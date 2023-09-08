Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Check out all the nominated products right now

Trusted Reviews has revealed all the nominated products battling to win a prestigious award at this year’s ceremony.

Showcasing the finest tech of the year, the Trusted Reviews Awards in partnership with eBay will take place on September 28 and it’s sure to be a fantastic evening. We’ve got over 80 awards to hand out, highlighting the very best TVs, phones, tablets, laptops and more we’ve reviewed over the past 12 months.

Scroll down to see this year’s shortlist, or use the skip links to find out more about the Trusted Reviews Awards!

Phones, Tablets and Wearables

Best High-End Phone

Best Phone

Best Foldable Phone

Best Camera Phone

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

Honor Magic 5 Pro

Best Tablet

Apple iPad 10

Apple iPad Pro M2

Lenovo Tab Extreme

OnePlus Pad

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Best E-Reader

Best E-Ink Tablet

Remarkable 2

Onyx Boox Tab Ultra

Amazon Kindle Scribe

Kobo Elipsa 2E

Best Mid-Range Phone

Best Affordable Phone

Best Affordable Tablet

Best Gaming Phone

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

RedMagic 8 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

OnePlus 11

Best Smartwatch

Best Running Watch

Best Mobile Network

BT Mobile

EE

GiffGaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for 5G

BT Mobile

EE

GiffGaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Value Mobile Network

BT Mobile

EE

GiffGaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Reliability

BT Mobile

EE

GiffGaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Customer Service

BT Mobile

EE

GiffGaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Roaming

BT Mobile

EE

GiffGaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Computing

Best Password Manager

Best VPN

Best Anti-Virus Software

Best Router and Mesh Systems

Best GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Best CPU

Best Chromebook

Best Student Laptop

Best Laptop

Best Gaming Laptop

Best Monitor

Best Gaming Mouse

Best Gaming Headset

Best Gaming Keyboard

Best Game

Best Printer

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Webcam

Home

Best Washing Machine/Dryer

Best Tumble Dryer

Best Coffee Machine

Best Home Security Product

Best Cordless Vacuum

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Best Robot Vacuum

Best Outdoor Grill/Oven

Best Smarthome Product

Best Smart Doorbell

Best Fridge/Freezer

Best Oven

Best Double Oven

Best Hob

Best Dishwasher

Best Air Fryer

Best Dash Cam

Best Power Station

Best Smart Security Camera

Best Smart Lighting Product

Best Floor Cleaner

Best Kitchen Gadget

TV/AV

Best Portable Projector

Best HDR TV

Best TV

Best Portable Music Player

Best Music Streamer

Best DAC

iFi xDSD Gryphon

Astell & Kern AK HC3

Helm Bolt DAC

Creative Soundblaster X1

Best Video Streamer

Best Hi-Fi System

Best Multi-Room Speaker

Best Wireless Speaker

Best Outdoor Speaker

Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Best Wired Headphones

Hifinman HE400se

Sivga Luan

Sennheiser IE 200

Campfire Andromeda Emerald Sea

FiiO FT3

Best True Wireless Headphones

Best Affordable Headphones

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

Best Headphones

Best Stereo Speakers

Best Radio

Best Sports Headphones

Best Affordable Soundbar

Best Affordable TV

Best Projector

Best Video Streaming Service

Disney+

Netflix

Apple TV+

Amazon Prime Video

Sustainability Award in partnership with eBay

Sony WF-1000XM5

Bang and Olufsen Beosound A5

Asus Zenfone 10

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023)

Acer Chromebook Vero 514

Cameras

Best Camera

Best Vlogging Camera

Trusted Reviews Awards 2019 @ BFI

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards?

The Trusted Reviews Awards will take place on September 28 and we’ll bring you all the winners live as they are announced.

How are the winners chosen?

To be nominated, a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and, outside of rare exceptions, scored at least four stars and picked up a Recommended Badge. The winner is then decided by the Trusted Reviews team of experts based on their experience reviewing.

Best Mobile Network awards

Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards, the winners of the Best Mobile Network selection of awards will be decided based on a user survey that will gauge key factors.