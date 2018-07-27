Best Gaming Mouse 2018: 12 awesome wired and wireless mice

Looking to pick up the best gaming mouse, but not sure which to get? You’re not alone. Gaming mice come in numerous shapes and sizes, and they cross multiple price points. The different sizes and designs also mean some gaming mice will work better for some more than others, which makes choosing which one is right for your specific needs fairly tricky.

Here to help we’ve tested all the best gaming mice we could get our hands on to offer you a definitive guide of our favourite currently available. If money is no object, then we’d recommend the Logitech G903, which offers stellar performance and numerous cutting-edge features. If you’re on a tighter budget, the best gaming mouse we found was the Corsair Harpoon, which has an impressive performance and a light, nimble design. More recently, we saw the Razer Mamba Wireless at IFA 2018, so this list may change soon.



Make sure to check out our in-depth explainer of the different types of gaming mice below, before scrolling down to see our recommendations.

Logitech G903

Pros:

Stellar wireless performance

Powerplay wireless charging support

Wealth of customisation options

Cons:

It’s really expensive

If money is no object, then the Logitech G903 is a fantastic gaming mouse. It’s a near-peerless performer in the wireless space thanks to its support for Logitech’s custom ‘Lightspeed’ technology.

What’s more, if you’re super flush and can afford to spend an extra £90, it’s also compatible with Logitech’s Powermat wireless charging mat.

Add to this its ergonomic, customisable design, which feature up to eight programmable keys, and the G903 earns its place as one of the best wireless mice for serious gamers.

At the time of review the Logitech G903 cost £149.99.

Corsair Harpoon

Pros:

Great value for money

Lightweight

Grips well

Cons:

Tracking not up there with the best

Small size won’t please everyone

Non-braided cable

Thirty pounds doesn’t always get you a lot when it comes to peripherals, but the Corsair Harpoon is an exception. It’s one of the lightest mice we’ve come across, with a light and nimble shape that excels in titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The rubber finish is super-grippy, and each of the six buttons can be reprogrammed. Tracking performance is surprisingly accurate for a budget-friendly mouse too, with the 6000 DPI sensor allowing for precision in games that demand it.

While it’s certainly the baby of Corsair’s range, the Harpoon neatly lights up with a small helping of RGB lighting too, and can be synchronised with any other Corsair RGB product you already own.

It isn’t the most feature-rich mouse in this list, but the Corsair Harpoon excels in every area that counts.

At the time of review the Corsair Harpoon cost £30.

Logitech G703

Pros:

Highly responsive sensor

Great wireless performance

Can be wirelessly charged

Cons:

Fairly expensive

Design is a little bland

PowerPlay is a pricey extra

If you want super-fast response times coupled with the benefits of wireless tech then the Logitech G703 is an excellent option.

Featuring a 12,000 DPI sensor, Lightspeed wireless technology and optional wireless charging, the G703 is a zero-compromise peripheral.

As well as being lighting-fast, the optional PowerPlay wireless charging mouse pad ensures the G703 never runs out of juice, even during heated gaming sessions, which is a constant annoyance when using most wireless mice.

The only downside is that with the basic mouse costing £99 and PowerPlay mouse pad adding a further £100-plus to the cost, taking full advantage of the G703’s capabilities is seriously expensive. Still – if money is no object then this wireless mouse is a sound investment.

At the time of review the Logitech G703 cost £99.99.

SteelSeries Sensei 310

Pros:

Great performance

Comfortable

Lightweight

Cons:

Plasticky

No weight adjustment

So-so software

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is a solid choice for aspiring pro gamers. Featuring a lightweight, ergonomic design, the Sensei 310 is exquisitely comfortable to use and offers class-leading performance. This, plus its super-responsive controls, means the Sensei 310 works excellently for a variety of genres and is another great all-rounder.

The only slight downsides are that the plastic chassis doesn’t have quite the premium feel you’d expect from a £60 gaming mouse, and that the SteelSeries customisation software isn’t quite as developed as competitors’ offerings.

At the time of review the SteelSeries Sensei 310 cost £60.

Corsair Glaive RGB

Pros:

Smooth tracking

Highly responsive

RGB looks great

Excellent software

Cons:

Limited customisability

No weight adjustment

Relatively expensive

Featuring hot-swappable sides for easy customisation, the Glaive RGB is a fantastic all-rounder that works with a variety of different genres. Its appeal is further aided by smooth tracking, high responsivity, and excellent software that makes it quick and easy to take advantage of the Glaive’s three-zone RGB lighting.

The only downside is that, by trying to do everything, it could feel too much like a master of none to more focused gamers – which is a bit of a pain considering its high price. Still, if money is no object and you’re after a mouse that’ll work for everything from hardcore FPS shooters to casual Rocket League matches, this is it.

At the time of review, the Corsair Glaive RGB cost £69.99.

SteelSeries Rival 700

Pros:

Fantastic gaming performance

Glides very smoothly

Highly customisable

Grippy design

Cons:

OLED screen isn’t very useful

No weight adjustment

Expensive

The SteelSeries Rival 700 isn’t your average gaming mouse. While you’ll find an accurate 16,000 DPI sensor, a comfortable design and RGB lighting, the Rival is actually equipped with a vibrating motor and OLED screen. This allows the Rival 700 to integrate with games such as Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, providing feedback to the user that may otherwise go unnoticed.

While the selection of games supported is limited, the vibrating alerts can really help keep you in the loop in intense encounters. In fact, of the devices we’ve tested to date, the Rival 700 is our favourite mouse for Counter-Strike.

If you play one of the supported games and crave slick performance then the Rival 700 is an excellent choice.

At the time of review, the SteelSeries Rival 700 cost £90.

Corsair M65 Pro RGB

Pros:

Responsive sensor

Useful sniper button

Great build quality

Looks great

Cons:

Not ideal for flick shots

Non-removable cable

Surface can build up sweat

The Corsair M65 is one of the best gaming mice you can buy, and with a DPI lowering thumb button, it’s aimed at those with a taste for first-person shooters. If you’re the sort of player that carefully lines up that long-range headshot, having a quick and easy way to adjust the sensitivity will prove useful.

It’s great in all other applications, too, with smooth and reliable tracking across the board, and a shape that fit in our hands very nicely indeed. You can even adjust an array of weights for a more tailored experience. There are three zones of RGB lighting that shine bright and vividly, with effects that can be synced across the vast library of Corsair peripherals.

If you want an excellent mouse for first-person shooters – and have no quarrel with wires – then look no further than the Corsair M65 Pro.

At the time of review, the Corsair M65 Pro RGB cost £62.

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB

Pros:

Ergonomic shape

Accurate tracking

Very customisable

Cons:

Pricey

Possibly too big for some

No weight adjustment or detachable cable

If you play a lot of games that require complex button presses, then you should consider buying a mouse that reduces the strain. Corsair’s Scimitar Pro is a device that’s geared towards MMO and MOBA players, since it houses 12 customisable buttons beneath your left thumb – making it incredibly easy to activate weapon combos without taking your hand off your movement keys.

It isn’t just a one-trick pony, though, with its 16,000 DPI sensor allowing for pinpoint accuracy, and a shape that slots neatly under your hand. If RGB is your thing, you’ll also be pleased to find four zones of customisable lighting.

Most won’t need such a generous number of buttons, but those who learn to utilise the Scimitar Pro will find themselves very happy campers indeed.

At the time of review, the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB cost £80.

Asus ROG Gladius II

Pros:

Accurate tracking

Gorgeous RGB lighting

Good weighting

Highly customisable

Great build quality

Cons:

Expensive

Clunky software

No weight adjustment

In the market for a wired gaming mouse that does it all? Then you should check out the Gladius II – Asus’ flagship wired mouse.

There’s a lot to like here, with a slick 12,000 DPI sensor that excels in all scenarios – and, arguably, the best-looking RGB implementation on any mouse. Like Corsair’s M65, you’ll find a DPI-lowering toggle button; however, the build quality appears better here, with replaceable switches and cables aiding customisability and longevity.

It’s a little on the expensive side for a wired mouse, but the Gladius II offers gamers an extremely compelling package.

At the time of review, the Asus ROG Gladius II cost £80.

Mionix Naos QG

Pros:

Brilliant ergonomics

Interesting biometric data graphs

Sublime tracking performance

Cons:

Limited RGB lighting

Expensive for a wired mouse

Elements of the software in beta

Have you ever been disappointed to find that your mouse doesn’t monitor your beating heart? Us neither. But that doesn’t mean that it’s a bad idea, as Mionix proves with the Naos QG.

The device monitors heart rate and ‘galvanic skin response’, with real-time statistics overlaid in-game and stored long-term through Mionix’s software. It enables you to accurately monitor your body’s reaction to certain titles, which could be useful if you’re trying to reduce stress levels, for instance.

It doesn’t offer the best value with an RRP exceeding £100, but it’s remarkably comfortable to use, with tracking performance up there with some of the best. This makes it highly suitable for fast-paced twitch-shooters and MOBAs.

If you’re after something a little different, the Naos QG is certainly worthy of consideration.

At the time of review, the Mionix Naos QG cost £110.

Logitech G602

Pros:

Comfortable

Good button placement

Impressive battery credentials

Excellent, reliable tracking

Cons:

Low max DPI

Lacks bells and whistles

Although the DPI isn’t spectacular, the Logitech G602 is a solid wireless gaming mouse for a reasonable price.

It’s a well-designed mouse that feels comfortable to use, regardless of whether you’re using for work or play.

It features 11 programmable buttons, all of which are well-placed and it even has a rather respectable 500Hz polling rate, which is just what you need.

The Logitech G602 wireless mouse certainly offers a lot of bang for your buck.

At the time of review, the Logitech G602 cost £60.

Razer Lancehead

Pros:

High DPI sensor

Great design and build

Useful on-board profiles

Cons:

Software isn’t perfect

Limited wireless range

Expensive

The Razer Lancehead is by far the priciest mouse on this list, but it gets a lot right. It’s a beautiful piece of grown-up design with enough buttons for most needs. RGB lighting is unsurprisingly on the list of features, as is a massive 16,000dpi sensor.

We were mostly very pleased with its performance, although we’d definitely recommend keeping the USB receiver as close to the mouse as possible, as we had a few signal hiccoughs in during our testing time. Nothing crazy, but enough for us to reach for the provided extension cable.

Software is decent, and you can setup macros to your heart’s content.

All in all, this is a top-notch premium mouse, but certainly not the best value on this list.

At the time of review, the Razer Lancehead cost £140.

DPI

DPI stands for dots-per-inch. It’s one of the first things you’ll see mouse makers shouting about when they launch a new product.

It’s shorthand for how sensitive your mouse is. A high DPI means your cursor will move further relative to your hand movement. A low DPI, by contrast, will move a shorter distance.

Each gaming mouse will have a DPI range (e.g. 200 – 8,000), and the user can select a point in between that feels comfortable. A very high DPI would be something like 16,000. Most office mice will have a DPI of well below 1,000, by comparison. The majority of gamers will find 800 to 3,000 comfortable, but you can train yourself to cope with higher sensitivities over time.

The advantage of having a high DPI is that you can perform reactive actions quicker, because your cursor is moving faster. The disadvantage is that the higher sensitivity you choose, the harder the mouse is to control because the cursor is moving so quickly.

Most people won’t venture to lofty heights like 12,000, so beware of falling into the trap of assuming a high DPI equals a better mouse.

However, if you have a high-resolution (think 1440p QHD or 4K) monitor, buying a high DPI mouse can be advantageous. That’s because your cursor has more pixels to travel across, so higher DPI settings won’t seem as fast when compared to using a 1080p Full HD display.

Polling Rate

The polling rate is how often your mouse will report its position to the computer.

A high polling rate means your mouse is telling your computer where it is more often. That’s good, because it means your cursor will be more accurately reflecting your mouse movements.

However, a high polling rate also means your computer is having to work harder to understand where you mouse is, because it’s receiving more data per second.

Most high-end mice cap out at 1,000Hz, which means they’re reporting their position 1,000 times each second. Fortunately, companies like Razer and Logitech let you change polling rate on the fly, so you don’t have to settle for the maximum if you’re using a low-end computer.

It’s generally accepted that it’s hard to tell the difference between 500Hz and 1,000Hz. But you’ll definitely notice the difference between 125Hz and 1,000Hz, because the mouse will jutter a little more. That’s why polling rate is important but, as with DPI, don’t assume that a higher number is always better.

Wired vs Wireless

For the longest time, it was generally accepted that wireless gaming mice simply weren’t good enough for professional gaming.

That’s because of latency, or ‘lag’. A wireless connection is generally slower than a wired connection, due to the nature of the medium. So if a wired mouse reports to your computer in 1ms, and a wireless mouse reports to your computer in 5ms, it’s obvious that you should choose the wired device.

But thanks to advances in wireless technology, many wireless mice now claim 1ms – basically instantaneous – connections, including the Logitech G900 and Razer Mamba (2015).

As such, it’s not really fair to ward users off wireless mice anymore, at least because of latency anyway. In fact, Cloud9’s CounterStrike: Global Offensive team is using the wireless Logitech G900 in tournaments, which speaks to its speed.

But there are also other things to consider. Wireless mice tend to be heavier, due to the onboard battery. But then they’re good because you don’t have cables getting in the way.

Wired mice, on the other hand, will always be low-latency, irrespective of quality. They’re also typically lighter, generally cost less than wireless mice, and are more widely available.

These trade-offs are something you’ll have to make up your own mind on.

RGB lighting

Gaming mice aren’t just about performance, though, with seemingly every gaming mouse now coming equipped with multi-coloured lighting that can be adjusted to suit the player’s preference.

It’s worth paying attention to how many individually lit zones the mouse has, since this will determine the size and scope for RGB customisation. If you want to synchronise lighting effects between other peripherals, you’ll need to buy into the same brand ecosystem.