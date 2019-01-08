Hisense CES show blasts off with 100in 4K TriChroma Laser TV

Hisense aims to build on a successful 2018 with its 100L7T 4K Smart TriChroma Laser TV

Hisense had much to celebrate at this year’s CES. It sold 20 million TVs worldwide in 2018 and had a bumper Black Friday, amusingly referencing a video during its presentation where a number customers fight over a discounted Hisense TV.

Hisense signalled that it’s not resting on its laurels for 2019. The Chinese manufacturer has diverged from its competitors and forged its own path of ULED and Laser TVs, the latter being a technology used in movie theatres.

Hisense’s Laser TV technology has been developed over several years and featured in last year’s L10E TV, which utilised a blue and red laser light source. Building on the L10E, the 100L7T combines red, blue and green lasers for access to, apparently, a near-infinite array of colours including Pure White. It also has a Harmon Kardon sound system that can boom out 110 watts of sound.

Hisense’s 2019 range of TVs includes the H8F ULED TV. It’s available in 50in ($399) and 65in ($749) versions and supports the Android TV smart system, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice recognition. Dolby Vision HDR is also supported, as is local dimming with Hisense promising the H8F is capable of wider viewing angles.

Step up a level and there’s the H9F. It’s a 4K ULED TV that Hisense calls a “supercharged” version of the H8F. There are more local dimming zones than the H8F, the screen is brighter and features Quantum Dot technology. The H9F is seen as a premium ULED TV, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, dbx-tv studio sound, 1000 nits of peak brightness and a design that reflects its more premium ambitions. It’ll be available in 55in ($699) and 65in ($999) versions and launches May 2019.

Above the H9F is the U9F. It’s only available in 75in, with 2200 nits of peak brightness and 1000 local dimming zones. It also boasts Dolby Vision HDR and Harmon Kardon sound. The U9F has a June 2019 release ($3,499).

Hisense also mentioned the Hisense Roku TV 4K UHD R8 series, the first TV to combine ULED picture quality with the smart features of Roku TV. This range boasts Dolby Vision HDR, full array local dimming and 700 nits brightness. The inclusion of the Roku OS gives users access to more than half-a-million movies and TV episodes available via free and paid channels.

The Hisense Roku TV R8 launches later in 2019 at with the 55in costing $599 and the 65in $749.

