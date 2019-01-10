A lightweight build and a flexible design means this could be a great buy for digital artists, or anyone who simply wants a laptop-tablet primarily for streaming content.

The second Yoga laptop to be unveiled by Lenovo at CES 2019 is a 2-in-1 Windows laptop-tablet hybrid that’s pitched at creatives who may be entranced by a large 4K AMOLED panel and Windows Ink support.

Lenovo Yoga C730 price and release date

The Lenovo Yoga C730 is due to hit markets worldwide in April this year, but no pricing information was shared at the launch event.

Lenovo Yoga C730 design and features

The Lenovo Yoga C730 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop which tapers from 17.55mm at the back to 16.95 at the front, about the standard level of depth for laptops with displays that can rotate all the way around and turn into tablets.

The model I saw at CES 2019 was an unfinished version running Windows 10 in Test Mode, meaning that 1) further calibration of the screen may take place before its ready to start hitting shelves 2) I couldn’t do much more with this laptop than just look at it.

The 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display (fun fact: it’s actually made by Samsung) looked arresting; the warm orange and yellow background really popped out of the surrounding gloom of Lenovo’s stand. As it’s an AMOLED-type display, we can expect excellent brightness and contrast, and, hopefully decent colour space coverage and colour accuracy. Unfortunately, as the software wouldn’t let me dive into the settings to check the brightness, I can’t say if it was turned all the way up to 100% here.

As well as being a nice and vibrant AMOLED screen, the Lenovo Yoga C730 also supports Windows Ink. You’ll be able to pick up a Lenovo Active Pen 2 with the Yoga C730. There isn’t one included, sadly, but as Wacom’s Bamboo styli can also be used on Windows Ink displays, this might not be a bad thing – if you’ve already got a Wacom stylus, there’s no bother.

As with the Lenovo Yoga S940, Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa are present here, so you’ll be able to issue commands to the voice assistant of your choice. It’s unclear if the same AI-augmentations you get with the S940 will also appear on the C730.

Windows Hello and a fingerprint scanner means that you’ll have the option of unlocking the C730 with a tap of your finger or letting the front-facing camera get a good look at your face.

Processor-wise, you’ll get a currently-unspecified 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (or processors) running the show, with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Graphics options look to be limited to an Intel integrated GPU (in other words, it’ll use whatever Intel graphics controllers are built into the CPU), instead of a discrete, dedicated GPU, which is something that creatives will want if they need a laptop to load and render large image files. The 512GB option might also be limiting for some who’ll want something a bit bigger for storing photos or digital artwork.

However, you get a USB-C port supporting Thunderbolt 3 on the Lenovo Yoga C730, and this supports data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, so if storage is an issue, you could always pick up an external hard drive if you wanted to quickly back up project archives.

Lenovo Yoga C730 specifications

Lenovo Yoga C730 Dimensions 16.95-17.15 x 360 x 249mm Weight 1.89 kg Display 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) AMOLED Processor 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (exact models TBC) Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Graphics Intel Integrated (exact model TBC) Connectivity 2 x 2 Wi-Fi ac Ports 1 x Type-C USB with Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack Cameras and microphones 3 x far field mics, Fixed-Focus CMOS Camera (camera resolution currently unknown) Misc Cortana and Alexa voice assistants

Lenovo Yoga C730 first impressions

Given that there wasn’t final software running on the Lenovo Yoga C730 there was no stylus to hand for me to play with, it’s hard to offer any initial thoughts besides saying that the design is nice if fairly typical of 2-in-1s, the 4K AMOLED display looked decent and it’s a very light laptop-tablet, weighing under 2kg, so you should be able to lug this around town with ease.