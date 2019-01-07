Technics unveils new SL-1500C turntable

Technics SL-1500C turntable is a direct drive effort and comes equipped with a built in phono amp

With the SL-1500C Technics has designs on reproducing the quality of its high-end turntables for a wider audience.

The SL-1500C comes with a simple no frills design that embraces the Technics’ ‘look’. It features a single rotor, coreless direct drive motor that the brand claims eliminates the rotation irregularity called ‘cogging’. It’s one of a number of adjustments made by Technics to deliver the best quality sound.

The turntable features a built-in phono equalisation amp that supports MM cartridges. The phono amp has a dedicated power supply, which is isolated from the motor’s supply with the intention of reducing signal noise. Technics has employed the latest technology in motor control to ensure stable rotation speed, a trick it has incorporated from Panasonic’s Blu-ray players.

The S-shaped tonearm is made out of lightweight, high-rigidity aluminium and is highly sensitive so it can accurately the read the signals in the record groove. The platter is made out of two layers, with deadened rubber on the back surface that gets rid of any “unwanted resonance in the aluminum die-cast platter”. Technics also claims that the platter offers “outstanding vibration-damping characteristics” to prevent the vibration of records for a smoother performance.

An Ortofon 2M Red is included, and the tonearm can be adjusted by 6mm to allow for other cartridges. The tonearm also has an auto-lift feature so when it reaches the end of a record it will, you guessed it, automatically lift it up.

It’s not the only turntable Technics announced, with the new SL-1200MK7 Direct Drive unveiled too. Following on from the popular SL-1200 that was first launched in 1972, it’s another coreless direct drive motor turntable. The SL-1200MK7 includes a new reverse playback feature and improved tracking performance and accuracy. It supports speeds of 33-1/3 rpm, 45 rpm or 78.

