 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netgear Orbi RBK863S Review

A very fast and reliable mesh system

By David Ludlow April 14th 2023 3:59pm
Netgear Orbi RBK863 hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

Verdict

A very powerful mesh system, the Netgear Orbi RBK863S takes what was good about the original Wi-Fi 6 mesh system and gives it a speed boost. With very reliable connection speeds, even at range, this is a great system for anyone with a large house or for anyone that struggles getting a wireless signal everywhere. Only available in a three pack, this system is very expensive, though.

Pros

  • Very reliable
  • Easy to manage
  • Good performance

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Additional features by subscription

Availability

  • UKRRP: £1099

Key Features

  • Ethernet portsThis system has four Gigabit Ethernet ports per satellite and router.
  • Wi-Fi standardWi-Fi 6 (4×4 1200Mbit/s 2.4GHz, 4×4 2400Mbit/s 5GHz, 4×4 2400Mbit/s 5GHz backhaul)

Introduction

Netgear was one of the first companies to launch a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, with the excellent Orbi RBK852.

That was a few years ago and times have changed, so the company is back with its improved version, the Netgear Orbi RBK863S. Although it has the same headline speeds as its predecessor, this version has a faster internet port and redesigned antenna array to improve coverage and speeds.

Design and features

  • Available in black and white
  • 10 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port
  • Built-in security

Previously, the Orbi systems could usually be bought in a minimum of a two-pack, but the Netgear Orbi RBK863S is available as a three-pack starting point, costing a whopping £1099.99. That easily makes this one of the most expensive mesh systems going, bar the Wi-Fi 6E enabled Orbi RBKE963.

If you do want more satellites, there are also four- and five-pack versions, plus add-on satellites (£449.99 each). All versions are available in white (which I’ve seen before) and black, which I have here on review. I slightly prefer the black version, as it disappears into the background a little better than the white version.

According to the official Netgear Orbi compatibility chart, the new system is not compatible with satellites from the older 850 system. That’s a shame, as being able to reuse old satellites, even if not at optimum speeds, would be nice. This is something that the Eero system does, with the newer Eero Pro 6E compatible with all other Eero satellites.

As with previous Orbi systems that I’ve reviewed, the Netgear Orbi RBK863S has two separate units. First, there’s the router, which connects to your internet, then there are the satellites, which you place around your house. Both units are the same size.

Netgear Orbi RBK863 satellite
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Netgear has updated the router. While the old version had a single Gigabit Ethernet WAN port, this version has a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, so it will handle the fastest internet connections today and well into the future.

Otherwise, it has four Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices. I would have liked at least one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, given how popular these connections are becoming.

Netgear Orbi RBK863 router ports
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The satellites have four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Again, at least one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port would have been appreciated.

Netgear Orbi RBK863 satellite ports
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Internally, the router and satellites run the same Wi-Fi 6 standard, delivering 4×4 2.4GHz at a maximum speed of 1200Mbit/s and 4×4 5GHz delivering a maximum speed of 2400Mbit/s. What’s nice about the Orbi system is that it has a third 5GHz network (also 4×4 2400Mbit/s), providing a dedicated connection between satellites and the router.

You also get the option of an Ethernet backhaul, wiring the Orbi satellites together using Ethernet. This can provide a better performance, depending on the layout of your home, as well as improve the range that the satellites work at. I use Ethernet backhaul to get a satellite into my office garden, for example.

As with all Orbi devices, the Netgear Orbi RBK863S is controlled via the Orbi app. This makes it fast to set up the system, giving the mesh a secure network name and password. Both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks are combined under one network name, with the mesh system pushing connecting devices to the best band based on signal quality and ability.

Once into the app, the front page makes it easy to see what’s connected, as well as controlling the more advanced features. For the Netgear Orbi RBK863S, you get a one-year subscription to Netgear Armor, which provides security scanning and malicious site blocking at the router level. And, you get client software for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, so you’re protected even when out and about.

Parental controls are available, although the free version is rather basic: you can create profiles for each household member and manually pause internet access, but you don’t get web filtering or scheduling without upgrading to a paid membership (£60 a year or £6.99 a month). To be fair, this kind of service is increasingly a subscription one on other mesh systems.

As with the more expensive RBKE963 system, this model supports the Netgear IoT network, which runs a separate network that uses WPA2 security standard, rather than the newer WPA3 standard. That helps older devices that don’t support WPA3 connect to the network.

From the app, I could change the network name, but more advanced settings, including setting a Wi-Fi channel manually and setting up port forwarding, are only available through the web interface.

Netgear Orbi RBK863 app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Very fast across the board
  • Good range

Testing the Netgear Orbi RBK863S, I found that it was a quick mesh system. At close range, I got speeds of 616.49Mbit/s, which is faster than the speeds from the Netgear Orbi RBK852 system that I tested, although a touch slower than the Eero Pro 6.

However, at range, the Orbi RBK863S system started to pull ahead. At 5m on the second floor, I saw speeds of 585.48Mbit/s, and at 10m I saw speeds of 433.65Mbit/s. This shows the power of the dedicated wired backhaul, and the Orbi system maintains speed even at extreme ranges.

Netgear Orbi RBK863S graph

With three satellites, I saw fast speeds of 606.38Mbit/s in my kitchen, with a satellite wired into place.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want fast speeds and a reliable connection:

A fast mesh system, this one does particularly well at range, maintaining a strong signal throughout.

You’re on a tighter budget:

If you don’t have a large house then a cheaper mesh system may suit you better and even deliver similar speeds.

Final Thoughts

A step up from the original Wi-Fi 6 Orbi system, the Netgear Orbi RBK863S is a great mesh system for larger homes or those that struggle to get a reliable Wi-Fi signal.

It may not have the fastest headline speeds, but this system is supremely reliable and maintains its connection speeds at range. It is expensive, so if you don’t have the highest needs, a different device from our guide to the best routers may make more sense.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every wireless router we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main wireless router for the review period

We throughput test all wireless devices using the same equipment in the same locations so that we have accurate comparisons

You might like…

Best Router 2023: Top options for upgrading your Wi-Fi speeds

Best Router 2023: Top options for upgrading your Wi-Fi speeds

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Best Wi-Fi extenders 2023: Better coverage made easy

Best Wi-Fi extenders 2023: Better coverage made easy

David Ludlow 3 months ago

FAQs

Does the Netgear Orbi RBK863S have parental controls?

Yes, although this costs extra to get the full range of features.

What is the Netgear Orbi RBK863S’s dedicated backhaul?

There’s a wireless channel set aside for communication between satellites, which boosts reliability and performance.

Trusted Reviews test data

5GHz (close)
5GHz (first floor)
5GHz (second floor)
Netgear Orbi RBK863S
616.49 Mbps
585.48 Mbps
433.65 Mbps

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Wifi Spec
Number of Ethernet ports
Operating Modes
Netgear Orbi RBK863S
£1099
191 x 71 x 254 MM
2022
06/04/2023
Netgear Orbi RBK863
Wi-Fi 6 (4×4 1200Mbit/s 2.4GHz, 4×4 2400Mbit/s 5GHz, 4×4 2400Mbit/s 5GHz backhaul)
3
Router, bridge

Sustainability

TrustedReviews holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavour to help protect our planet from harm in its business practice

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product, we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but we will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.