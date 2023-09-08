Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Check out all the nominated products right now

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Trusted Reviews has revealed all the nominated products battling to win a prestigious award at this year’s ceremony.

Showcasing the finest tech of the year, the Trusted Reviews Awards in partnership with eBay will take place on September 28 and it’s sure to be a fantastic evening. We’ve got over 80 awards to hand out, highlighting the very best TVs, phones, tablets, laptops and more we’ve reviewed over the past 12 months.

Scroll down to see this year’s shortlist, or use the skip links to find out more about the Trusted Reviews Awards!

Phones, Tablets and Wearables

Best High-End Phone

Best Phone

Best Foldable Phone

Best Camera Phone

Best Tablet

Best E-Reader

Best E-Ink Tablet

Best Mid-Range Phone

Best Affordable Phone

Best Affordable Tablet

Best Gaming Phone

Best Smartwatch

Best Running Watch

Best Mobile Network

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • GiffGaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for 5G

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • GiffGaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Value Mobile Network

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • GiffGaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Reliability

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • GiffGaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Customer Service

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • GiffGaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • GiffGaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Computing

Best Password Manager

Best VPN

Best Anti-Virus Software

Best Router and Mesh Systems

Best GPU

Best CPU

Best Chromebook

Best Student Laptop

Best Laptop

Best Gaming Laptop

Best Monitor

Best Gaming Mouse

Best Gaming Headset

Best Gaming Keyboard

Best Game

Best Printer

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Webcam

Home

Best Washing Machine/Dryer

Best Tumble Dryer

Best Coffee Machine

Best Home Security Product

Best Cordless Vacuum

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Best Robot Vacuum

Best Outdoor Grill/Oven

Best Smarthome Product

Best Smart Doorbell

Best Fridge/Freezer

Best Oven

Best Double Oven

Best Hob

Best Dishwasher

Best Air Fryer

Best Dash Cam

Best Power Station

Best Smart Security Camera

Best Smart Lighting Product

Best Floor Cleaner

Best Kitchen Gadget

TV/AV

Best Portable Projector

Best HDR TV

Best TV

Best Portable Music Player

Best Music Streamer

Best DAC

Best Video Streamer

Best Hi-Fi System

Best Multi-Room Speaker

Best Wireless Speaker

Best Outdoor Speaker

Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Best Wired Headphones

Best True Wireless Headphones

Best Affordable Headphones

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

Best Headphones

Best Stereo Speakers

Best Radio

Best Sports Headphones

Best Affordable Soundbar

Best Affordable TV

Best Projector

Best Video Streaming Service

  • Disney+
  • Netflix
  • Apple TV+
  • Amazon Prime Video

Sustainability Award in partnership with eBay

  • Sony WF-1000XM5
  • Bang and Olufsen Beosound A5
  • Asus Zenfone 10
  • Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023)
  • Acer Chromebook Vero 514

Cameras

Best Camera

Best Vlogging Camera

Tom Allen at Trusted Reviews Awards
Trusted Reviews Awards 2019 @ BFI

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards?

The Trusted Reviews Awards will take place on September 28 and we’ll bring you all the winners live as they are announced.

How are the winners chosen?

To be nominated, a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and, outside of rare exceptions, scored at least four stars and picked up a Recommended Badge. The winner is then decided by the Trusted Reviews team of experts based on their experience reviewing.

Best Mobile Network awards

Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards, the winners of the Best Mobile Network selection of awards will be decided based on a user survey that will gauge key factors.

You might like…

How to watch Ukraine vs England for free: Euro 2024 qualifier live stream

How to watch Ukraine vs England for free: Euro 2024 qualifier live stream

Chris Smith 15 mins ago
iOS 17: Everything you need to know about the big iPhone update

iOS 17: Everything you need to know about the big iPhone update

Max Parker 1 hour ago
iPadOS 17: Everything you need to know about the big iPad update

iPadOS 17: Everything you need to know about the big iPad update

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
How to sell your ship in Starfield

How to sell your ship in Starfield

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
iPhone 15: All we know about the next Apple flagship so far

iPhone 15: All we know about the next Apple flagship so far

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Polaroid I-2 is a £600 instant camera for full manual photography – is this the holy grail?

Polaroid I-2 is a £600 instant camera for full manual photography – is this the holy grail?

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.