Got a brand-new Nvidia RTX graphics card for Christmas? Lucky you. However, if you simply plug the graphics card into your motherboard and start playing through your Steam library you’ll almost certainly be wasting the huge ray tracing potential the card has to offer.

Whether you’re unsure about what ray tracing is, or if you just need help getting it up and running, we have all the answers below.

What is ray tracing?

Ray tracing is a rendering technique that creates more realistic light effects. By using ray tracing tech to simulate the physical behaviour of light, you’ll see it bounce off objects in the virtual world just as it would in reality.

While ray tracing has been around for some time in the film and TV production worlds, Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards are the first means through which ray tracing can be rendered in real-time, making it possible to incorporate the technology in video games.

It isn’t only light that benefits from ray tracing; this more realistic behaviour of light also creates more authentic reflections and shadows. Look down at a puddle, and ray tracing should allow you to see your character’s face staring right back at you.

Shadows, meanwhile, should look more dynamic. Think of a rising sun over a forest. With ray tracing, shadows are directly affected by the light source and will move accordingly with the sun’s position in the sky. The Shadow of the Tomb Raider tech demo also depicted how flickering firecrackers and candles will create more realistic and atmospheric lighting in dark environments.

What do I need for ray tracing?

You’ll need a Nvidia RTX graphics card in order to run real-time ray tracing. The consumer cards currently in this lineup are the RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 and 2070 GPUs.

These graphics cards boast new hardware called Tensor Cores and RT Cores, which are required to make real-time ray tracing possible. Nvidia also invented the term ‘Giga Rays’, as a measurement of performance for ray tracing.

Nvidia says that 5 Giga Rays per second is the minimum amount of virtual light required to fully illuminate a typical room in a video game environment.

The RTX 2070 offers the standard 5 Giga Rays/sec, while the 2080 offers 8 Giga Rays/sec and the 2080 Ti a whopping 10 Giga Rays/sec.

In other words, lighting effects on games played on a system with a 2080 Ti running will look the most impressive, realistic and immersive.

Rumours suggest that Nvidia might release laptop-compatible RTX graphics cards during CES 2019, but even if such rumours are true, there’s no guarantee they’ll be capable of ray tracing to the same standard of desktop GPUs.

Which games will support ray tracing?

The full list of games confirmed to support ray tracing is as follows:

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Atomic Heart

Battlefield V

Control

Enlisted

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Justice

JX3

Project DH

However, most of these games are still awaiting software patches before they can feature ray tracing. So far, Battlefield V is the only video game that has the technology activated.

Even more games are expected to confirm support for ray tracing throughout 2019, but it may take a while for the required software updates to become available. We’ll revise this list as soon as more information becomes available.

Battlefield V: Minimum System Requirements for ray tracing

CPU: Intel Core i5 8400/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

RAM: 12GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 (version 1809 or newer)

How to enable ray tracing for Battlefield V

1. Make sure you have the latest version of Windows 10 installed (version 1809 or higher). To download the update, go to Windows Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates.

2. Download the Battlefield V GeForce Game Ready driver, version 416.94 (or later) from GeForce Experience’s Drivers tab, or from GeForce.com.

3. Ensure that Battlefield V has been updated with the November 14th patch on Origin.

4. Load up Battlefield V and open the Graphics Setting menu. Enable DirectX 12 and then restart the game.

5. Once Battlefield V is loaded up again, open up the Advanced Settings, enable DXR and then scroll down and pick a detail level* for “DXR Reflections Quality”.

6. Select “Apply” and then start the game.

*Nvidia recommends that you pick the “Low” setting, as there are known issues with the higher settings. Nvidia also recommends turning off “Chromatic Aberration”, “Film Grain” “Vignette” and “Lens Distortion” for the best experience.