.4-litre bin on this model, which is plenty big enough to go a couple of weeks without emptying or for tackling the biggest jobs.

The filter lifts out easily enough, and opens at the top and bottom, so it can easily be fully cleaned out. That’s worth doing from time to time, as it will reduce odours that can build up over time.

Hoover HL5 Pet bin
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the bin out of the way, there’s a washable foam filter beneath it, plus a HEPA filter at the front that is also washable and keeps dirt locked away inside the vacuum cleaner.

Hoover HL5 Pet main filter
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In upright mode, the Hoover HL5 Pet is largely very easy to use. I just had to press the power button, put my foot on the floor head and tilt the vacuum back to get the brush bar spinning, with a set of LED lights turning on to highlight where I was cleaning. This is handy in dark rooms, even if the light doesn’t highlight dirt in the same way as the laser on the Dyson V15 Detect.

Hoover HL5 Pet LEDs
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Weighing just 5.9kg, the vacuum cleaner feels good in the hand and was easy to push around. There’s only one true power mode, but there is an air vent that can be opened to reduce power if you find the cleaner hard to push around.

Hoover HL5 Pet vacuum slider
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a button to engage the carpet mode, which puts the brush on its maximum speed; turn this off and the cleaner is in hard floor mode.

Hoover HL5 Pet controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Hoover’s brush bar has V-shaped bristles, designed to stop hair from getting caught around the roller. Internally, the roller has a soft finish to it, designed to attract dust.

Hoover HL5 Pet roller close-up
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The only minor issue is that the bulky bin means that the floor head can’t get underneath low furniture, such as sideboards, sofas and beds.

There is Push&Lift on this cleaner, where the cylinder lifts out. This makes the vacuum cleaner slightly more nimble and makes it easier to use the tools for cleaning other areas, such as stairs and inside a car.

Unlike the similar mode on the Shark Stratos NZ860UKT, Push&Lift doesn’t provide power to the floor head, so any low furniture will need to be tackled with the provided tools.

Hoover HL5 Pet cylinder mode
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In this case, there’s only a crevice tool and a motorised pet tool in the box (handy for stairs, pet beds and sofas), with storage for the crevice tool onboard only. That’s not many tools at all, and I’d have liked to have had a dusting tool in the box, too.

Hoover HL5 Pet accessories
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the wand and hose, there’s good reach on this vacuum cleaner, and I had no trouble reaching up to clean around the top of the walls where they meet the ceiling.

Hoover HL5 Pet cleaning up high
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Lots of suction power
  • Floor head is not that efficient
  • Stops hair getting tangled

I started off by measuring the raw power of the Hoover HL5 Pet at the handle. Here, the vacuum cleaner came in at 332AW, which is a lot of power. More, in fact, than I’d expect to see on an upright. In comparison, the Shark NZ860UKT has 268AW of power.

Hoover HL5 Pet power graph

Raw power like this is most useful when using the handheld tool to clear mess, such as DIY debris or a kitchen spill. Placing a line of rice on a desk, the vacuum cleaner managed to pull rice in from 3cm away. That kind of power makes it much quicker to use the crevice tool than vacuums with lower power, which need the tool placing on top of the mess.

Hoover HL5 Pet rice after handheld suction
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then moved on to my real-world tests. First, I started by sprinkling 20g of flour on my test carpet. Running the vacuum cleaner forwards and backwards through the mess, you can see that it left mostly a clean streak, but there were clear areas where the flour hadn’t fully been removed.

Hoover HL5 Pet dirty carpet after one pass
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hoover HL5 Pet dirty carpet
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It took another few swipes across the entire carpet to pick up everything; the Shark NZ860UKT did the job faster, needing just a single swipe for a clean sweep. At the end of the test, the carpet was clean, and I measured that 95% of the dust had made it into the bin; the remaining dust will most likely be in one of the filters or elsewhere inside the vacuum cleaner.

Hoover HL5 Pet clean carpet
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I moved onto the edge test, which is extremely hard for a vacuum cleaner. Here, I put 10g of flour down, up to the skirting board. Running the vacuum cleaner along the skirting board, a single sweep wasn’t enough to pick up everything, and there was a fair amount of mess left behind.

Hoover HL5 Pet dirty edge
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hoover HL5 Pet dirty edge after one pass
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I gave the vacuum cleaner multiple sweeps until the dust had been removed, and tacked the edge with the crevice tool. In the end, I registered that 90% of the dust had made it into the bin; again, the remaining flour was inside the vacuum cleaner elsewhere.

Hoover HL5 Pet clean edge after one pass
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I combed pet hair into the carpet. Here, the Hoover HL5 Pet did brilliantly, removing all traces of hair without leaving any behind.

Hoover HL5 Pet dirty pet hair
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hoover HL5 Pet clean pet hair
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also used our test human hair, placing strands of it on the carpet. Here, the Hoover HL5 Pet only needed a single pass and picked up everything without any of the hair getting tangled around the brush bar.

Moving on to the hard floor test, I dropped 20g of rice on the floor, and then let the Hoover HL5 Pet pick up the mess. It did a good job, leaving the floor visually clean, but picking up the vacuum cleaner, a few grains of rice dropped onto the floor. As a result, 99.55% of the dirt was removed.

Hoover HL5 Pet dirty hard floor
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hoover HL5 Pet clean hard floor
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At 75.8dB, the Hoover HL5 Pet is about average for an upright vacuum cleaner. That is, it’s plenty loud enough to hear, although I didn’t particularly find its sound annoying.

Should you buy it?

You want good value and plenty of suction: This is a great-value vacuum cleaner with enough power for even tough jobs.

You want better edge performance and faster cleaning: There are alternative vacuum cleaners that will pick up dirt in fewer passes.

Final Thoughts

It’s good to see Hoover introduce tech to stop hair getting caught around its brush bar, which is particularly important if you’ve got pets or anyone with long hair in the house. Raw performance is very good, with a lot of suction power, but the design of the brush head meant that I had to take several swipes to pick everything up, so it takes a little longer to clean than with a more efficient cleaner, such as the Shark Stratos NZ860UKT, which also has a powered Lift-Away mode. That said, the Shark cleaner is a lot more expensive, making the Hoover HL5 Pet a good budget alternative. Check out my guide to the best vacuum cleaners for other alternatives.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period

Tested for at least a week

Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

What is Anti-Twist on the Hoover HL5 Pet?

This is a series of combs on the floor head that prevent hairs from getting wrapped around the floor brush.

Can you use the floor head in Push&Lift mode?

No, only the hand tools (the motorised brush and crevice) can be used.

Trusted Reviews test data

AirWatts (high)
Sound (high)
Hoover HL5 Pet
332 AW
76.8 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Bagless
Modes
Filters
Run time
Hoover HL5 Pet
£297
Hoover
350 x 290 x 1150 MM
5.9 KG
2023
23/03/2023
Hoover HL5 Pet
Upright
Floor head, crevice tool, mini pet tool
0.4 litres
Yes
On/off (air vent reduces suction)
2 (washable)
hrs min

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

