LG V40 ThinQ: Specs, price, camera details and UK release date

The LG V40 ThinQ is official, with the South Korean firm’s latest flagship boasting no less than five cameras. Here’s everything you need to know about the LG V40 ThinQ, including its price, specs, camera details, and UK release date.

The 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ was launched on October 3 and there’s little doubt its camera spec is the headline feature. Let’s take a closer look and what makes it stand out from the crowd.

LG V40 ThinQ camera and specs

It’s almost certainly the first mainstream handset to launch with five shooters, with its three rear cameras matching the mighty Huawei P20 Pro: there’s a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto snapper. On the front of the device, there’s a dual-camera configuration comprised of one standard lens and one wide-angle sensor.

Which all sounds pretty impressive on paper, but we’ll have to wait and see how the V40 ThinQ performs in the real world before deciding if it’s legit or simply a novelty.

Elsewhere, there are all the specs you’d expect from a 2018 flagship. The 6.4-inch edge-to-edge display is an OLED one with an 18:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels) that packs a hefty 538ppi. Its design is reminiscent of the LG G7 ThinQ released earlier this year and it comes available in blue, red and grey colour schemes. It’s also waterproof to the IP68 standard.

Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 845 SoC from Qualcomm backed by 6GB of RAM, a base 64GB on-board storage capacity (expandable via microSD), and a 3300mAh battery cell. Meridian tuned audio is a final selling point, and the LG V40 ThinQ supports 32-bit DAC for good measure.

LG V40 ThinQ price and UK release date

Now for some bad news.

At launch, LG didn’t reveal any plans to release the V40 ThinQ in the UK, though it is set to hit shelves in the US this October.

LG V40 ThinQ pre-orders go live in the States on October 11 or 12, depending on which carrier you’re after (Verizon gets first dibs on the 11th), with the device slated to ship on October 19. It’s priced at $900-$1000 to buy outright, again depending on network. That’s about £690-£765 in the UK, before tax.

We’ve asked LG to let us know if more concrete UK V40 ThinQ release details become available and will update this article if we learn more.

Does the LG V40 look like something you'd be interested in picking up? Are LG's smartphones underrated compared to the Android big hitters?