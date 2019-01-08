CES 2019 (Day 2): All the latest news and updates live from Las Vegas

CES 2019: Latest news and all the biggest reveals from day 2 at CES Las Vegas

CES 2019: All the latest news and reveals from CES Las Vegas, plus key details like the CES 2019 dates, full CES press conference schedule, and a complete look at everything unveiled by major attendees like AMD, Nvidia, LG, Samsung, Sony and more.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is the biggest, glitziest and often weirdest tech show in the world. Now, it’s well and truly underway, with CES 2019 kicking off on Sunday January 6 ahead of the first full day of press conferences taking place on Monday January 7. The show opens to the public on Tuesday January 8.

Whether you’re into TVs, laptops, gaming, VR, robotics, audio, drones, wearables, cars or smart home technology (by no means an extensive list), there’s something at CES for you this year.

Starring all of the biggest names in technology − apart from Apple − CES is where companies like to show off their latest, greatest and most outrageous creations. And CES 2019 is where we’ll get our heads around the major technology trends and releases for the upcoming year.

Here’s what some of the biggest attendees have been up to so far at CES 2019 as day 2 draws to a close and we look ahead to day 3 – scroll down for dedicated sections on the likes of Huawei, LG, Nvidia and Samsung, or take your fill of the absolute latest CES news below.

CES 2019 Latest News: Live updates from CES Las Vegas

Building on a breakthrough 2018, Hisense is back with a bang at CES this year – and a host of new products. There’s new high-end 4K models complete with HDR, of course, and updates on the firm’s Roku OS sets, but probably most exciting is the new Hinsense 100L7T Smart TriChroma 4K Laser TV, which aims to build on the firm’s efforts last year and bring an even more tempting slice of cinema tech into your home.

Cameras have had a large presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, and few have tickled our early fancy as much as the new Titan from Chinese outfit Insta360. The Insta360 Titan is an 11K VR camera that’s more Hollywood than home user – and with a price of over £11,000, so it should be. Still, it’s a clear step up from most of the VR cameras we’ve seen and the pro-level footage that starts to surface after its release in April sure looks like it’ll be fun to watch.

On the crowdfunding front, Matrix revealed the latest entry into its burgeoning smartwatch lineup, the PowerWatch 2. The fitness watch comes with all the usual bells and whistles – including built-in GPS, a colour LCD display, and a heart-rate sensor – but what really separates it from its rivals it that (in theory) it need never be physically charged. This is thanks to a combination of thermoelectric and solar cell technology, which means both the user’s body heat, as well as the sun, can keep the watch juiced up on-the-go, and do away with the need for a daily charge. Neat.

There’s plenty happening behind the scenes in the Qualcomm camp this CES, with the semiconductor giant following up its Snapdragon 855 reveal late last year with plenty more fighting talk about its new flagship SoC, which is ready to help usher in a new era of 5G phones. There’s also loads of developments within the firm’s automotive arm, namely that car giant Ford has committed to full adoption of 5G-ready C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) communications technology – something that’s underpinned by Qualcomm’s 9150 chipset and also currently being rolled out by the likes of Audi and Ducati.

Smart home technology is one of the biggest themes at this year’s CES, and Ring has made one of the biggest reveals so far in its all-new Ring Door View Cam. Fitting over the traditional peep hole, it transforms your door’s existing viewing portal into a fairly full-featured smart security cam, coming with motion detection, two-way talk, door activity detection, night vision and full HD video.

Turntables are one of the funner ways to while away some time on the shop floor at CES, and we’re probably most excited about the latest offerings from Technics. At the more affordable end of the spectrum sits the new Technics SL-1500C, but the biggest news is unquestionably the return of one of the most iconic decks of all-time: the Technics SL-1200. This turntable has, in various forms, been a mainstay of the DJ scene since the 1970s, and in 2019 we’re getting an updated model in the Technics SL-1200MK7 (or Technics SL-1210MK7 in Europe). Safe to say, our roundup of the best turntables could be getting a new entry or two later in the year.

Back to VR again and virtual reality content curation service Viveport has announced an all-you-can-eat subscription service, Viveport Infinity. Launching later this year, it will allow you to tap into over 1000 virtual reality experiences for a single monthly fee. On the hardware front, HTC’s Vive arm unveiled a brand new headset, the Vive Pro Eye – and teased another in the Vive Cosmos. The Pro Eye looks familiar but promises improved eye-tracking compared to previous Vive headsets, while the Cosmos could be something of a game-changer and it’s designed to offer users a high-end VR experience through their phone, rather than requiring a fancy-pants gaming PC.

Leading wearable brand Withings also brought its A-game to Vegas this year in the form of the Withings Move ECG watch. Like the most famous ECG-capable watch, the Apple Watch Series 4, it’ll take an ECG reading when you place your fingers on its bezel for a short time, and therefore is useful for spotting heart conditions and sending alerts to medical professionals about the user’s health. Unlike the Apple Watch, it’s competitively priced at around £100, making it a potential breakthrough product once it goes on sale.

Huawei news from CES 2019

Huawei’s presence at CES 2019 has been minimal, and those of you hoping for a glance at the much anticipated P30 flagship snartphone will have to wait a little while longer.

Instead, Huawei announced a duo of mid-range products aimed, initially at least it seems, at the US market. The more interesting of the two is the MateBook 13: this is Huawei’s answer to the MacBook Air and it starts at $999.

It’s a sleek laptop with a nice keyboard, 13-inch high-res display and a large trackpad. There are two models available and it will ship in the US later in January.

The other Huawei release is the MediaPad M5 Lite. This Android tablet is aimed at families and there’s a few nice features for kids, including quick access to a kids mode with a tap on the fingerprint sensor. It comes with a stylus in the box, a 10.1-inch 1080p display and Android 8. It’ll also be shipping January for $299.

LG news from CES 2019

LG unveiled the jaw-droppingly beautiful LG Signature OLED TV R at its press conference. It’s a rollable TV that can slide in and out of view at the touch of a button. The model on show in Las Vegas is the 65R9, which features a 65-inch flexible OLED display, and it’s “coming soon”.

While there’s no word on pricing yet, we can all safely assume that it will be very expensive indeed. However, the gasps that greeted its unveiling suggests there won’t be a shortage of buyers.

LG also unveiled the LG HomeBrew, which is essentially a beer machine. It’s capable of brewing stout, wheat beer, pale ale, IPA and pilsner, and relies on single-use capsules that contain malt, yeast, hop oil and flavourings. Another announcement that went down nicely with the Las Vegas crowd.

LG also announced a handful of new products ahead of its press conference in Las Vegas, including the 17-inch LG Gram 17, which it claims will be the lightest large display notebook on the market, two huge new UltraWide monitors − a 49-inch model with an eye-popping 5120 x 1440 resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio, and a 38-inch version with a 3840 x 1600 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio − as well as a new laser 4K home cinema projector, the LG CineBeam 4K.

Nvidia news from CES 2019

The first big company out of the gates at CES this year was Nvidia, which held its press conference on Sunday January 6. The star of the show was undoubtedly the graphics card giant’s new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, with full pricing details and plenty of key specs revealed.

It’s good news for gamers, too, as things are looking ultra-affordable: the RTX 2060 is coming in at £329 / $350, but Nidia’s official press release claims that it should beat the gameplay performance of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

“The RTX 2060 is 60 percent faster on current titles than the prior-generation GTX 1060, NVIDIA’s most popular GPU, and beats the gameplay of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti,” the statement says. “With Turing’s RT Cores and Tensor Cores, it can run Battlefield V with ray tracing at 60 frames per second.”

The card features 6GB of GDDR6, 240 tensor cards, and will be available as a factory overclocked Founders Edition on January 15th. Nvidia also says that third-party cards will be supported, while ray tracing technology will also feature on the cards.

Samsung news from CES 2019

Samsung has been busy at CES 2019, especially on the TV front. Looking ahead, we got a further peek at the Samsung microLED modular TV, which now looks nearly ready to start hitting shelves in the form of a finished product; while already go-to-go is a gargantuan new 98-inch version of the hugely impressive Samsung QE85Q900R 8K TV launched last year.

We also learned that Samsung’s 2019 TVs will come with a pretty killer new feature: an Apple iTunes app. This might sound like a modest reveal compared to a new 8K set, but considering that this is the first time iTunes will be available outside of Apple’s own hardware ecosystem – and the chequered history between the two firms – this is a damn big deal. Here’s where you can find out more about iTunes on Samsung TVs.

Sony news from CES 2019

Sony’s CES 2019 press conference was a relatively subdued affair by the Japanese firm’s lofty standards, but hidden just beneath the surface was a huge TV reveal – the Japanese firm has debuted its first mainstream 8K offering in the form of the Master Series Z9G.

Comprised of two sets – one at 85 inches, and an even larger one measuring at 98 inches – the Master Series Z9G is expected to be “available soon” and features a host of high-end features, including 8K upscaling (obviously) as well as Google Assistant functionality, HDMI 2.1 support, and the company’s latest TV processor, the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate.

Pricing is likely to be decidedly eye-watering, but if you’ve got a big living room and an even bigger bank balance, then Sony’s new 8K TVs could be just what you need to lord it over the neighbours.

CES 2019 Dates: CES press conference times and dates

The official dates for CES 2019 are January 6 to January 12 in Las Vegas. The opening CES Unveiled press conference takes place on Sunday, January 6 at the Mandalay Bay from 5pm PT, which is 9am GMT and 8am CET. The event opens its doors to the public on Tuesday January 8.

The most important CES 2019 press conferences to keep an eye on are on the Sunday and Monday before the show opens to the public – so they’ve now all taken place.

For reference, you can still find them below. All times are local time (US Pacific Time) unless otherwise stated.

NVIDIA: Sunday, January 6 at 8-10pm

LG: Monday, January 7 at 8-8.45am

Panasonic: Monday, January 7 at 10-10.45am

Hisense: Monday, January 7 at 11-11.45am

Qualcomm: Monday, January 7 at 12-12.45pm

TCL (BlackBerry): Monday, January 7 at 12-12.45pm

Samsung: Monday, January 7 at 2-2.45pm

Intel: Monday January 7 at 4-4.45pm

Sony: Monday, January 7 at 5-5.45pm

CES 2019: The biggest trends to watch at CES Las Vegas

We’re on the ground to cover all of the biggest announcements at CES 2019, but if you want a detail look at what’s coming this week, check out preview from before the show. Note that some information may appear outdated as the reveals start to flood in.

8K and MicroLED

TV tech always dominates CES, and we’re expecting all things 8K to reign supreme at CES 2019.

Samsung really got the 8K ball rolling in late 2018, with the release of the £15,000 Samsung QE85Q900R, and CES 2019 is where we’re expecting LG and Sony − which have only managed to showcase 8K prototypes so far − to announce their own 8K releases.

Word on the street is that Sony is prepping an 8K camera to go alongside its 8K TV product. Sounds expensive.

Fingers crossed we get a bit of positive news on the 8K content front too.

It’s also looking like LG could be about to release its stunning rollable television, which was first unveiled at CES 2018. According to reports, the 65-inch OLED will be capable of expanding out and retracting back into its shell at the touch of a button.

We’re also looking forward to hearing lots more about MicroLED TVs, which promise to combine the the high-contrast benefits of self-emissive screens with the brightness and potential colour volume of LED technology.

Flexible screens and 5G

Just when you thought the smartphone industry was getting stale, three potential game-changers emerge at the same time.

The Royole FlexPai will be on show in Vegas, and we’ll be surprised if Samsung and LG didn’t at least tease their upcoming flexible smartphone creations at CES 2019. While we’re not expecting official devices to be unveiled, we’ve got our fingers crossed for prototypes aplenty.

2019 is also likely to be the year of the so-called ‘hole-punch’ notch, with Samsung apparently right at the front of that particular trend. The South Korean firm hinted at the Galaxy S10’s design back in November, and we’re hoping to be treated to a few more teasers at CES.

5G is also set to be switched on in several countries around the world in 2019, so brace yourself − perhaps for the last time ever at CES − for an avalanche of 5G hype.

Ray-tracing on laptops?

Nvidia recently released its 20 Series graphics cards, which let you play certain games with ray-tracing, which simulates light effects in a way that makes visuals a whole lot more realistic-looking.

These graphics cards are currently only compatible with desktop computers, however, there have been murmurs that laptop versions of Nvidia’s 20 Series graphics cards will be revealed at CES 2019.

Elsewhere, it could largely be a case of bigger and flasher. Maybe even curvier too, if Lenovo acts on the jaw-dropping flexible laptop concept it unveiled in the summer.

Smarter homes

Beyond the usual glut of Alexa-, Google Assistant- and Cortana-enabled devices we’re expected to be bombarded with at CES 2019, we’re expecting to hear plenty about predictive maintenance, which relies on sensors to work out when a breakdown is going to happen before it actually happens.

It might not be your idea of sexy tech, but predictive maintenance can save you a whole lot of hassle − as well as plenty of money you’d otherwise have to spend trying to fix an unexpected issue.

The smart home category is often where we see some of the… oddest products and most memorable announcements. CLOi, we’re looking at you.

What are you most looking forward to at CES 2019? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.