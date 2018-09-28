The latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android Pie, started rolling out to smartphones in early August, bringing with it a range of tweaks and major new features including a brighter UI, gesture navigation, an adaptive battery mode and updated volume controls.

Google’s Pixel line of phones, were, of course, amongst the first handsets to receive the Android Pie date. The Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are all on the latest version of Android. The Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X, meanwhile, miss out, having been released in 2015.

And some more Android phone manufacturers have either already brought Pie to their handsets, or teased the software’s upcoming arrival. Read on to find out which phones will receive the Android Pie update, and when to expect it to arrive.

Essential Android Pie phone

Essential took everybody by surprise by making the Android Pie update available to Essential Phone users on day one of the software’s release − spraying egg all over the faces of its bigger-name rivals in the process.

One of the key reasons for this might just be that Essential has its work cut out convincing people that its phone is actually worth buying. The company has reportedly shelved plans for a second device, and keeping its current flagship updated might be the best way to try to drum up sales.

HTC Android Pie phones

HTC may be struggling with bigger issues at the moment, but it has confirmed that the following phones will receive the Android Pie update:

Unfortunately, there’s been no word yet on when exactly the rollout will happen.

Huawei Android Pie phones

Huawei has dipped its fingers into Android Pie out in China, where the software update is being tested on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, Honor 10 and Honor View 10. They’ll almost certainly get bumped up everywhere else in due course, and the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 is expected to ship with Android Pie already onboard.

LG Android Pie phones

Another company that’s struggling to shift handsets is LG, but unlike HTC the South Korean firm hasn’t confirmed if any of its smartphones will receive the Android Pie update. While the LG G7 is likely to get the nod, it might be a while before that happens.

Motorola Android Pie phones

Motorola has announced that the following phones will receive the Android Pie update:

So far, all we have to go on in terms of timeframe is this autumn, but you can keep an eye on this page for the latest developments.

Nokia Android Pie phones

As of September 28, the Android Pie update has started rolling out to the Nokia 7 Plus, a handset that runs Android One, a version of Android that’s been specifically optimised for affordable phones.

“We are extremely delighted to start the roll out of Android 9 Pie on Nokia 7 Plus – making us among the first to offer the latest innovations from Google, including Android One exclusive features such as App Notifications, to the value flagship tier,” said Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s chief product officer.

Nokia has also confirmed that the following phones will be upgraded to Android P:

OnePlus Android Pie phones

Android 9 Pie officially started rolling out to OnePlus 6 users with the OxygenOS 9.0 update on September 21, around a month and a half after Pie first landed.

The staged rollout will become broader, but to begin with it’s random. OnePlus has also warned users that leveraging a VPN in an attempt to trigger the update might not work.

The company has confirmed that the following phones will receive the Android Pie update too:

The OnePlus 6 will be followed by the 5 and 5T, followed by the 3 and 3T, though OnePlus is yet to reveal exactly when the update will roll out.

Samsung Android Pie phones

No official announcement has been made by Samsung, but it’ll surely be a matter of time before Android Pie reaches the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The company is testing the update, with the folks at XDA Developers recently showing off a build of Android Pie running on the S9 Plus, along with a test build of Samsung Experience 10.

Unfortunately, owners of the firm’s lower-end phones, as this leaked update roadmap reveals, might have to wait a fair while for Pie − Oreo, which came out a year ago, is only due to reach some of these phones as late as March 2019.

Sony Android Pie phones

Keeping up with Sony’s phone releases has been a bit of a nightmare over the past couple of years, but the firm has revealed that its upcoming flagship Sony Xperia XZ3 will ship with Android Pie, and the following phones will receive the Android Pie update from November:

The following models, meanwhile, will be bumped up in “early 2019”:

Sony has also published a detailed infographic explaining why it can take so long for Android version updates to reach non-Google phones, which you can find here. You can read a breakdown of the process here.

