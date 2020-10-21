Best Gaming TV: To extract the best performance out of the new consoles, you need a TV with a very particular set of skills.

Features to think about are VRR for less screen tearing, ALLM game mode and 4K/120Hz support (although that now seems less vital). You can read our HDMI 2.1 explainer for more info on what they mean, but right now only TVs from LG and Samsung and select Sony sets have these features. These TVs aim to the slickest performance to make your time gaming even slicker and more enjoyable.

So for the best performance possible from a PS5 and Xbox Series X, here are the best options. Even if you’re not looking at the latest consoles, these options will work well with the older ones.

Check out the shortlist, and scroll down to read a summary or click through to our full reviews.

Best Gaming TV: LG CX OLED

LG CX OLED Best Gaming QLED TV: Samsung Q90T

Samsung Q90T Best big-screen gaming TV: Samsung Q80T

Samsung Q80T Best small-screen Gaming TV: LG 48 CX OLED

LG 48 CX OLED Best Gaming 8K TV: Samsung QE65Q800T

Samsung QE65Q800T Best Gaming LED TV: LG Nano90

1. LG CX OLED

An OLED with gaming appeal

Pros:

Excellent picture quality

Great design

Plenty of smarts, features and customisation

Excellent upscaling

Cons:

Still missing a few UK catch-up apps

Just a small leap over the C9

The LG CX OLED is a powerhouse as a gaming TV and a price cut has made it even better value.

All four of its HDMI ports cover 4K/120Hz, with ALLM and VRR included for putting the TV into its game mode and matching the console frame rate/TV display for less tearing and stutter. While 4K/120Hz and VRR aren’t too useful for the PS4 and Xbox One, ALLM will kick into gear when it senses a console booting up. Latency is 13ms, which is just behind Samsung’s QLEDs.

PC gamers will enjoy the support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, while LG’s OLEDs are the official TV for the Xbox Series X, offering a claimed super-fast 1ms response time, support for the HGiG HDR profile, Dolby Vision and Atmos, as well as being Eye Comfort Display certified, so you can play games without suffering from eye fatigue.

Read our LG OLED55CX review

2. Samsung QE55Q90T

Excellent QLED for gaming

Pros:

Corking picture quality from any standard of content

Excellent for gamers

Class-leading user interface

Cons:

Expensive

Sound is nothing special

No Dolby Vision

The Samsung Q90T is virtually the same as the flagship Q95T QLED, except it drops the One Connect box and is the more affordable of the two.

Gaming performance is class-leading at sub-10ms, and there’s support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, with AMD Freesync there for PC gamers. Samsung doesn’t back Dolby Vision, so Xbox Series X games won’t gain any added HDR benefit. With a high peak performance for HDR, it’ll deliver some of the punchiest and brightest looking gaming performance around.

Read our Samsung QE55Q90T review

3. Samsung QE65Q80T

Big-screen QLED gaming

Pros:

FALD backlight

Impactful OTS audio

Lightning fast gaming performance

Cons:

No Dolby Vision support

No Freeview Play

Available at a similar price as the Q90T above but in a bigger size (65-inches), the Q80T delivers a cracking gaming performance.

There’s 4K/120Hz support (HDMI 4), as well as 4K/60Hz (more likely for most games) and 2K/120Hz. Latency, as we’ve come to expect from Samsung, is incredibly low at 8.7ms and even with the Games Motion Plus mode activated – which produces a smoother looking image and adds a ‘faux’ 3D gaming mode – it still outputs at 18.7ms.

Gamers looking to play on a big screen will appreciate what Samsung has achieved here, and at £1499, it’s in the right area of affordability if you’re after a new premium TV.

read our Samsung Q80T review

4. LG OLED48CX

A 48-inch gaming OLED

Pros:

Beautiful picture quality

Strong sound quality

Class-leading gaming features

Cons:

Costs more than 55-inch version

Care needs to be taken to avoid screen burn

Missing most of the UK catch up apps

The LG CX is the first 48-inch OLED with a performance that’s as good as the 55-inch set.

At 48-inches it’s more desktop friendly, which means you can sit closer to the set. And no other brand offers as much gaming support as LG does with 4K/120Hz support across all of its HDMI ports.

Despite it’s smaller size, it retains all of the qualities we enjoy about OLED TVs in terms of contrast, wide angles, deep black levels. The CX boasts more shadow detail (visibility in darker areas of an image) than previous models, so you can potentially see who’s lurking in the shadows better. There is the worry that concerns all OLEDs of burn-in where static images are permanently retained in the image when games are played over a prolonged period of time. Gamers will need to take about this aspect, but LG panel design has reduced the potential for this to happen.

The 48-inch model is more expensive than the 55-inch model, so it’s arguably not the best value but for those restricted for space, it’s the best option.

Read our LG 48 CX review

5. Samsung QE65Q800T

The 8K gaming option

Pros:

Bright, sharp 8K pictures with impressive black levels

Powerful, impressively detailed audio

Good value for an 8K TV

Cons:

Heavy dimming of stand-out bright objects

No Dolby Vision support

Game mode reduces backlight controls

8K is still in its infancy but the price is going down and Samsung’s Q800T is one of the cheapest options yet.

Just one of its HDMIs can handle 4K/120Hz and variable refresh rates. Input lag is under 8ms, and its game mode can be customised for a smoother, more fined looking image that doesn’t significantly increase lag.

Game mode has an impact the TV’s backlight management, reducing black levels in the process, but as an ‘affordable’ 8K option, the Q800T is a plump choice.

Read our Samsung QE65Q800T review

6. LG 65NANO906

Perfectly suited for gamers

Pros:

Looks good with native 4K content

As future-proofed, games-wise, as they come

Half-decent sound

Good OS

Cons:

Some backlighting issues

Not the most capable upscaler

Still missing some UK catch-up apps

Looks deep if wall-mounted

At £1099, the 65-inch NANO906 is a telly worth considering for big-screen gaming at a more affordable option than some others on this list.

Like LG’s OLEDs models it carries over Dolby Vision and 4K/120Hz support, alongside VRR, ALLM and eARC. Latency registers around 13ms – the same as the OLED TVs – and for PC gamers while this model drops Nvidia G-Sync it keeps AMD FreeSync. Picture performance and black levels should be improved over cheaper sets with its full-array local dimming and HGiG profile for better HDR gaming performance

Read our LG 65NANO906 review

How we test TVs

Every TV that passes through our doors gets put through a series of tests and naked eye checks to gauge its overall picture quality and optimal settings. Key things we look out for are screen uniformity, black level, maximum brightness and colour vibrancy/accuracy.

In terms of gaming we will measure the latency of each set with a Leo Bodnar lag tester to ensure that gaming performance meets the claims of the manufacturer.

Sound quality isn’t forgotten, either – we give the built-in speakers a thorough listen to determine whether you’ll need to invest in a soundbar or speaker system to beef things up.

If you’re interested in checking out TVs at different price models, models and brands. Look through our main best buy pages below models for everything from cheap 4K HDR TVs to expensive 8K models and everything in-between.