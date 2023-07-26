First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra might be an incremental update, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. With a huge high-res display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy power and handy accessories, it has the potential to be the best premium Android tablet around – though at quite the cost.

Key Features 14.6-inch Super AMOLED 2X display The display is not only one of the biggest around at a whopping 14.6 inches, but it boasts vibrant colours and inky blacks, a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750nits.

Improved water resistance Though it looks very similar to its predecessor, the Tab S9 Ultra boasts full IP68 water resistance for added peace of mind – something that not even the iPad offers.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy The inclusion of Qualcomm’s custom variant of its top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusive for Galaxy devices makes the Tab S9 Ultra a processing powerhouse.

Introduction

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the biggest, most expensive tablet of the Tab S9 collection – and the tablet market in general, to be honest – and I’ve had the chance to go hands-on ahead of its reveal.

While I’m not yet ready to deliver my final verdict on the top-end tablet, I’m impressed with what I’ve seen. It might not look that different from its predecessor, but key upgrades to the build with IP68 resistance, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy power and useful accessories could make the Tab S9 Ultra one to watch – as long as you can get over just how huge the 14.6-inch tablet is, anyway.

The big hurdle for most will be price, starting at a whopping £1,199 with 256GB of storage – an increase on the already-expensive £999 Tab S8 Ultra – making it a hard sell, especially with so many similarities with the older model. So the question is, is it worth the even higher price tag?

Here’s what I think of the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra so far, with the full review coming very soon.

Design and screen

Incredibly thin at 5.5mm thick

IP68 dust and water resistance

Large 14.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

To say that the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra is the biggest consumer-focused tablet around doesn’t really do this behemoth any justice. This thing is huge, with a whopping 14.6-inch display that makes even the 12.9-inch iPad Pro feel relatively portable.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It truly is a two-handed device, not because it’s overly heavy at a relatively lightweight 732g for the size, but because it’s just a bit unwieldy. That said, it is impressively thin at just 5.5mm thick, making it a thing of beauty you can truly marvel at – especially when combined with an aluminium body and fabulously thin bezels.

All of this is no different than the Tab S8 Ultra, with the same dimensions, but it’s worth reiterating for those new to the Ultra category of Samsung’s tablet collection.

However, What is new is IP68 dust and water resistance – a first for any premium tablet on the market and a huge benefit compared to Apple’s iPad collection, which offers no water resistance at all.

That should provide peace of mind, especially if you want to watch movies in the bath or have little ones running around knocking juice all over the place.

The 14.6-inch 16:10 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is truly something to behold; it’s not only absolutely massive, making it one of the best tablets for split-screen multitasking and watching movies on Netflix, but it’s exquisitely crisp and vibrant.

A quick re-watch of the Barbie and Oppenheimer trailers on the tablet (Barbenheimer FTW) at the Samsung event showcased a cacophony of vibrant colours and deep blacks, and it was plenty bright too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In fact, Samsung claims that the tablet matches the exceedingly high brightness of the Galaxy S23 Ultra at 1750nits. The super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, though unchanged from its predecessor, delivered a buttery-smooth experience during my limited hands-on time too.

Audio comes from quad speakers – one in each corner – with AKG Harman tuning and Dolby Atmos support. A loud hands-on area isn’t the ideal setting for testing audio quality, but it could certainly go loud enough for me to hear the two movie trailers among the constant chatter around me.

Accessories

Updated S Pen offers IP68 dust and water resistance

New S Pen for Creators offers better angle detection

Book Cover Keyboard case turns the tablet into a fully-fledged laptop

It’s the accessories that truly unlock the Tab S9 Ultra’s potential. This comes in three forms: the standard S Pen, the new S Pen Creator Edition and the Book Cover Keyboard case that essentially turns the big-screen tablet into a fully-fledged laptop.

The good news is that the standard S Pen comes in the box, complete with IP68 dust and water resistance, to complement the tablet’s protection. It worked well during my hands-on session, with me comfortably doodling on the large display with very little lag.

The problem is that it still attaches to the rear of the tablet via magnets, which, while strong enough to snap it into place, makes it easy to knock off when carrying the tablet. I dropped the pen twice during my hour-long hands-on to give you an idea of how common this is.

There’s also the new S Pen Creators Edition, available at additional cost post-purchase, that offers better angle detection for sketching and shading and the ability to swap out the pen tip too. What’s not known, however, is whether there will be alternative designs/textures of the pen tip to further close the gap between the digital and traditional drawing experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The real standout option for me was the Book Cover Keyboard case, complete with a large trackpad, that makes the tablet look and feel like a true laptop – and that extends to the software too. Thanks to Samsung’s little-used DeX software, when connected, you’ll be able to use the tablet in a desktop mode akin to Windows 10, with all your favourite apps and games ready to run in resizable windows.

It could be a game-changer for work and play, allowing for a true 2-in-1 without compromise, but I’ll leave my final verdict for the full review.

Performance and software

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

OneUI 5 based on Android 13

11,200mAh battery

Given the Tab S9 Ultra’s premium price point, it shouldn’t be as surprising to learn that the tablet is a true processing powerhouse.

It sports Qualcomm’s modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy – the same as that in the S23 range – which boasts additional benefits, including higher CPU and GPU clock speeds to eke out the very best performance possible. Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 within the Tab S8 Ultra, the Tab S9 should be both more powerful and more powerful.

That’s paired with either 12- or 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB, depending on the variant you go for. The 1TB model, for reference, will be exclusive to the Samsung website.

It certainly felt rapid and responsive during my hands-on time, with no hint of lag or stuttering anywhere to be seen – though it was limited to basic split-screen multitasking rather than high-end gaming. I’ll put it through its graphical paces once I get a sample back to the Trusted Reviews offices for review.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In terms of software, you’ll find Samsung’s OneUI 5 based on Android 13 out of the box. All the staples of the big-screen tablet experience are present and accounted for, including split-screen multitasking with support for several additional pop-up windows and a handy iPad-esque toolbar with recent apps. The tablet can also connect to a compatible Samsung phone to wirelessly transfer photos and other files.

More importantly, Samsung has managed to get a few big-name iPad app developers to work on Android variants of apps, with Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint and ArcSite all exclusively available on Samsung’s latest tablet collection. It’s not clear just how long the exclusivity will remain in place, but it’s a key selling point for the Tab S9 series if you’re serious about using the tablet for work purposes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life should be consistent, if not slightly better than the Tab S8 Ultra, which is to say that it’ll keep on going – our reviewer found the Tab S8 Ultra would comfortably get them through a week of use as a personal tablet.

While both sport the same 11200mAh cell, the improved battery efficiency of the newer chipset should allow it to last a little longer than its predecessor – though that’s something I’ll be putting to the test for the full review. It has fairly speedy 45W charging, though rather disappointingly for a tablet that costs well over a grand, it doesn’t ship with a charger in the box.

Early Thoughts I’m not yet ready to deliver my full thoughts, but I like what I’ve seen so far. The Samsung Tab S9 Ultra may not be that different from its predecessor, but welcome improvements to overall build and improved performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy could make the Tab S9 Ultra the premium Android tablet to get. However, the high price means it’ll likely remain a niche compared to the smaller, more affordable Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, which offer the same IP68 resistance, display quality and top-end power as the Ultra model. Trusted Score

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra £1199 Samsung 14.6 inches 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 13MP + 8MP 12MP + 12MP Yes IP68 11200 mAh Yes 208.6 x 5.5 x 326.4 MM 732 G Android 13 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy 12GB, 16GB ›

'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy