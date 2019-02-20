The S10 Plus is a powerhouse, with those ridiculous options of 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM. And don’t forget about the glorious screen either, nor the slick design.

Sitting at the top of the just announced Galaxy S10 line (well, until the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G hits shelves later in the year), the S10 Plus might be the ultimate pick for those who simply must store every picture, video and game locally on their phones. This is because you can pick up an S10 Plus with 1TB of built-in storage.

That might seem ludicrously extravagant – and for many it most certainly will be. However, this is a theme that runs throughout this phone. If you’re after a device that offers RAM and storage in spades, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is probably for you.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price and Release Date

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus right now, with the phone shipping on March 8. Prices in the UK start from £899 for the 128GB model, rising to £1099 for the 512GB and £1399 for the 1TB model.

Is the Galaxy S10 Plus good?

In typical Samsung fashion, the Plus model packs all the features of the smaller phone and adds a couple of extras into the mix. Alongside the aforementioned 1TB storage option, you can also up the RAM to *gulps* 12GB. In addition, there’s a huge 4100mAh battery inside, and an extra depth-sensing camera on the front of the device. This is a seriously stacked smartphone, and it even makes room for a headphone jack.

However, the star of the S10 Plus show is its utterly gorgeous 6.4-inch screen. Samsung’s screens remain the best in the business. Like previous flagships from the company, the panel here uses OLED tech (Super AMOLED, as Samsung calls it) ensuring perfect blacks, colours that pop and proper support for HDR video. It slopes gently at the sides, too, giving the impression that the panel is melting into the metal sides.

Samsung is claiming that the display can reach 1200 nits of brightness, which is a notable improvement on the 1000 nits claimed for the S9. Having a brighter screen not only gives you better-looking HDR video, but it ensures the handset remains usable in sunlight and general outdoor situations. Samsung reps couldn’t confirm whether you’ll be able to manually up the brightness all the way to its peak, as you can with the LG G8, or whether it will jack up automatically in certain situations.

To try to get the highest screen-to-body possible (here it’s 93.1%), Samsung has removed the majority of the phone’s top bezel. Instead, it now sits the front camera in a pill-shaped cutout in the corner of the screen, not too dissimilar to how it works on the Honor View 20. The cutout is larger here than on the Galaxy S10, since the Plus has two cameras: a 10-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel one for depth-sensing.

I remain torn over this type of notch. The screen here is glorious, and the few minutes of video I watched blew me away, but my eye was consistently drawn back to the cutout in the corner.

The final trick of the display is the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This replaces the rear-mounted sensor on the previous generation of device, and it follows Huawei and OnePlus in putting the tech into the display. I haven’t been completely sold on this yet – as cool as it is to press down on the screen to unlock the device, it’s very slow and far less accurate than traditional physical sensors.

Neither does Samsung’s implementation feel like much of a step in the right direction. Setting it up was slow and it still required a overly firm push to register. Note that these handsets were still running non-final software, though, so it’s possible the final units might be better.

There are three cameras on the back of the S10 Plus, with a further two on the front. Those rear cameras comprise of a optically stabilised 12-megapixel main sensor with an aperture that can shift between f/1.5 for night shots and f/2.4 for the day, along with an ultrawide 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor and, finally, a stabilised 12-megapixel tele sensor.

Of the three, the new addition is the ultrawide sensor and the implementation here seems similar to that used by Huawei in the Mate 20 Pro. In the app, you can zoom out to enter wide view and there’s somewhat of a fisheye effect on the results. It’s a nice camera to have, allowing for far greater creativity.

I didn’t have much time to really test the quality of these cameras, plus it will be interesting to discover the tweaks Samsung has made on the software side of things. The S9 had a good camera but not one that could compete with the Pixel 3.

There’s also a notable lack of a dedicated Night mode here – a feature that has become increasingly popular on other Android phones. Google’s Night Sight, for example, improves and brightens low-light shots by snapping multiple shots in varying exposures and combining them together. I’d have put money on Samsung including something similar.

On the front of the S10 Plus is a main 10-megapixel selfie camera, paired with an 8-megapixel unit for adding depth data to portrait shots.

All new entries in the Galaxy S series ship with the Android 9 Pie and One UI. This is Samsung’s reinvention of its software and it’s already available on certain versions of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9.

The focus is on being able to use apps one-handed, with frequently used items pushed down towards the bottom of the screen. The camera UI now has a very iOS-feel to it and there are AI-based elements too. The whole system is meant to learn your behaviour and therefore allows you to open those frequently used apps quicker. Whether this actually work remains to be seen.

There are also new icons everywhere, a system-wide dark mode that looks great on the OLED display, and a new look for the Bixby homescreen. Overall, it’s a big step forward for Samsung’s software, even it does still feel very removed from Google’s vision of Android.

Powering the Galaxy S10 Plus is an as yet unnamed chipset. In UK and Europe, this is expected to be the 8nm Exynos 9820; the USA will get a version with the Snapdragon 855.

