What is the Moto G6?

Expectations were high when the successor to the winner of last year’s Trusted Reviews Awards Best Budget Phone landed in the office. Now it’s time to find out whether the Moto G6 has got what it takes.

For the £220 asking price, Motorola has extended the 5.7-inch today to inhabit an 18:9 aspect ratio complete with improved Full HD+ resolution. Facial recognition now joins the phone’s fingerprint sensor with regards to unlocking, there’s USB-C fast-charging on-hand and the new rear dual cameras are set within a fresh, curved glass and metal design.

On paper, it looks as though the Moto G6 offers more bang for your buck than any previous G-series phone.

If you’re looking for something slightly cheaper the Moto G6 Play has a plastic body and a lower-res camera while remaining an excellent phone. The other entry in the G-series is the Moto G6 Plus – this has a faster processor and better camera.

Moto G6 – Design

Following the current smartphone trend, the Moto G6 has an 18:9 screen ratio, meaning the screen is taller and narrower than before. This is great for watching widescreen movies or TV, and makes sense from a design perspective, too; a wide phone is more difficult to use than a taller device.

The Moto G6 is slimmer than its predecessor, too, while packing a much larger screen. It’s far easier to slip into your pocket.

It appears that Motorola has even upped the quality of materials used for the device. The Moto G6 sports a metal frame that’s sandwiched between the screen on one side and curved, scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass on the other. Previous Moto G devices have had housings that are mainly plastic, and while they’ve been fine, the Moto G6 feels much better.

There’s a whiff of Samsung Galaxy S9 about the design – never a bad thing – but the Moto G6 feels lighter.

A nicely bevelled power button sits on the side, and it’s flanked by a clicky volume rocker. A USB-C port and headphone jack can be found along the bottom. Below the display is a long and thin fingerprint scanner/home button and a slightly unnecessary Motorola logo.

The Moto G6 lacks any water-resistance, however. There’s an added coating that offers some resistance against splashes and rain, but don’t expect this to protect against an accidental dunking in a bath.

Moto G6 – Screen

Handsets in this price-range often sacrifice a good display to try to keep costs down. However, when you consider the length of time we spend glued to our phone screens, I’d much prefer a quality screen over, say, a few extra gigabytes of RAM and greater internal storage. Thankfully, the Moto G6’s display is very good.

The 18:9, 5.7-inch IPS LCD panel is taller than that featured on the Moto G5, and to fill the extra space resolution has been bumped up slightly from FHD to FHD+. At this size, you’re unlikely to notice the difference between this and a QHD+ toting display – unless you get in super-close, that is – and we’re yet to see OLED panels really impress at this end of the market.

That high resolution makes for detailed reproduction of images and videos, with individual pixels that are impossible to spot. Combine this with the super-wide display and the Moto G6 is great for watching Netflix and YouTube.

It isn’t the brightest screen around; you’ll want either to enable auto-brightness or manually jack it up in the settings panel to improve outdoor visibility. Viewing angles are surprisingly good, however.

Another slight niggle is that by default the screen is a little on the cool side: whites take on a slight blue hue; it just feels a little cold. However, whether or not this is an issue is a matter of personal preference, rather than there being something wrong with the display. If it annoys, I’d recommend you head into settings for a tweak.