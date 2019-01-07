Viveport Infinity unlimited VR subscription service launching in April

VR experience curation service Viveport is launching an all-you-can-eat subscription service later this year, allowing you to tap into over 1000 virtual reality experiences for a single monthly fee.

While prices haven’t been announced yet, the new Viveport Infinity deal promises much better value for money than buying titles outright from the Viveport store, and the existing Viveport subscriptions, which start at $6.99/month ($8.99/month in the US), for access to five titles on Vive and Oculus VR headsets.

At CES 2019, Viveport’s president of VR experiences Rikard Steiber, said “Viveport Infinity is so far the only and the world’s first infinite VR subscription service. Think of it as Netflix for VR, or what Spotify is for music. To buy the top fifty apps would cost you over $500. But soon you’ll be able to get them all for a low monthly fee

Related: Vive Pro review

The move to an a la carte model represents a milestone in Viveport’s growth, according to Steiber, and recognises that fact that VR users today are spoilt for choice, to the point where a new payment model is needed.

“What we have learned this past year, is that bringing together all these great experiences, from games to apps, to videos, in a very curated fashion, has enabled us to have very strong growth. Since the last CES, we actually have three times as many paying customers, and three times as many sales,” Steiber said.

“But most importantly, we have three times as much content as before… since last CES, we added a thousand games. As you can imagine, as a consumer, you can’t really buy all these titles. Also, as a consumer, it’s really hard to know, which content you’re going to like unless you buy… so therefore, we listened to our consumers and launched Viveport Subscription.

Related: Best VR games

Viveport Infinity is obviously an extension of that thinking, but it wasn’t made clear if the new subscription will sit alongside the existing rates, or replace them entirely.

What is certain is that the new service will launch on April 5th, in time for the third anniversary of “Vive Day”, when the original HTC Vive headset launched way back in 2016.

Got a Vive or Oculus and want to go beyond with Viveport Infinity? Give us a buzz on Twitter @TrustedReviews and tell us your story.