Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Check out all the nominated products right now

Trusted Reviews has revealed all the nominated products battling to win a prestigious award at this year’s ceremony.
Showcasing the finest tech of the year, the Trusted Reviews Awards in partnership with eBay will take place on September 28 and it’s sure to be a fantastic evening. We’ve got over 80 awards to hand out, highlighting the very best TVs, phones, tablets, laptops and more we’ve reviewed over the past 12 months.
Scroll down to see this year’s shortlist, or use the skip links to find out more about the Trusted Reviews Awards!
Phones, Tablets and Wearables
Best High-End Phone
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best Phone
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- OnePlus 11
- Google Pixel 7a
Best Foldable Phone
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Honor Magic Vs
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best Camera Phone
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Vivo X90 Pro
- Honor Magic 5 Pro
Best Tablet
- Apple iPad 10
- Apple iPad Pro M2
- Lenovo Tab Extreme
- OnePlus Pad
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Best E-Reader
- Amazon Kindle (2022)
- Kobo Elipsa 2E
- Kobo Clara 2E
- Amazon Kindle Kids
- Amazon Kindle Scribe
Best E-Ink Tablet
- Remarkable 2
- Onyx Boox Tab Ultra
- Amazon Kindle Scribe
- Kobo Elipsa 2E
Best Mid-Range Phone
Best Affordable Phone
Best Affordable Tablet
Best Gaming Phone
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- RedMagic 8 Pro
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- OnePlus 11
Best Smartwatch
- Apple Watch Series 8
- TicWatch Pro 5
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
- Huawei Watch 4 Pro
- Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2)
Best Running Watch
Best Mobile Network
- BT Mobile
- EE
- GiffGaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Network for 5G
- BT Mobile
- EE
- GiffGaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Value Mobile Network
- BT Mobile
- EE
- GiffGaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Network for Reliability
- BT Mobile
- EE
- GiffGaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Network for Customer Service
- BT Mobile
- EE
- GiffGaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Network for Roaming
- BT Mobile
- EE
- GiffGaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Computing
Best Password Manager
Best VPN
Best Anti-Virus Software
- McAfee Plus Advanced
- G Data Total Security
- Norton 360 Advanced
- Kaspersky Internet Security
- Avast One Essential
Best Router and Mesh Systems
- Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE1600
- Linksys Atlas Pro 6
- Huawei WiFi Mesh 7
- Asus RT-AX59U Extendable Router
- Netgear Orbi RBK863S
Best GPU
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Best CPU
Best Chromebook
- HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714
- Acer Chromebook Vero 514
- Acer Chromebook 516 GE
- HP Chromebook X2 11
Best Student Laptop
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch
- Asus Zenbook 15 OLED
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360
- Acer Swift Go 14
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
- HP Chromebook X2 11
Best Laptop
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
- Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360
- HP Chromebook X2 11
- Razer Blade 14
Best Gaming Laptop
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 16
- Asus TUF Gaming A15
- Medion Erazer Major X20
- Alienware M16
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
- Razer Blade 14
Best Monitor
- AOC Agon AG405UXC
- Acer Predator X32 FP
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7
- AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK
- LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B
- Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED
- Philips Evnia 42M2N8900
Best Gaming Mouse
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
- Steelseries Aerox 9
- SteelSeries Rival 5
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2
- AOC Agon AGM600
Best Gaming Headset
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Corsair HS80 Max
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless
- HyperX Cloud Stinger 2
- Sony Inzone H9
Best Gaming Keyboard
Best Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Pikmin 4
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Best Printer
Best Gaming Hardware
- Asus ROG Ally
- Razer Edge 5G
- Sony PSVR 2
- Meta Quest Pro
- Ayaneo 2S
Best Webcam
Home
Best Washing Machine/Dryer
Best Tumble Dryer
Best Coffee Machine
Best Home Security Product
Best Cordless Vacuum
- Dyson Gen5detect
- Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car
- Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum IZ420UKT
- Samsung Bespoke Jet AI
- Henry Quick
Best Vacuum Cleaner
- Hoover HL5 Pet
- Henry XL Plus
- Vacmaster D8 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner
- Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum NZ860UKT
Best Robot Vacuum
Best Outdoor Grill/Oven
Best Smarthome Product
- BlindsbyPost Somfy Motorised Blinds
- SwitchBot Blind Tilt
- Meross Smart Fast Charging Power Strip MSP843P
Best Smart Doorbell
- Abode Wireless Video Doorbell
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus
- SimpliSafe Smart Video Doorbell Pro
- Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen
Best Fridge/Freezer
Best Oven
Best Double Oven
- Samsung Bespoke Series 6 NV7B6685AAN/U4 Oven with Dual Cook
- Belling BEL BI903MFCBLK
- Hotpoint HDM67G8C2CX
Best Hob
- Belling IHL773
- Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob
- Samsung Infinite Range CombiHob NZ84T9747VK/UR
Best Dishwasher
- Indesit DSFO3T224ZUKN
- Hotpoint HSFO3T223WXUKN
- LG TrueSteam QuadWash DF455HMS Freestanding Dishwasher
- Samsung DW60A8060BB
Best Air Fryer
- Karaca Air Cook Zwilling Air Fryer
- Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK
- Proscenic T31 Digital Air Fryer Oven
- Salter Aerogrill
Best Dash Cam
Best Power Station
Best Smart Security Camera
Best Smart Lighting Product
- Nanoleaf Lines Squared
- WiZ Luminaire Mobile Portable Light
- Twinkly Curtain
- Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp
- TP-Link Tapo L610 and L630 Smart Wi-Fi spotlights
Best Floor Cleaner
Best Kitchen Gadget
TV/AV
Best Portable Projector
Best HDR TV
- Samsung QE65QN95C
- TCL 65C845K
- Panasonic TX-65MZ1500
- LG OLED65C3
- Sony XR-65X95L
Best TV
Best Portable Music Player
- Astell & Kern Aultima SP3000
- FiiO M11S
- Astell & Kern A&norma SR35
Best Music Streamer
Best DAC
- iFi xDSD Gryphon
- Astell & Kern AK HC3
- Helm Bolt DAC
- Creative Soundblaster X1
Best Video Streamer
Best Hi-Fi System
Best Multi-Room Speaker
- Amazon Echo Studio (2022)
- Sonos Era 100
- Triangle AIO 3
Best Wireless Speaker
Best Outdoor Speaker
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5
- JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi
- Cleer Scene
- Tronsmart T7
- Marshall Middleton
Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar
- Philips Fidelio FB1
- Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre
- Samsung HW-Q990C
- LG S95QR
Best Wired Headphones
- Hifinman HE400se
- Sivga Luan
- Sennheiser IE 200
- Campfire Andromeda Emerald Sea
- FiiO FT3
Best True Wireless Headphones
Best Affordable Headphones
- Sony WH-CH720N
- Earfun Air Pro 3
- Jabra Elite 4
- Creative Zen Hybrid
- Anker Liberty 4 NC
Best Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
- Sony WF-1000XM5
- Beats Studio Pro
- EarFun Air Pro 3
- JBL Tour One M2
Best Headphones
- Audeze Euclid
- Bowers & Wilkins Px8
- Grado GW100x
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
- Sony WF-1000XM5
Best Stereo Speakers
Best Radio
Best Sports Headphones
- Adidas RPT-02 SOL
- Avantree E171
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini
- Sivga S01
- Cleer Arc Sport II
Best Affordable Soundbar
Best Affordable TV
- Sharp 65EQ3EA
- TCL 55RC630K Roku TV
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
- Philips 65PUS8807
Best Projector
Best Video Streaming Service
- Disney+
- Netflix
- Apple TV+
- Amazon Prime Video
Sustainability Award in partnership with eBay
- Sony WF-1000XM5
- Bang and Olufsen Beosound A5
- Asus Zenfone 10
- Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023)
- Acer Chromebook Vero 514
Cameras
Best Camera
Best Vlogging Camera
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards?
The Trusted Reviews Awards will take place on September 28 and we’ll bring you all the winners live as they are announced.
How are the winners chosen?
To be nominated, a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and, outside of rare exceptions, scored at least four stars and picked up a Recommended Badge. The winner is then decided by the Trusted Reviews team of experts based on their experience reviewing.
Best Mobile Network awards
Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards, the winners of the Best Mobile Network selection of awards will be decided based on a user survey that will gauge key factors.