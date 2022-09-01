Verdict

1Password is powerful, configurable, and easy to use. It has an excellent range of features, combined with an interface that won’t intimidate the non-technical, making it a great choice for families, but only paid subscriptions are available.

Pros Excellent interface

Can share passwords with anyone

In-app TOTP password generation Cons None to speak of

Availability UK RRP: £30.42

USA RRP: $35.88

Key Features Security: 256-bit AES encryption. Your 1Password data is kept safe by AES-GCM-256 authenticated encryption.

Sharing: Generate link to share with anyone (including non-members) for designated up to 30 days, vault sharing with family members and up to 5 family account guests

Storage: 1GB encrypted attachment or secure file storage for paid subscribers

Stand-alone clients: Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Safari

Introduction

1Password is a fantastic password manager, and one of the few that has no free tier.

However, it does a lot to justify its subscription price, and even allows you to share passwords with people who don’t have a 1Password account.

It has one of the most pleasing user experiences I’ve encountered in a password manager, with a very consistent cross-platform interface that puts everything you need at your fingertips.

Pricing

1Password is one of the more expensive password managers around, but that still doesn’t come to much. A single-user Personal subscription costs just $35.88 (£30.42) per year, while a Families subscription with five accounts costs $59.88 (£50.77) per year.

Even if your subscription lapses you can always access and export your stored passwords, which is a nice courtesy.

Features

1TB of storage included

Travel Mode is a killer feature

Features include two-factor authentication

1Password is able to autosave and autofill browser passwords, payment cards and address forms via its extensions, as well as store a huge range of different kinds of manually entered data so that you can keep it securely at your fingertips

The scale of this becomes apparent when you manually create a new entry, and a selection box offers you custom templates for everything from API credentials and SSH keys to medical records and driving licenses. You get 1GB of storage to keep additional attachments, notes, scans and key files in as needed.

Most password managers have a notes field you can use for this stuff, and LastPass has almost as many categories, albeit hidden, but it’s very well presented here. In fact, both the dedicated apps and browser extensions all have conspicuously good user interfaces.

There’s even a suggested Travel essentials suggestion box that reminds you to add important documents and sites for an upcoming trip to a Travel Mode vault. 1Password’s Travel Mode remains something of a killer feature, although LastPass’s Identities settings can be used in a similar way.

When you travel, only password vaults that you’ve designated as travel-safe will be shown when you – or a customs and immigration official – examines your phone. This is particularly useful for people who retain sensitive corporate passwords travelling to places that regularly engage in device checks, such as the USA and China.

1Password has a fantastic range of features. You can add two-factor authentication to access your passwords, in the form of either a TOTP (Time-based One-Time Password) authenticator or a security key. And for stored passwords, there’s also an integrated TOTP code generator.

The desktop client and browser plugins make it really easy to use your system password or biometric login method instead of typing your master password every time, which is a nice touch – do make sure you use a highly secure system password if you’re going to do this, however.

Your passwords re-lock after 10 minutes or when the browser or app is closed, and this timeout period is user configurable.

1Password is a zero-knowledge service and doesn’t grant emergency account access to other users, although it helps you create a physical emergency kit to be safely stored or entrusted to your loved ones in case the worst happens.

If you forget your password, you can always use the password information in this emergency kit to get back into your account. Family and team administrators can also recover their users’ accounts, and you can also export passwords from any device that’s still logged in (for example because biometric or system authentication login is enabled) and then reset 1Password and re-import all your passwords.

Unlike most password managers, password sharing isn’t limited to just other 1Password users. You can generate a link to share with anyone for a designated period of us up to 30 days, while 1Password Family adds vault sharing with family members and up to five family account guests.

Should you buy it? If you’re looking for convenience: 1Password has fantastic browser extensions and a great desktop app. It ties in brilliantly with system passwords and biometric logins, making it one of the most seamlessly functional password managers around. If you require sophisticated and customisable security: 1Password is pretty strong on this front, too, but Bitwarden has a few more features that cater to highly technical users, while KeePass is more customisable still.

Final Thoughts 1Password is an outstanding password manager. Its controls aren’t quite as granular as those of Bitwarden and there’s no equivalent to Bitwarden’s Free Organisation – you need a family or business-oriented team account to share entire vaults with someone else. However, 1Password has a friendlier interface that provides a little less friction for non-technical users. Trusted Score

How we test We test each password manager ourselves on a variety of computer and mobile operating systems. We carry out comparative feature analysis against industry standards and rival products, and test security and convenience settings such as default logout behaviour and offline access. We used for at least a week. Tested all of the available features.

FAQs Can 1Password be hacked? Anything can be hacked, even a password manager. Although the likes of 1Password encrypts your data so it’s still pretty secure. Is 1Password for free? No. There is no free tier for 1Password.