Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN Review

A flexible and stylish slimline dishwasher

By David Ludlow June 7th 2023 12:25pm
Recommended

Verdict

Stylish, powerful and with some clever features, such as 3D Zone, the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN is a slimline dishwasher that can cope with even heavily soiled items. It’s not always the cheapest dishwasher to run, as is typically the case with slimline models, but there are options that can reduce running costs. If you don’t have space for a full-size model and don’t want to compromise on performance or features, this is a great choice.

Pros

  • Stylish
  • Lots of cycles to choose from
  • Flexible internal space

Cons

  • Can be expensive to run

Key Features

  • Place settingsThis slimline dishwasher has 10 place settings.

Introduction

Having a slimline dishwasher doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to compromise on looks, features and performance, as the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN demonstrates.

Attractive to look at with some clever features, and a lot of internal space, this is a great dishwasher for those that don’t have a lot of space.

Design and features

  • A good amount of room inside
  • A wide array of wash programmes
  • Clever internal layout

Finished in stainless steel, the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN looks like a step up from your average slimline dishwasher. If you haven’t got space for a full-size dishwasher, but still want to make a statement, this is a great choice.

It’s also neatly designed. From the outside, there are all of the controls you need, plus an LCD that shows you the selected options and the time remaining for a wash. The latter is particularly useful, as I could see at a glance if it was worth hanging around to unload the dishwasher.

There are nine programmes to choose from, selectable by number by pressing the P button. Fortunately, the programme names are printed on the top of the door, viewable by cracking it open a bit, so there’s no need to have the manual around.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN control panel close up
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Eco 50°C wash will do for most jobs, but there are modes for intensive cleaning, mixed loads, delicates, a night wash, sanitizing, soak and a self-clean mode. For less soiled items, the 30-minute wash can quickly turn around a full load.

This model has a dedicated button to turn on detergent tablet support, which optimises the dishwasher for using combined tablets, rather than powder or liquid detergent.

Zone Wash 3D can be selectable by wash and uses the extra jets of water inside the machine to adjust how the dishwasher cleans. Zone Wash 3D can only be used on one rack at once (selectable), not both at once. Depending on the wash cycle selected, it can either reduce energy consumption or increase the wash performance. It’s ideal if you’ve either got a half load or very dirty and difficult-to-clean items.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN 3D Zone
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Open the door, and there’s a fairly standard layout inside for this 10-place-setting dishwasher. There are two racks, with the top one height adjustable between two positions. There’s flexible storage on top, with fold-down wine-glass holders, which you can use to hold additional cutlery. I found that my very tall wine glasses would fit in here, leaving room for mugs and other glass wear.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN top shelf loaded
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a section with fold-down tines, giving flexibility between more flat space or having room to hold saucers or small plates.

Pull out the bottom rack, and there’s similarly flexible space. At the back of the dishwasher, the tines fold flat, and there are two adjustable holders for larger cooking dishes.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN bottom rack with moveable holders
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Fold the tines up, and there’s space to stand big plates. A standard cutlery basket can be placed around the rack, depending on where space is required.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN fully loaded
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Salt goes in the chamber on the floor of the dishwasher, filled using the provided funnel. Dishwasher tablets and rinse aid go in the door, much like with every other dishwasher that I’ve used. It’s important to set the water hardness level before first use, so that the salt can be used at the right dosage level.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN tablet holder
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • 3D Zone works brilliantly
  • Good results from Auto
  • Possible to cut running costs

I started off by testing the dishwasher in its auto intense wash, preloading the dishwasher with a load of dirty items. I then ran the cycle and measured how much power and electricity it used. I found that this wash would cost 50.62p to run.

Cleaning quality was excellent for the most part. My dirty wine glass came out perfectly clean.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN dirty wine glass
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN clean wine glass
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I had a coffee cup stained with dried-on coffee, but the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN managed to get all of the mess out.

Left ImageRight Image

For the tougher tests, I put through a plate with dried-on remains of macaroni cheese. This came out of the dishwasher as new.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN dirty mac and cheese plate
Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN clean mac and cheese plate

Finally, I put in a bowl, which I’d used to make microwaved scrambled egg. Here, the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN managed to get rid of a lot of the mess, but there were a few bits of dried on egg left.

To counter this, I cleaned the bowl, and tried again, this time placing it over the 3D Zone wash, and using that feature. Here, the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN did much better, removing every last trace of mess. That’s impressive going, as I’ve only seen this level of cleaning on more expensive machines, such as the LG DF455HMS.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN dirty egg bowl
Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN clean egg bowl after placing on bottom shelf

On Eco mode, I found that running costs dropped to 29p per cycle. That’s alright, but the full-sized Samsung DW60A8060BB has similar running costs. Part of this is down to the fact, that the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN doesn’t automatically open its door, so the drying cycle isn’t as efficient, as its E rating demonstrates.

To cut costs further, there is a 30-minute cycle. I tested this with a coffee cup with dried on coffee stains. Here, I found that the cost per cycle was 10.9p. My coffee cup was largely clean, although a small ring was left; a pre-rinse while the coffee was still wet would have helped. Still, for less soiled items, the 30-minute wash is a great way to save costs.

Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN dirty coffee cup for quick cycle
Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN clean coffee cup for quick cycle

Taking the energy label figures, the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN costs 28.6p per cycle to run. Given its 10 place settings, that’s a figure of 2.86p per setting; a full-size dishwasher, such as the Samsung DW60A8060BB, can get the cost per place as low as 1.7p.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a stylish and powerful slimline dishwasher: This model looks great, is flexible inside, and can clean even heavily soiled dishes.

You want more space or lower running costs: It’s not the cheapest dishwasher to run and, if you can squeeze in a full-size model, you’ll get more room and lower average running costs.

Final Thoughts

Stylish and powerful, the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN is a great-looking and flexible slimline dishwasher. It’s E-rating does mean that this model is more expensive to run than much of the full-sized competition, but there are cycles that help cut costs. If you don’t have room for a larger dishwasher and want something stylish and flexible, this is a sensibly priced choice. If you’re after something different, my guide to the best dishwashers can help.

How we test

We test every dishwasher we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We measure water and energy usage for each dishwasher to see how efficient they are.

We use real-world mess to test a dishwasher’s ability to clean.

FAQs

How much space is inside the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN?

This slimline dishwasher has space for 10 place settings.

Is the Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN a smart appliance?

No, this model is a standard appliance, controlled from the front panel only.

Trusted Reviews test data

Energy consumption standard clean
Water consumption standard clean
Energy consumption eco clean
Water consumption eco clean
Sound (normal)
Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN
1.335 kWh
16.9 litres
0.785 kWh
8.6 litres
45 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of Place settings
Number of Racks
Height adjustable top rack?
Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN
£339
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Hotpoint
450 x 590 x 850 MM
2023
24/05/2023
Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN
10
2
Yes

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

